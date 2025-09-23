OECD upgrades Saudi Arabia’s economic growth forecast to 3.9% in 2026

You are here

In its latest “Economic Outlook,” the OECD said that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will expand by 3.7 percent this year, higher than several of its G20 peers, including the US, the UK, Germany and France. Shutterstock
Updated 23 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Updated 23 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic growth forecast for 2026 has been increased to 3.9 percent by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development — up from the 2.5 percent projected in June. 

In its latest “Economic Outlook,” the OECD said that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will expand by 3.7 percent this year, higher than several of its G20 peers, including the US, the UK, Germany and France. 

The projection made by the organization aligns with a forecast made by the International Monetary Fund in July, which said that the Kingdom’s economy will grow by 3.6 percent this year, before accelerating to 3.9 percent in 2026. 

In its latest report, the OECD said that global economic growth is expected to decline from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 3.2 percent in 2025 and 2.9 percent in 2026. 

“Global economic growth proved more resilient than anticipated in the first half of 2025, with the world economy expanding at an annualised pace of 3.2 percent,” said OECD. 

It added: “The front-loading of goods production and trade ahead of the introduction of higher US tariff rates was an important source of support, with industrial production growth in the first half of the year exceeding the average pace of 2024 in most G20 economies.” 

Collectively, G20 nations are expected to witness an economic growth of 3.2 percent in 2025 and 2.9 percent in 2026, with India bucking the trend amid economic volatility with a GDP expansion of 6.7 percent this year, before marginally decelerating to 6.2 percent in 2026. 

The OECD added that China’s economy will grow by 4.9 percent and 4.4 percent in 2025 and 2026, respectively, while the US is expected to witness an economic growth of 1.8 percent in 2025 and 1.5 percent in 2026.

The economy of the UK is projected to expand by 1.4 percent in 2025 and 1 percent in 2026. 

The French economy is forecast to expand by 0.6 percent in 2025 before slightly accelerating to 0.9 percent in 2026, and the OECD projects Germany’s economy to advance by 0.3 percent in 2025 and 1.1 percent next year. 

The report further said that Saudi Arabia is expected to maintain a healthy inflation rate of 2.2 percent in 2025 and 2 percent in 2026. 

“Inflation in most G20 economies is projected to fall as economic growth and labor markets continue to soften. Headline inflation is expected to decline from 3.4 percent in 2025 to 2.9 percent in 2026, while core inflation in advanced G20 economies remains broadly stable, easing only slightly from 2.6 percent to 2.5 percent,” said OECD. 

In June, the IMF also said that inflation in Saudi Arabia is expected to remain contained, with the headline rate expected to remain 2.1 percent in 2025 and 2 percent in 2026. 

Updated 02 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Updated 02 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Foreign investors may soon be able to buy Saudi stocks without restrictions, under a draft plan aimed at boosting liquidity and expanding the Kingdom’s $3 trillion equity market. 

The proposal, now out for a 30-day consultation, would allow all categories of non-resident investors to purchase shares directly on the Tadawul Main Market.

It would dismantle the Qualified Foreign Investor framework and scrap swap agreements, long seen as barriers to international participation, according to an official release.

Gulf markets such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, already allow foreign investors to buy shares directly, boosting liquidity, attracting global capital, and modernizing their exchanges. 

Foreign ownership in Saudi equities has already climbed sharply, exceeding SR528 billion ($141 billion) by the second quarter of 2025, Capital Market Authority data shows. If approved, the changes would mark the most significant market opening since direct foreign access was first introduced in 2015. 

“The draft aims to broaden and diversify the base of investors eligible to participate in the Main Market, while also attracting additional investments and increasing market liquidity,” the CMA said. 

The consultation runs until Oct. 31, with final rules to follow after feedback is reviewed. 

Once approved, foreign investors would be able to purchase shares in listed companies on the main market directly, without going through these extra layers. Non-resident investors would be able to open accounts and invest directly in listed securities. 

Saudi Arabia’s move fits into a broader program of capital-market modernization aimed at boosting liquidity and global participation. 

In July, the CMA eased rules for foreign investors to open accounts, while amendments to investment fund regulations aligned the market more closely with global standards. 

The latest draft follows a late-September policy signal that fueled a rally in Saudi equities and comes as officials weigh lifting the long-standing 49 percent cap on foreign ownership. 

The CMA pointed to strong growth in overseas participation as a foundation for the change. 

The regulator framed the draft as part of a phased approach to position Riyadh as an international marketplace capable of attracting larger, more diverse flows of foreign capital. 

The initiative, it said, is intended to strengthen confidence among market participants and support the broader local economy. 

Stakeholders can submit comments through the Unified Electronic Platform for Consulting the Public and Government Entities or via a prescribed email form. The CMA said it will review all relevant submissions before finalizing the amendments. 

Cybersecurity not ‘compliance checkbox’ but enabler of trust for investment, GCF experts say 

Fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape future of cyberspace.
Fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape future of cyberspace.
Updated 02 October 2025
Lama Alhamawi 
Cybersecurity not ‘compliance checkbox’ but enabler of trust for investment, GCF experts say 

Fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape future of cyberspace.
Updated 02 October 2025
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: On the second day of the Global Cybersecurity Forum, discussions focused sharply on the critical role of cybersecurity in influencing foreign direct investment. 

“Investors want to know that leaders both in government and in business take cybersecurity seriously at the very top, they want to see budgets allocated, regulations enforced, and results reported,” Bocar A. Ba, CEO of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, said. 

“That visible prioritization is what gives them confidence that risks are managed, opportunities are sustainable, and the capital, most importantly, is protected,” he added.

In a session focused on securing investment, experts emphasized that cyber readiness directly shapes investor confidence and national risk profiles, urging top-level prioritization of cybersecurity, noting that nations and companies able to demonstrate robust cyber defenses are better positioned for economic success.

In what he called the single most important action, Ba stated: “Making cybersecurity a leadership priority and not a cost to be managed quietly in an IT department, and not a box to tick for compliance but a central pillar for national and corporate economic strategy.”

During the session, he stressed that “cybersecurity is not the enemy of investment, it is the enabler of trust in investment.” 

He added: “Cybersecurity has been the guarantor of stability and the foundation of investment trust.”

The SAMENA Telecommunications Council called for joint action on several fronts, “first by developing a cyber readiness framework with measurable benchmarks ... practising more transparency, and third by creating regulatory sandboxes where cybersecurity solutions could be tested in partnerships with regulators.”

Speaking alongside Ba on the panel were Wael Fattouh, chief of advisory at SITE, and Christopher Steed, CIO and managing director of Paladin Capital Group. 

The panelists discussed how strengthening cyber resilience, governance, and transparency can attract investment and position economies as secure hubs in an interconnected world.

Fattouh stated: “The Saudi market has reached a level of maturity and capability that we are now looking to be cocreators, co-investors, in innovation, innovators with the IP.” 

During the forum, Site stated that they are preparing to launch “the first Saudi IP for next generation firewall and HDR.” 

This marks the fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum, which convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape the future of cyberspace under the theme “Scaling Cohesive Advancement in Cyberspace.”

Updated 02 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,495 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,495 
Updated 02 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Thursday, losing 33.64 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 11,495.72. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.49 billion ($1.72 billion), as 96 of the listed stocks advanced, while only 148 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also decreased, down 6.68 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,499.76. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 283.31 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at 25,306.09. This comes as 37 of the listed stocks advanced, while 56 retreated. 

The best-performing stock was Sport Clubs Co., with its share price surging by 5.24 percent to SR10.64. 

Other top performers included Almoosa Health Co., which saw its share price rise by 4.37 percent to SR179, and Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co., which saw a 4.30 percent increase to SR34.48. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. jumped 4.21 percent to SR143.60, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 4.13 percent to SR7.81. 

On the downside, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. recorded the steepest drop of the day, falling 4.36 percent to SR158.10. 

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. fell 3.24 percent to SR18.23, while Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. slipped 2.68 percent to SR11.97. 

Nahdi Medical Co. fell 2.65 percent to SR121, while Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. slipped 2.52 percent to SR19.35. 

On the announcements front, the Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, said that its subsidiary, the Public Telecommunications Co. — Specialized, has secured a SR5.5 billion Islamic Murabaha facility. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the 12-year financing agreement, effective from Oct. 1, includes a SR3.5 billion participation from the Saudi National Bank and SR2 billion from the Arab National Bank. 

Secured by a corporate guarantee from stc, the funds will be used to finance the capital and operating expenditures for building, operating, and providing telecommunications infrastructure services. 

Shares of stc rose 1.45 percent in the session on the main market, closing at SR44.64. 

Updated 02 October 2025
Zeina Zbibo 
  • Saudi Arabia has become a strategic hub for L’Oreal’s global beauty tech innovation, driven by high digital penetration and a vibrant beauty culture
  • L’Oreal’s socio-economic footprint in the Kingdom includes 8,765 jobs supported and more than 35,000 individuals reached through empowerment and education programs
Updated 02 October 2025
Zeina Zbibo 

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation under Vision 2030, the beauty industry is not only keeping pace — it is helping to lead the charge. 

At the forefront of this dynamic is L’Oreal, whose latest socio-economic impact study, conducted by Asteres, reveals a commitment to shaping the future of beauty.

Speaking on the sidelines of the report’s release, Vismay Sharma, President of L’Oreal’s South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa division, shared how Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global epicenter for beauty innovation, digital transformation, and youth empowerment.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic beauty markets worldwide. L’Oreal views the Kingdom as a cornerstone of our future, a $2 billion market with immense growth potential,” said Vismay.

With 99 percent internet penetration and 134 percent mobile connectivity, Saudi Arabia stands among the most digitally connected societies in the world. This connectivity is revolutionizing the consumer landscape, making multichannel retail and beauty tech standard practice rather than futuristic fantasy.

“A typical Saudi woman uses nine makeup products every day — more than the average of seven in Europe,” Vismay noted. “Saudi consumers are digitally-savvy and highly connected, and this is driving growth in social commerce and interest in beauty tech.”

From artificial intelligence-powered hair diagnostics to augmented reality virtual try-ons, L’Oreal is embedding cutting-edge tech into everyday routines. The Lancome Saudi Arabia website already offers such immersive experiences, allowing customers to find their ideal foundation, lipstick or mascara with just a click.

“Three-quarters of Saudi consumers buy beauty products both online and offline, reflecting this ‘omnichannel’ shopping trend,” said Vismay. “We partner with leading e-commerce players to create outstanding experiences.”

With nearly 50 percent of the population under the age of 30, Saudi Arabia’s youth are not only the largest consumer segment but also the future workforce of the beauty industry.

“Gen Z consumers are redefining cultural shifts and consumption trends, demanding personalized, digital-first experiences,” said Vismay.

Campaigns like Garnier’s “Ramadaniyat,” a culturally relevant talk show that engaged young Saudis during Ramadan, exemplify how L’Oreal is speaking the language of the next generation. On the workforce side, the L’Oreal Professional Hairdressing Academy has already trained over 100 Saudi women, with an ambitious goal of 1,000 graduates by 2029.

L’Oreal’s influence is not only economic, but social. The group’s initiatives have reached over 35,000 individuals, with programs supporting women’s empowerment, education, upskilling and entrepreneurship.

“We’re incredibly proud that to date, over 100 Saudi women have already graduated from five academies across the Kingdom,” Vismay shared. 

“These programs directly support Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of increasing female workforce participation,” he added.

FASTFACT

Key figures from L’Oreal’s socio-economic impact study:

• 8,765 jobs supported in Saudi Arabia via the L’Oreal value chain

• SR3.2 billion in total sales generated

• 35,000+ individuals impacted by social programs

• 348 tons of waste recycled through the Garnier Green Beauty initiative

• 100+ Saudi women trained through the L’Oreal Professional Hairdressing Academy

• 57 Arab female scientists supported since 2014, including 16 from Saudi Arabia as part of the L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Regional Young Talents

The Kingdom is not just a market — it is a testing ground for global innovation.
“Driven by Vision 2030 and events like LEAP, Saudi Arabia is a leading incubator for tech innovation. For L’Oreal, we see the Kingdom as a gateway to scale beauty innovation,” said Vismay.

L’Oreal’s presence at LEAP 2025, where it was the only beauty company exhibiting over 20 AI-driven innovations, underscored Saudi Arabia’s role as a launchpad for beauty tech across emerging markets.

FASTFACT

Other standout initiatives in the region include:

• 30,000+ people trained via the Stand-Up Against Street

• Harassment program in partnership with Himayah Organization

• 600+ women supported through the Safe Homes initiative in partnership with L’Oreal Saudi Arabia

• 1,000 chemotherapy patients assisted by the Fight With Care program, a partnership between La Roche-Posay and King Faisal Specialist Hospital Foundation

• 16 Saudi female scientists supported via the L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science awards

“Our journey in the Kingdom is grounded in our belief that business performance and positive impact must go hand-in-hand,” said Laurent Duffier, managing director of L’Oreal Middle East and L’Oreal Saudi Arabia.

As Saudi Arabia continues to reimagine its future, L’Oreal’s presence offers a compelling model for how the beauty industry can drive economic inclusion, social progress, and sustainable innovation — from the Kingdom and far beyond.

Updated 02 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Updated 02 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri has ordered six Ultramax bulk carriers from International Maritime Industries, marking the Kingdom’s first large-scale commercial vessel project. 

The ships will be built at IMI’s Ras Al-Khair yard, the largest maritime facility in the Middle East, and are designed for efficiency and access to ports with limited infrastructure, according to a press release. 

The move to build its first Saudi-made vessels comes as part of Bahri’s ongoing fleet modernization program. 

The initiative recently saw a significant boost in August, when the company signed a $1 billion deal to purchase nine very large crude carriers from Greece-based Capital Maritime and Trading Corp.

Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “This agreement marks a strategic milestone for Bahri and a defining moment for the maritime industry in the Kingdom.” 

He added: “Through our partnership with International Maritime Industries to launch the first large-scale national shipbuilding program, we are not only modernizing our fleet but also laying the foundations for a sustainable and globally competitive maritime sector.” 

Al-Subaey noted that the construction of these new carriers will allow the company to expand into strategic markets, elevate service levels, strengthen supply chain resilience, and create long-term value for customers and stakeholders. 

The newly designed Ultramax carriers are engineered for high levels of flexibility and operational efficiency. A key feature is their ability to access ports with limited infrastructure, which will allow Bahri’s dry bulk sector to expand into specialized markets and emerging trade routes. 

This capability is expected to reduce exposure to market volatility and enhance the resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability of the rapidly evolving shipping industry. 

The agreement reflects Bahri’s support for the Kingdom’s maritime industry and its role in strengthening the national economy and supply-chain capabilities to enhance Saudi Arabia’s trade competitiveness.

The company posted solid financial results in the first quarter of 2025, with net profits increasing 18 percent year on year to SR533 million ($142 million), supported by fleet efficiency, proceeds from vessel sales, and diversified shipping operations.

