‘Suffering’ Djokovic fights past Cilic in Shanghai opener

Newcastle’s Livramento ruled out for eight weeks, says Howe

LONDON: Newcastle United full back Tino Livramento will be sidelined for eight weeks after injuring knee ligaments against Arsenal last weekend but the experienced Kieran Trippier will be an able deputy in his absence, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Livramento was taken off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly in an aerial duel in the 2-1 loss on Sunday but Howe said the 22-year-old’s diagnosis brought relief rather than despair as his return timeline was better than expected.

“He went to see a specialist a couple of days ago as the scan initially looked better than we thought it was,” Howe told reporters ahead of Sunday’s home game against Nottingham Forest.

“He has confirmed it is looking like an eight-week injury, which is a blow given our schedule, but it is looking better than what we initially feared,” Howe added.

INJURY BLOW AMID HECTIC SCHEDULE

Howe said Newcastle would turn to 35-year-old Trippier to fill in for the England international amid a busy schedule with the club involved in three competitions.

“That is the beauty of the squad and the strength of the squad we have, which will make a difference for us. We have real depth in the strength of the defensive areas,” Howe added.

“Losing Tino is a big blow for us with his athleticism and quality, but I have spoken many times about the role Kieran plays and his experience and quality he brings to the squad.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported tat the club’s new striker Yoane Wissa, who was sidelined for four weeks after suffering a knee injury on international duty with DR Congo last month, will likely return only in November.

Newcastle have work to do in the Premier League, where they are 15th with one victory in six games.

“We’ve got a few clicks to go but I will always be saying that regardless of how well we are playing,” Howe said.

“We are finding our rhythm, we are a new team and any change takes time to absorb but I am confident we can continue to get better.”

HOWE 100 percent COMMITTED TO NEWCASTLE

Howe also shot down reports linking him to the Manchester United job with their coach Ruben Amorim under pressure.

“My commitment is that I am all in. I am 100 percent here and always have been,” he said.

“My family are still here and we are fighting every day to make a success of what we are doing. The season ahead could be a wonderful thing and that is what I want to focus on.”

Another manager facing fan fury is Forest’s Ange Postecoglou, with Sunday’s opponents yet to win since the Australian took charge at the City Ground last month, and Howe said that was the ‘fragility’ of the job.

“No amount of success previously can take you out of that firing line,” Howe said.

“We are all subjected to the same forces and dictated to by results. In any moment, good or bad, you have to be yourself and that is what Ange is.”