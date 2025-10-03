You are here

Russia targets Ukraine's natural gas facilities in biggest attack of the war

Russia targets Ukraine’s natural gas facilities in biggest attack of the war
A rescuer puts out a fire of a residential house damaged by a Russian strike on Kherson, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
Updated 03 October 2025
AP
Russia targets Ukraine’s natural gas facilities in biggest attack of the war

Russia targets Ukraine’s natural gas facilities in biggest attack of the war
  • Attacks hit Naftogaz’s gas extraction and processing facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv and central Poltava regions
  • Russia fires a total of 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s air force
Updated 03 October 2025
AP
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia launched its biggest attack of the war overnight against natural gas facilities run by Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz Group, officials said Friday.
Russia fired a total of 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s air force in what officials said was an attempt to wreck the Ukrainian power grid ahead of winter and wear down public appetite for the 3-year-old conflict.
“This is deliberate terror against civilian facilities that provide gas extraction and processing for the normal life of people,” Serhii Koretskyi, chief executive of Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz, said in a statement. “It has no military purpose. This is yet another act of Russian malice aimed solely at disrupting the heating season and depriving Ukrainians of warmth in winter.”
Russia aimed 35 missiles, many of them ballistic, and 60 drones at Naftogaz’s gas extraction and processing facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv and central Poltava regions, some of which sustained critical damage, Koretskyi said.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense said its forces launched a mass strike using drones and guided weapons against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the gas and energy infrastructure that supports it. “All designated targets were hit,” it said in a statement.
As winter has approached each year since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of its neighbor, Russian forces have blasted Ukraine’s power grid. Ukraine says it is an attempt to weaponize winter by denying civilians heat, light and running water.
Russia has recently escalated its strikes on the power grid, as well as on Ukraine’s rail network, which is essential for military transport.
“Russia is terrorizing civilians and trying to disrupt the heating season,” Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement.
In Poltava, the attacks injured an 8-year-old child and two women, according to authorities. One blast also shattered about half of the windows in the city’s historic St. Nicholas Church, which is listed as an architectural monument of local significance.
Ukraine has used its domestically produced long-range drones to hit back at Russia, with drones strikes on the Orsk oil refinery, located about 1,400 kilometers (900 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said Friday.
A Ukrainian drone attack also briefly halted operations at the Azot chemical plant, one of Russia’s largest, in Berezniki, more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) east of Moscow, officials said.
Russian air defenses shot down 20 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

Afghan Taliban foreign minister heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad

Afghan Taliban foreign minister heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Afghan Taliban foreign minister heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad

Afghan Taliban foreign minister heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad
  • Muttaqi begins first visit to India since the group’s 2021 takeover, seeking stronger political and trade ties
  • Trip follows UN travel ban waiver, underscores Taliban efforts to gain regional legitimacy
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban foreign minister left for New Delhi on Wednesday, his ministry said, in what would be the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group seized power in 2021.

The trip highlights Taliban efforts to expand engagement with regional powers in a quest for economic ties and eventual diplomatic recognition. So far, Russia is the only country to have formally recognized the Taliban administration.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will hold talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other officials on political, economic and trade issues, the Afghan foreign ministry added.

Historically, India and Afghanistan had friendly relations but New Delhi shut its embassy in Kabul after the 2021 US withdrawal from the war-shattered country and the return to power of the Taliban.

India opened a small mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support and humanitarian aid.

New Delhi does not officially recognize the Taliban government but has taken tentative steps to thaw ties with meetings and talks between senior officials in their respective foreign ministries.

Muttaqi’s trip was made possible after the UN Security Council Committee temporarily lifted a travel ban on him to allow diplomatic engagements abroad, India’s foreign ministry said last week.

Discussions during Muttaqi’s trip will center on bilateral cooperation, trade exchanges, exports of dry fruit, facilities in the health sector, consular services and various ports, the Afghan Taliban foreign ministry said last week.

On Tuesday, Muttaqi attended a regional meeting in Moscow where Afghanistan’s neighbors including India, Pakistan, Iran, China and several Central Asian countries issued a joint statement opposing the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in the region.

The statement was regarded as a signal of opposition to US President Donald Trump’s stated objective to retake control of the Bagram military base near Kabul.

France has a path to avoiding snap elections, caretaker PM Lecornu says

France has a path to avoiding snap elections, caretaker PM Lecornu says
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
France has a path to avoiding snap elections, caretaker PM Lecornu says

France has a path to avoiding snap elections, caretaker PM Lecornu says
  • Lecornu has held further consultations with political leaders spanning the center left to center right in an effort to defuse the crisis
  • “I told the President of the Republic ... that I believe the situation allows for (him) to name a prime minister in the next 48 hours,” Lecornu told France 2
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France’s caretake prime minister on Wednesday said he saw a path to forming a new government but that the “final stretch” would be difficult, adding that it was possible France have a new premier in the next 48 hours.
Sebastien Lecornu, France’s fifth prime minister in two years, tendered his and his government’s resignation on Monday, just hours after announcing the cabinet line-up, making it the shortest-lived administration in modern France.
But at President Emmanuel Macron’s request, Lecornu has held further consultations with political leaders spanning the center left to center right in an effort to defuse the crisis and avoid snap parliamentary elections.
“I told the President of the Republic ... that I believe the situation allows for (him) to name a prime minister in the next 48 hours,” Lecornu told France 2 after briefing Macron on his talks.
Macron has this week faced calls to hold a snap parliamentary elections or resign, in particular from far-right and hardleft politicians but also from some in the political mainstream. Lecornu said his talks with other parties showed there was a majority in parliament against a snap election.
Markets have taken fright at the political paralysis in the euro zone’s second biggest economy, with investors already jittery over the country’s yawning budget deficit.
However, French assets saw some improvement on Wednesday after Lecornu expressed cautious optimism over the possibility of a deal in the morning, with Paris’ CAC 40 index up 1.1 percent on the day. The French benchmark remains one of Europe’s laggards in 2025.
Ahead of Lecornu’s remarks,
French bonds
outperformed their euro zone peers on the possibility that the country’s parliament may agree a budget by the end of the year.
It was unclear when Macron would announce any decisions.
Lecornu made clear he would not be the next prime minister. He declined to say who might be the next prime minister, or what their political leaning would likely be, stressing that this was up to Macron to decide.

Germany repeals fast-track citizenship law

Germany repeals fast-track citizenship law
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Germany repeals fast-track citizenship law

Germany repeals fast-track citizenship law
  • Dobrindt said that the government was sending a “clear signal“
  • “The German passport will be available as recognition of successful integration and not as an incentive for illegal migration”
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: The German parliament on Wednesday repealed a fast-track citizenship law introduced by the previous government, highlighting the souring public mood toward immigration in the country.
The measure made it possible to apply for German citizenship after three years, rather than the usual five, for those who could show they had integrated particularly well.
It was introduced by the previous government, led by the center-left SPD party, who argued it would attract more overseas workers to plug labor shortages in many industries.
But Friedrich Merz — from the center-right CDU, who took power in May — had pledged on the campaign trail to overturn the law as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.
Ahead of the vote in parliament, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that the government was sending a “clear signal.”
“The German passport will be available as recognition of successful integration and not as an incentive for illegal migration,” he said.
Merz’s coalition has taken a hard line on immigration, seeking to combat the growing popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany, which came second in February’s general election.
Attitudes toward migration have hardened in recent years in Germany, particularly in areas where critics argue they have placed strains on public services.
A total of 450 lawmakers voted to repeal the law — including those from the SPD and AfD — while 134 voted against the measure.
The SPD, junior partners in Merz’s coalition, defended supporting repealing the fast-track program, arguing it was rarely used.
The new government has however left in place other key aspects of the previous coalition’s immigration reforms.
This includes lowering the number of years before a migrant can apply for German citizenship to five, from eight previously, and allowing dual citizenship in most cases.

Putin lands in Tajikistan to shore up Russia’s regional influence

Putin lands in Tajikistan to shore up Russia’s regional influence
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
AFP
Putin lands in Tajikistan to shore up Russia's regional influence

Putin lands in Tajikistan to shore up Russia’s regional influence
  • Putin will meet on Thursday with the heads of Central Asia’s five ex-Soviet states
  • He is accompanied by the Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down Wednesday in Tajikistan for a three-day visit dominated by talks with the leaders of a region where Moscow’s historic dominance is under threat.
The Kremlin strongman is set to meet on Thursday with the heads of Central Asia’s five ex-Soviet states where China and Europe have been vying for influence in Russia’s backyard.
Tajik leader Emomali Rakhmon welcomed Putin on arrival in the capital Dushanbe, according to images broadcast on Russian television.
Putin is accompanied by his Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, who visited a Russian military base in the country Wednesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told Russian news agencies that Putin is also set to meet Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday, following months of frostiness in Moscow-Baku relations.
Russia has attempted to maintain its grip on Central Asia through deals on energy, including gas deliveries and the building of nuclear reactors.
Though Moscow denies the existence of any tensions with China, Beijing has seen its presence in the region wax, while the European Union has made overtures to Central Asia’s leaders.
This year has seen two regional summits, with the EU in April followed by one with China in June, after a similar meeting with Turkiye in 2024.

In Albania’s new UNESCO site, environmental worries abound

In Albania’s new UNESCO site, environmental worries abound
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
In Albania's new UNESCO site, environmental worries abound

In Albania’s new UNESCO site, environmental worries abound
  • Last month, UNESCO labelled the Vjosa valley in Albania as one of 26 newly-designated Biosphere Reserves
  • UNESCO said when issues arise, its experts will initiate consultations with the country’s government to verify them
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

TEPELENE, Albania: A strong wind blows scraps of plastic from an open landfill into the Vjosa River in Albania.
A few hundred meters upstream, a large pipe discharges sewage into the fast-flowing water. Elsewhere, diggers scrape gravel from the riverbed to make concrete, which experts say alters the river’s path and destabilizes its banks.
Last month, UNESCO labelled the Vjosa valley in Albania as one of 26 newly-designated Biosphere Reserves, part of an initiative to “safeguard some of the planet’s richest and most fragile ecosystems,” it said in a statement.
In many places the valley, which follows the river’s course from northern Greece to Albania’s Adriatic coast, appears to meet the criteria of an environmentally rich area. It is home to otters, threatened Egyptian vultures and rare plant species.
The river, one of the last uninterrupted waterways in Europe, meanders through tree-lined gorges and lush empty valleys. In 2023, the government declared it a national park.
The designation is a boon for Albania, a Balkan country of 2.4 million people that has seen tourism to its coastline and mountains skyrocket in recent years and is seeking to join the European Union by the end of the decade.
But beneath the sweeping scenery, environmentalists are worried for the future.
“International recognition papers like UNESCO do not solve problems,” said Besjana Guri from the non-governmental environmental organization Lumi (River) during one of her visits to the valley last week.
UNESCO said when issues arise, its experts will initiate consultations with the country’s government to verify them.
“The inclusion of a site in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves does not signify that all challenges have been resolved, but rather that the concerned country has committed to addressing them,” UNESCO said in a statement sent to Reuters.
In previous reports, UNESCO said it would follow rigorous criteria before granting Vjosa biosphere reserve status.
Albania’s Environment Minister, Sofjan Jaupaj, who keeps a framed copy of the UNESCO designation in his office, acknowledged the problems during an interview with Reuters. He said his ministry plans to spend more than 150 million euros to treat sewage water and close all landfills.
For many, the damage is already done. Oil wells and bitumen pits line the river, further risking pollution, they say.
Agron Zia, 55, took sheep and goats out to graze on the river bank last week. He motioned toward the landfill where plastic is kicked up by the wind and caught by the branches of nearby trees.
“When I was young, we used to swim here all summer. It hurts when your children cannot go because of sewage and rubbish,” he said.

