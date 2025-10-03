You are here

Munich Airport reopens after drones reported

Munich Airport reopens after drones reported
Munich airport reopened on Friday after shutting overnight due to drone sightings that forced the cancellation or diversion of dozens of flights. (Reuters)
Updated 03 October 2025
AP
Munich Airport reopens after drones reported

Munich Airport reopens after drones reported
  • Incident is the latest mysterious drone overflights in the airspace of EU member countries
  • European authorities have expressed concerns that they’re being carried out by Russia
Updated 03 October 2025
AP
MUNICH: Authorities temporarily shut down Munich Airport overnight after several drones were seen in the area, in the latest mysterious drone overflights in the airspace of European Union member countries.
Germany’s air traffic control restricted flights at the airport shortly after 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Thursday and then halted them altogether, the airport said in a statement. Seventeen flights were unable to take off, affecting almost 3,000 passengers, while 15 arriving flights were diverted to three other airports in Germany and one in Vienna, Austria.
Flights in and out of the airport resumed at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT), said Stefan Bayer, a spokesperson for Germany’s federal police at Munich airport.
Authorities were not immediately able to provide any information about who was responsible for the overflights.

The latest in a series of drone incidents in Europe

The incident was the latest in a series of incidents of mysterious drone sightings over airports as well as other critical infrastructure sites in several European Union member countries. Drones also were spotted overnight in Belgium above a military base.
A drone incident in Oslo, the capital of Norway, which is a NATO member but not part of the EU, also affected flights there late last month.
It wasn’t immediately clear who has been behind the flyovers. European authorities have expressed concerns that they’re being carried out by Russia, though some experts have noted that anybody with drones could be behind them. Russian authorities have rejected claims of involvement, including in recent drone incidents in Denmark.

Passengers stranded in Munich

The Munich Airport said in a statement early Friday that there had been “several drone sightings,” without elaborating. Bayer, the police spokesman, said it wasn’t immediately clear how many drones might have been involved. He said police, airline employees and “regular people around the airport” were among witnesses who reported the drone sightings.
After the closure of the runways, federal police deployed helicopters and other means to try to track down the drones, but no signs of them could be found, Bayer said.
Hundreds of stranded passengers spent the night in cots set up in terminals or were taken to hotels, and blankets, drinks and snacks were distributed to them, the German news agency dpa reported.
Alexander Dobrindt, Germany’s interior minister said he and some European counterparts would discuss the drone incursions, and a “drone detection and defense plan” at a meeting this weekend in Munich.
“We are in a race between drone threat and drone defense. We want to and must win this race,” he said in the western city of Saarbrücken, where he joined German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of Germany’s reunification.

Drones were spotted overnight in Belgium

In Belgium, several drones were spotted overnight above a military base near the German border, Defense Minister Theo Francken told Le Soir newspaper.
The minister did not confirm how many drones were flying in the vicinity of the Elsenborn military base — which serves mainly as an army training facility with a firing range – just after midnight. Belgian public broadcaster VRT said that 15 drones were spotted near the base, which is roughly 600 kilometers (about 375 miles) from Munich.
Francken underlined that the nature of the flights was “suspicious and unknown,” Le Soir said. A defense ministry investigation is ongoing.

‘Anybody’ could be behind the flyovers

Hans-Christian Mathiesen, vice president of defense programs at Sky-Watch, a Danish maker of a fixed-wing combat drone that is being used in Ukraine, said “it could be anybody” who could carry out a drone flyover like the one at Munich airport.
“If you have a drone, you can always fly it into restricted airspace and disrupt activity. So everything from boys not thinking about what they’re doing — just fooling around — to someone that is doing it with a purpose: Criminal organizations, state actors, you name it,” said Mathiesen, whose company is involved in the fast-evolving drone ecosystem.
A state actor could disrupt activities and examine responses “with a minimal level of effort,” he said.
Officials in Russia and close ally Belarus acknowledged last month that some drones used as part of Russia’s war in Ukraine had entered the territory of EU and NATO member Poland, prompting a scramble by Polish and NATO allies in which fighter jets were deployed to shoot them down.
The drone overflights were a major focus of a summit of EU and European leaders in Copenhagen, Denmark, this week. Authorities have vowed to step up measures to minimize and thwart the threat posed by drones.

A Russian tanker is back at sea

Separately, a Russia-linked oil tanker that authorities in France detained — which had been suspected of involvement in the drone incursions over Denmark — was back at sea on Friday. The ship-tracking website Marine Traffic showed the ship leaving the French Atlantic coast where it was detained and apparently bound for the Suez Canal.
A thorough search by French Navy commandos that boarded the ship found no drones, no drone-launching equipment and no evidence that drones had taken off from the vessel, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.
The tanker’s name has changed several times and it’s now known as “Pushpa” or “Boracay.” Its route from a Russian oil terminal into the Atlantic took it past the coast of Denmark.

France and Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution

A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area.
A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area.
Updated 16 October 2025
Reuters
France and Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution

A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area.
  • With a shaky US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding, planning has begun for an international force to stabilize security in the Palestinian enclave
Updated 16 October 2025
Reuters

PARIS/UNITED NATIONS: France and Britain, in coordination with the United States, are working to finalize a UN Security Council resolution in the coming days that would lay the foundation for a future international force in Gaza, France said on Thursday.
With a shaky US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding, planning has begun for an international force to stabilize security in the Palestinian enclave, two senior US advisers said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters in Paris, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said such a force needed a UN mandate to provide a strong foundation in international law and ease the process of getting potential contributions from countries.
“France is working closely with its partners on the establishment of such an international mission, which must be formalized through the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution,” he said.
UN resolution being discussed with Americans
“Discussions, notably with the Americans and British, are ongoing to propose this resolution in the coming days.”
Paris hosted talks with other European and Arab powers on October 10 to flesh out ideas for Gaza’s post-war transition, including how an international force could take shape.
Diplomats said the stabilization force would not be a formal United Nations peacekeeping force paid for by the world body.
Instead, a Security Council resolution could mirror action taken by the 15-member body to back the deployment of an international force to combat armed gangs in Haiti.
That resolution spells out and authorizes the mission and states contributing to the force to “take all necessary measures” – code for the use of force – to carry out the mandate.
“The stabilization force will take some time,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament on Tuesday. “The terms of reference are still being drawn up. There is a United Nations Security Council resolution on the establishment of the force, or I hope there will be, but the wider terms of reference are not yet agreed.”
Indonesia previously offered 20,000 troops
Among the countries the US is speaking to about contributing to the force are Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Azerbaijan, the advisers said on condition of anonymity.
There are also currently up to two dozen US troops in the region to help set up the operation, serving in a “coordination, oversight” role, they said.
Italy has publicly said it was willing to take part.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto told the United Nations General Assembly on September 23 that if there was a UN resolution, Indonesia was prepared to deploy 20,000 or more troops in Gaza to help secure peace.
The 193-member UN General Assembly last month overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration that aimed to advance a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, which supports the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission mandated by the UN Security Council.

Topics: War on Gaza France Britain

Russia rejecting Trump peace efforts by striking Ukraine: Kyiv envoy

Russia rejecting Trump peace efforts by striking Ukraine: Kyiv envoy
Updated 16 October 2025
AFP
Russia rejecting Trump peace efforts by striking Ukraine: Kyiv envoy

Russia rejecting Trump peace efforts by striking Ukraine: Kyiv envoy
  • “Russia once again chose missiles over dialogue, turning this attack into a direct blow to ongoing peace efforts led by President Trump,” Stefanishyna said
  • “These assaults show that Moscow’s strategy is one of terror and exhaustion“
Updated 16 October 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: Russia is showing its true attitude to peace through its “terror” against Ukraine, Kyiv’s envoy to Washington said Thursday after President Donald Trump hailed progress in talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“Russia once again chose missiles over dialogue, turning this attack into a direct blow to ongoing peace efforts led by President Trump,” Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna said in a statement after major overnight strikes by Moscow led to power cuts across Ukraine.
“These assaults show that Moscow’s strategy is one of terror and exhaustion,” she said.
Trump’s call with Putin — whom he agreed to see again, this time in Hungary — came a day before White House talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has been pressing for long-range Tomahawk missiles.
“The only effective response is pressure — through tougher sanctions, reinforced air defense and the supply of long-range capabilities,” Stefanishyna said.
The unity and determination of Ukraine’s partners will determine how soon the country’s war with Russia will end, she added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US President Donald Trump President Vladimir Putin

A look at the Tomahawk, a US cruise missile that could come into play in the Ukraine war

A look at the Tomahawk, a US cruise missile that could come into play in the Ukraine war
Updated 16 October 2025
AP
A look at the Tomahawk, a US cruise missile that could come into play in the Ukraine war

A look at the Tomahawk, a US cruise missile that could come into play in the Ukraine war
  • several defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to more candidly discuss military policy also expressed skepticism about offering the missile to Ukraine
Updated 16 October 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: The Tomahawk cruise missile has been in the US military’s inventory since the 1980s. While slow by missile standards, the cruise missile flies around 100 feet  off the ground, making it harder to detect by defense systems.
The missile also boasts an impressive range of around 1,000 miles and precision guidance systems that make it the go-to weapon for striking targets that are deep inland or in hostile territory. President Donald Trump has hinted that he might give Tomahawks to Ukraine, which could make a key difference for Kyiv in its war with Moscow.
Last year, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, estimated that the Navy had roughly 4,000 Tomahawk missiles in its inventory in 2023. However, they noted that this estimate would have predated the significant military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen.
In defending from Houthi attacks and launching counterattacks, the Navy said ships from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike group launched 135 Tomahawk missiles. That figure has likely only grown after the strike group returned home in the summer of 2024 since Trump ordered a month-long campaign of strikes against the group in the spring of 2025.
Meanwhile, the US Navy has not been ordering many new Tomahawk missiles. Pentagon budget documents show that in 2023 the Navy and Marine Corps only bought 68 new missiles. The most recent budget documents show the Navy hadn’t purchased any new missiles in the following years and the Marine Corps only bought 22 missiles last year. Neither the Marines nor the Navy requested to buy any new Tomahawk missiles in the latest budget.
Aside from dwindling stocks, several defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to more candidly discuss military policy also expressed skepticism about offering the missile to Ukraine because of questions about how it would be employed.
While the United States launched Tomahawk missiles almost exclusively from ships or submarines, Ukraine doesn’t possess a Navy with ships capable of carrying the 20-foot-long missile. The US Army has been developing a platform to launch the missile from the ground, but one official said that the capability was still far from ready, even for US forces.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Tomahawk missiles

EU renews push for Mediterranean integration

EU renews push for Mediterranean integration
Updated 16 October 2025
AFP
EU renews push for Mediterranean integration

EU renews push for Mediterranean integration
  • “We are making a clear offer to our neighbors. Let us create a common Mediterranean space with a goal of progressive integration between the two of us,” commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said
Updated 16 October 2025
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU has launched a renewed push to strengthen ties with northern African countries and other Mediterranean nations, offering investments, deeper cultural ties, and cooperation on migration.

The European Commission unveiled a “Pact for the Mediterranean”, which lays out areas, including energy, clean technology, and education, where the 27-nation bloc would like to boost cooperation with its southern neighbors.

“We are making a clear offer to our neighbors. Let us create a common Mediterranean space with a goal of progressive integration between the two of us,” commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Aimed at 10 nations, including Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, the Syrian Arab Republic, and Algeria, the pact envisages a series of actions such as the creation of a “Mediterranean University” to increase student exchanges and an initiative to support start-ups.

It partially replicates and rationalizes the concept behind a series of deals that Brussels recently struck with Tunisia, Libya, and others, providing aid and investments in return for help with migration.

The idea of curbing irregular crossings permeates the pact, which envisages cooperation on border management and countering migrant smuggling.

The deal aims at “creating an environment for youngsters to stay there if they want, but at the same time, creating legal pathways for them to come” to Europe, said Dubravka Suica, the EU’s commissioner for the Mediterranean.

Brussels is hoping the 10 target nations, which were consulted during drafting, will endorse the pact next month, for it to be then turned into an “action plan” setting out concrete initiatives to be implemented.

Topics: European Union Mediterranean

Harvard endowment swells to nearly $57bn, donations reach a record

Harvard endowment swells to nearly $57bn, donations reach a record
Updated 16 October 2025
Reuters
Harvard endowment swells to nearly $57bn, donations reach a record

Harvard endowment swells to nearly $57bn, donations reach a record
Updated 16 October 2025
Reuters

BOSTON: The value of Harvard University’s endowment, the world’s largest among universities, grew by nearly $4 billion to $56.9 billion in fiscal 2025 on the back of strong investment returns even as the Trump administration cut the school’s research funding.
Harvard Management Co, the university’s investment arm, said on Thursday it earned an 11.9 percent return in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The return beat the school’s long-term target of 8 percent, according to its annual report. In fiscal 2024, Harvard’s endowment earned a 9.6 percent return to total $53.2 billion.
The school said it also received a record $600 million in unrestricted gifts from alumni and friends as its battles with the Trump administration made news headlines.
President Donald Trump accused Harvard of fostering antisemitism on campus amid Israel’s war in Gaza, but critics said the charge was a pretext for a broader campaign against what Trump views as anti-conservative bias in academia.
The dispute, now playing out in court, also involves federal efforts to cut research funding and restrict international student enrollment at the university.
The school’s endowment allocated 41 percent of its assets to private equity investments and 31 percent to hedge funds, and kept its allocation to public equities unchanged at 14 percent, Harvard Management Chief Executive N.P. Narvekar wrote in a letter.
“Though endowment results in fiscal year 2025 were dampened by having less public than private equity, HMC’s performance overall was bolstered by discerning manager selection,” Narvekar wrote, referring to the endowment’s use of outside investment advisers.
Returns from Ivy League schools like Harvard are watched closely because they pioneered practices like using hedge funds and private equity funds, and they are under even more scrutiny due to the current political battles.
“We continue to adapt to uncertainty and threats to sources of revenue,” Harvard President Alan Garber wrote, without naming Trump.

Topics: Harvard

