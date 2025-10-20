You are here

  • Home
  • In Jazan, every stitch tells a story of heritage

In Jazan, every stitch tells a story of heritage

In Jazan, every stitch tells a story of heritage
1 / 3
(SPA)
In Jazan, every stitch tells a story of heritage
2 / 3
(SPA)
In Jazan, every stitch tells a story of heritage
3 / 3
(SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvxsw

Updated 20 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

In Jazan, every stitch tells a story of heritage

In Jazan, every stitch tells a story of heritage
  • In the Jazan region, traditional clothing is more than fabric and thread; it is a living memory that tells the story of the land and its people
Updated 20 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s traditional outfits are rich in color and detail, embodying deep social roots and reflecting the nation’s cultural heritage and identity.

In the Jazan region, traditional clothing is more than fabric and thread; it is a living memory that tells the story of the land and its people.




(SPA)

It serves as a cultural language, passing down pride and belonging from one generation to the next, according to the Saudi Press Agency report.

Men’s attire symbolizes dignity, with fabrics chosen to suit the local environment.

In mountain villages, thick cotton provides warmth, while lighter materials in coastal areas allow comfort and ease in the heat and humidity.




(SPA)

Women’s clothing is a canvas of beauty and symbolism, with designs varying between daily wear and festive occasions.

Garments are embroidered in colors inspired by nature — the green of the mountains, the blue of the sea and the golden tones of the sand — that reflect women’s connection to their surroundings.




(SPA)

Despite the growing influence of modern fashion, the people of Jazan continue to wear their traditional attire with pride in daily life and social gatherings.

Today, young designers and artisans are reviving this heritage by blending traditional elements with contemporary styles in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Their work keeps Jazan’s fashion a vibrant expression of identity, linking past and present while embracing the future.

Topics: Saudi heritage culture

Related

Saudia unveils fashion brand at Riyadh Fashion Week
Lifestyle

Saudia unveils fashion brand at Riyadh Fashion Week

Tokyo governor keen to attract investors from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

Tokyo governor keen to attract investors from Saudi Arabia

AI platform unveiled in Riyadh ushers in new era for customer engagement

AI platform unveiled in Riyadh ushers in new era for customer engagement
Updated 4 sec ago
Nada Alturki Hajar AlQusayer
Follow

AI platform unveiled in Riyadh ushers in new era for customer engagement

AI platform unveiled in Riyadh ushers in new era for customer engagement
  • IZZI AI’s debut at Athar Festival underscores Kingdom’s growing appetite for AI-led transformation
  • Najib Sabbagh: If there was a human agent, he can’t give you 20 minutes of his time, whereas this AI can take a million calls daily
Updated 4 sec ago
Nada Alturki Hajar AlQusayer

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence is pushing new boundaries with the launch of IZZI AI, a platform designed to help Saudi businesses connect more meaningfully with their clients.

The announcement was made at the annual Athar Festival of Creativity on Oct. 21.  

Najib Sabbagh, CEO of Sunny Side Up, told Arab News, which is the event’s media partner, that the platform uses AI to create digital agents that guide users through any of their needs.

Positioned as a “breakthrough in customer engagement and sales automation,” IZZI AI can transform everyday conversations into brand connections. Its debut in Riyadh underscores the Kingdom’s appetite for innovation and the festival’s role as a launchpad for new ideas.

Sabbagh used Saudi Arabia’s growing real estate market as an example. The AI agents can present virtual video tours of physical spaces in real time, allowing clients to explore apartments, properties, and neighborhoods from their homes.

He said the idea stemmed from challenges faced by property buyers searching online. Unlike human agents with limited availability, AI agents would respond instantly to user questions and offer detailed information such as layout, amenities, weather forecasts, and proximity to landmarks.

“This allows you, today, to kind of ask every question you need, get every answer you need, directly,” Sabbagh said. “If there was a human agent, he can’t give you 20 minutes of his time, whereas this AI can take a million calls daily.”

The platform draws information from a knowledge base built from each client’s data. “We put it all there from their website, from their social pages, etc. And IZZI would only answer within that knowledge base,” he added.

Sabbagh also noted that while social media enables communication and information exchange, it often lacks depth. IZZI AI is the next stage of digital engagement that goes beyond clicks and views to build real connections between brands and people.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward a tech-driven future, innovations unveiled at events like Athar Festival reflect how creativity and technology are merging to redefine communication and customer experience.

Topics: Athar Festival of Creativity artificial intelligence (AI) IZZI AI Sunny Side Up (SSUP) Najib Sabbagh

Related

Special Third Athar Festival begins in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia

Third Athar Festival begins in Riyadh

Special Pinterest recorded more than 1 billion searches in Saudi Arabia last year video
Saudi Arabia

Pinterest recorded more than 1 billion searches in Saudi Arabia last year

Enhancing drug quality and safety takes priority in SFDA chief’s discussions at Amsterdam summit

Enhancing drug quality and safety takes priority in SFDA chief’s discussions at Amsterdam summit
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Enhancing drug quality and safety takes priority in SFDA chief’s discussions at Amsterdam summit

Enhancing drug quality and safety takes priority in SFDA chief’s discussions at Amsterdam summit
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Food and Drug Authority CEO Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey held meetings with international counterparts on the sidelines of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities Summit 2025, held in Amsterdam from Oct 21-23.

It included a meeting with Dr. Leandro Safatle, director-president of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency and two bilateral meetings; one with Dr. Ali El-Ghamrawy, chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority, and another with Lawrence Tallon, chief executive of the British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and communication between regulatory authorities to achieve common goals and enhance the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines and vaccines.

They also reviewed leading practices and policies on artificial intelligence to promote innovation and growth in the pharmaceutical sector, in addition to several other topics of mutual interest.

ICMRA serves as an international platform for enhancing collaboration among regulatory bodies, addressing drug safety challenges with innovative mechanisms and developing related regulations and systems.

This aligns with the objectives of the health sector transformation program within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Related

Saudi Food and Drug Authority has approved the registration of Qalsody (Tofersen) for ALS treatment.
Saudi Arabia

SFDA approves registration of Qalsody for ALS treatment

SFDA chief leads Saudi delegation at International Heads of Food Agencies Forum in Chile
Saudi Arabia

SFDA chief leads Saudi delegation at International Heads of Food Agencies Forum in Chile

Mishkat Interactive Center in Riyadh celebrates innovation, efficiency on World Energy Day

Mishkat Interactive Center in Riyadh celebrates innovation, efficiency on World Energy Day
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Mishkat Interactive Center in Riyadh celebrates innovation, efficiency on World Energy Day

Mishkat Interactive Center in Riyadh celebrates innovation, efficiency on World Energy Day
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy is committed to sustainability while strengthening energy independence through renewable sources.

Represented by the Mishkat Interactive Center, the city is celebrating World Energy Day, observed annually on Oct. 22, at its headquarters in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event aims to raise awareness of energy’s importance by showcasing its diverse fields and providing an interactive environment to enhance understanding of modern technologies.

The celebration highlights the city’s role in promoting clean energy knowledge and supports Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Activities include interactive experiments and presentations simulating the future of energy locally and globally, promoting efficiency and awareness of clean energy investment.

The event runs from Oct. 22-24, 4–10 p.m., featuring programs, exhibits and experiences for various community segments.

Key participants include the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center and the Forward7 initiative, reinforcing efforts toward a sustainable energy future.

Visitors can register at riyadh.platinumlist.net/ar/event-tickets/world-energy-day.

The initiative is part of the city’s efforts to raise awareness about energy issues, enhance national human capital and equip young individuals with the skills to become leaders in the global energy sector.

By fostering awareness, education and training, the city aims to cultivate an advanced, sustainable, knowledge-based society capable of innovation and progress.

Topics: King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy

Related

The event was organized by Ghadah Alharthi.
Saudi Arabia

Saudi cultural movement in the spotlight at Central Saint Martins college in London

Significant improvement in Saudi cities on global stage
Saudi Arabia

Significant improvement in Saudi cities on global stage

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defense, will host the World Fire and Rescue Championship in Riyadh from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The event, organized in partnership with the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, will feature participants from 22 countries.

Firefighting and rescue sports simulate real-life firefighting operations in a competitive framework that tests athletes’ speed, endurance and teamwork, according to the Saudi Press Agency report.

The championship includes four main competitions: hook ladder climbing; the 100-meter hurdles race; the 400-meter relay race; and the water pump and hose firefighting race.

Saudi Arabia joined the federation in 2022 to help develop fire and rescue sports locally and globally, enhance international cooperation, and build human capabilities.

This is achieved through sharing knowledge, expertise and skills, and introducing new rescue and firefighting technologies, the SPA reported.

Aleksandr Chupriyan, president of the federation, praised the Kingdom’s efforts, expressing confidence that Saudi Arabia will deliver an outstanding championship.

He said this year’s event will feature elite civil defense and rescue teams from around the world competing in a humanitarian profession dedicated to safeguarding human life.

Topics: Life Savers

Related

Amazon launches online grocery delivery in Saudi Arabia with Al-Othaim Markets
Corporate and Sponsored Content

Amazon launches online grocery delivery in Saudi Arabia with Al-Othaim Markets

Saudi Arabia attends forest management talks in Istanbul
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia attends forest management talks in Istanbul

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, will hold the fifth Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah from Nov. 9 to 12, under the theme “From Makkah to the World.”

The event will feature more than 80 sessions and 60 workshops, with participants including academics, researchers, and representatives of Hajj affairs offices and diplomatic missions. 

Additionally, more than 2,400 trainees from around the world are expected to attend, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

More than 260 exhibitors from 137 countries will showcase the latest technologies and services related to the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.

This year’s conference is expected to launch high-impact initiatives. And officials will sign new agreements to enhance the integration of technology, urban development, and services for pilgrims.

On Monday, Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz met with Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in Jeddah to review pilgrim services.

The officials also discussed final preparations for the conference, which will include representatives from the public and private sectors.

Topics: hajj

Related

Jeddah to host annual Hajj Conference and Exhibition
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah to host annual Hajj Conference and Exhibition

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj conference to improve services for Muslim pilgrims
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj conference to improve services for Muslim pilgrims

Latest updates

South Africa aims to revive its small nuclear reactor technology

South Africa aims to revive its small nuclear reactor technology

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends in green at 11,585 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends in green at 11,585 

Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: health ministry in Hamas-run territory

Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: health ministry in Hamas-run territory

Five things to watch out for at Quintet 5 in Dubai

Five things to watch out for at Quintet 5 in Dubai

Philippines prepares new jail for officials involved in flood control graft

Philippines prepares new jail for officials involved in flood control graft

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.