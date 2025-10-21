You are here

  • Home
  • US appeals court says Trump can deploy soldiers in Portland

US appeals court says Trump can deploy soldiers in Portland

US appeals court says Trump can deploy soldiers in Portland
Texas National Guard troops walk through the Joliet Army Reserve Training Center, in Elwood, Illinois. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5x8gf

Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
Follow

US appeals court says Trump can deploy soldiers in Portland

US appeals court says Trump can deploy soldiers in Portland
  • Portland, along with Chicago, became the latest flashpoints in the Trump administration’s rollout of raids, following the deployment of troops to Los Angeles, Washington and Memphis
Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
Follow

LOS ANGELES, United States: A US appeals court said Monday that President Donald Trump can send National Guard troops to Portland, despite objections from Oregon’s governor.
The ruling is the latest step in a battle pitting the White House against liberal states who have pushed back against what they characterize as Trump’s authoritarian over-reach and a creeping militarization of US society.
“After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority” when he federalized the state’s National Guard, the Ninth Circuit of the US Court of Appeals said.
The ruling clears the way for 200 National Guard personnel to be deployed to protect federal buildings, where authorities say protesters — many dressed in animal costumes — are impeding immigration enforcement.
Portland, along with Chicago, became the latest flashpoints in the Trump administration’s rollout of raids, following the deployment of troops to Los Angeles, Washington and Memphis.
In such raids, groups of masked, armed men in unmarked cars or armored vehicles target residential neighborhoods and businesses.
The state of Oregon took the administration to court to try to prevent its forces being used, obtaining a stay from a lower court that prevented any boots on the ground while the matter was decided.
Monday’s decision — by two out of the three justices on the appeals panel — overturns the stay.
Trump has repeatedly called Portland “war-ravaged” and riddled with violent crime. But in her original ruling granting the stay, US District Judge Karin Immergut dismissed his comments as “simply untethered to the facts.”
Although the city has seen scattered attacks on federal officers and property, the Trump administration failed to demonstrate “that those episodes of violence were part of an organized attempt to overthrow the government as a whole,” Immergut wrote.
Protests in Portland did not pose a “danger of rebellion” and “regular law enforcement forces” could handle such incidents, Immergut said.
Circuit Judge Susan Graber, dissenting from the ruling released Monday, said the administration’s seizing of Oregon’s National Guard — a force usually under the control of the state’s governor — was a dangerous erosion of constitutional rights.
“Given Portland protesters’ well-known penchant for wearing chicken suits, inflatable frog costumes, or nothing at all when expressing their disagreement with the methods employed by ICE, observers may be tempted to view the majority’s ruling, which accepts the government’s characterization of Portland as a war zone, as merely absurd,” she wrote.
“But today’s decision is not merely absurd. It erodes core constitutional principles, including sovereign States’ control over their States’ militias and the people’s First Amendment rights to assemble and to object to the government’s policies and actions.”
Oregon’s Attorney General Dan Rayfield called for an immediate “en banc” hearing — a gathering of the most senior judge on the circuit and 10 other justices, who could override Monday’s judgment.
“Today’s ruling, if allowed to stand, would give the president unilateral power to put Oregon soldiers on our streets with almost no justification. We are on a dangerous path in America,” he said.
Governor Tina Kotek said she wanted to hear from Trump exactly what he expected National Guard troops to do in a city where people protest peacefully.
“The Trump Administration is being dishonest, and these actions to deploy troops are a gross, un-American abuse of power,” she said.

Topics: US appeals court National Guard troops Portland

Related

US judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from deploying troops in Portland, Oregon video
World

US judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from deploying troops in Portland, Oregon

Three Republican-led states to send hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington
World

Three Republican-led states to send hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say

Updated 10 sec ago
Follow

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say
Updated 10 sec ago
Repeated waves of missiles and drones throughout the night targeted at least eight Ukrainian cities
Russian drones also hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv during the day Wednesday when children were in the building

KYIV: A large-scale Russian drone and missile attack across Ukraine killed at least six people, including a woman and her two young daughters, officials said Wednesday, as US-led efforts to end the war floundered and Ukraine’s president sought more foreign military help.
Repeated waves of missiles and drones throughout the night targeted at least eight Ukrainian cities, as well as a village in the Kyiv region where a strike set fire to a house in which the mother and her 6-month and 12-year-old daughters were staying, regional head Mykola Kalashnyk said.
At least 25 people, including five children, were injured in Kyiv alone, authorities said.
Russian drones also hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, during the day Wednesday when children were in the building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. One person was killed and six were injured but no children were physically harmed, he said.
Even so, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said many of the children were in shock after being rescued from the building by emergency crews.
Russia fired 405 strike and decoy drones and 28 missiles at Ukraine, mainly targeting Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force said.
Peace efforts mark time
US President Donald Trump ‘s efforts to end the war that started with Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor more than three years ago have failed to gain traction. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to budge from his conditions for a settlement after Ukraine offered a ceasefire and direct peace talks.
Trump said Tuesday that his plan for a swift meeting with Putin was on hold because he didn’t want it to be a “waste of time.” European leaders accused Putin of stalling. Zelensky said Wednesday that Trump’s proposal to freeze the conflict where it stands on the front line “was a good compromise” — a step that could pave the way for negotiations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the planned summit requires careful preparation, suggesting that laying the groundwork could be protracted. “No one wants to waste time: neither President Trump nor President Putin,” he said. “These are the two presidents who are accustomed to working efficiently with high productivity.”
Zelensky urged the European Union, the United States, and the Group of Seven industrialized nations to heap more pressure on Russia and force it to the negotiating table.
Pressure can be applied on Moscow “only through sanctions, long-range (missile) capabilities, and coordinated diplomacy among all our partners,” he said.
Zelensky credited Trump’s remarks that he was considering supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for Putin’s willingness to meet.
Russia has not made significant progress on the battlefield where a war of attrition has taken a high toll on Russian infantry and Ukraine is short of manpower, military analysts say. Meanwhile, both sides have invested in long-range strike capabilities to hit rear areas.
Ukraine says it hit a key Russian chemical plant
Ukraine’s army general staff said the country’s forces struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Bryansk region on Tuesday night using British-made air-launched Storm Shadow missiles. The plant is an important part of the Russian military and industrial complex producing gunpowder, explosives, missile fuel and ammunition, it said.
Russian officials in the region confirmed an attack but did not mention the plant.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed 33 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, including the area around St. Petersburg. Eight airports temporarily suspended flights overnight because of the attack.
Zelensky arrived Wednesday in Oslo, Norway, and after that flew to Stockholm, where he is expected to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the start of what the Ukrainian leader has said will be a week of intense diplomacy.
More international economic sanctions on Russia are likely to be discussed at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. On Friday, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing — a group of 35 countries who support Ukraine — is to take place in London.
Also Wednesday, Trump is expected to hold talks at the White House with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The military alliance has been coordinating deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, many of them purchased from the United States by Canada and European countries.
Russia’s long barrage
Moscow’s attack, which began overnight and extended into Wednesday morning, also targeted energy infrastructure and caused rolling blackouts, officials said. Russia has been trying to cripple the country’s power grid before the bitter winter sets in.
In Kyiv, residents reeled from the drone and missile bombardment.
“We heard a loud explosion and then the glass started to shatter, and then everything was caught up in a burst of fire, the embers were everywhere,” Olena Biriukova, a 58-year-old living in an apartment building told The Associated Press.
“It was very scary for kids,” she said. “I never thought that this could happen in our neighborhood.”
Zelensky said the Russian attack targeted the wider Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy — 10 regions in all.
Two more people were found dead in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, where emergency services rescued 10 people after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-story residential building, local authorities said.
And in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district emergency services were responding after drone debris hit a 17-story residential building causing a fire on five floors. Fifteen people had to be rescued, including two children.

Key Tanzanian opposition figure arrested: party

Key Tanzanian opposition figure arrested: party
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Key Tanzanian opposition figure arrested: party

Key Tanzanian opposition figure arrested: party
  • On Wednesday John Heche, deputy chairperson of opposition party Chadema, became the latest member of his party to be arrested
  • He was present to attend the ongoing treason trial of party leader Tundu Lissu
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
AFP

DAR ES SALAM: A key figure in Tanzania’s main opposition party was arrested Wednesday, the latest detention in a rolling crackdown on dissenting voices ahead of next week’s general election.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan is seeking election on October 29, after becoming leader following the death of authoritarian predecessor John Magafuli in 2021.
While her arrival was welcomed with optimism as she eased restrictions, rights groups have since expressed sharp criticism over her government’s attacks on the opposition and critical voices.
On Wednesday John Heche, deputy chairperson of opposition party Chadema, became the latest member of his party to be arrested after officers detained him outside the High Court in economic capital Dar es Salaam.
He was present to attend the ongoing treason trial of party leader Tundu Lissu, detained in April and potentially facing the death penalty.
Police have not disclosed the reasons for Heche’s detention.
“We have not been informed of the reasons for his arrest,” Chadema’s secretary general John Mnyika told reporters, accusing police of attempting to detain leading opposition figures until after the polls.
He said Heche had been taken to the central police station.
It follows officers confiscating his passport over the weekend after he attempted to attend the funeral of Kenyan politician Raila Odinga in the neighboring country.
In a statement following the incident, the immigration department said Heche had attempted to illegally cross the border — allegations dismissed by Chadema.
Rather, Mnyika alleged the arrest was part of a “continued scheme against Chadema leaders,” adding several senior officials feared they might also be detained.
“We have for some time been aware of plans to arrest our leaders and detain us until after elections,” he said, saying officers were using excuses to detain opposition figures.
“I am free for now, but I cannot be sure I won’t be arrested soon,” he added.
The arrest came shortly as Amnesty International warned of increased rights violations, including the abductions of senior opposition officials, and a clampdown on civic space.
The Chadema party has been excluded from the elections for refusing to sign the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Topics: Tanzania John Heche Samia Suluhu Hassan

Related

Tanzania police investigating reported abduction of government critic
World

Tanzania police investigating reported abduction of government critic

Land mines and tuberculosis are no match for Tanzanian ‘hero rats’ sniffing out danger and disease
World

Land mines and tuberculosis are no match for Tanzanian ‘hero rats’ sniffing out danger and disease

South Africa aims to revive its small nuclear reactor technology

South Africa aims to revive its small nuclear reactor technology
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

South Africa aims to revive its small nuclear reactor technology

South Africa aims to revive its small nuclear reactor technology
  • Eskom currently operates the continent’s only commercial nuclear power station near Cape Town
  • Egypt is building its own plant, while countries including Namibia, Niger and Ghana are exploring nuclear options
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: South Africa expects to lift the care and maintenance status of its Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) by the first quarter of next year or even earlier, the electricity and energy minister said on Wednesday.
Once considered a global leader in the development of small modular nuclear reactors, South Africa halted its PBMR research in 2010 after spending more than 10 billion rand ($577 million) and before building a planned demonstration model.
“We are far advanced in (our) internal processes to make the case to lift the care and maintenance on the PBMR,” Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the electricity and energy minister told a media briefing.
State-owned power utility Eskom currently operates the continent’s only commercial nuclear power station near Cape Town. Egypt is building its own plant, while countries including Namibia, Niger and Ghana are exploring nuclear options.
“We are seeing huge opportunities around the world, with major players on data centers the biggest investors on SMRs (small modular reactors),” he added.
South Africa’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), expected to be published this week, outlines more than 105 gigawatts of new generation capacity by 2039. Renewable energy is projected to account for more than half of this, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on coal.
New nuclear generation capacity of 5.2 gigawatts is foreseen, with gas at 16 gigawatts, wind at 34 gigawatts and solar PV at 25 gigawatts by 2039.
South Africa has ambitions to re-invigorate its nuclear industry, with the IRP suggesting that this industrialization plan will determine the merits of 10 gigawatts of new nuclear generation capacity.
Ramokgopa said China, South Korea, the US and Russia are among countries that could partner with the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation on developing small modular reactors.
“We don’t think we will run out of suitors who can partner with us on the PBMR.”

Topics: South Africa Pebble Bed Modular Reactor Eskom

Related

Cape Town to secure 700MW to avoid outages; Oklahoma gas supply plunges 22%: NRG matters
Business & Economy

Cape Town to secure 700MW to avoid outages; Oklahoma gas supply plunges 22%: NRG matters

French nuclear power production expected to be reduced on Wednesday
World

French nuclear power production expected to be reduced on Wednesday

Philippines prepares new jail for officials involved in flood control graft

Philippines prepares new jail for officials involved in flood control graft
Updated 23 min 49 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Follow

Philippines prepares new jail for officials involved in flood control graft

Philippines prepares new jail for officials involved in flood control graft
  • Corruption in flood mitigation projects estimated to cost $2bn annually
  • ‘No special design’ for any accused official, jail superintendent says
Updated 23 min 49 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is preparing a new jail that may soon house numerous powerful politicians, as authorities estimate that about 200 people, including officials, could be indicted in connection with a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

Public outrage has grown since August in the Philippines, as investigators uncovered massive fund misappropriation in flood prevention and mitigation projects.

An audit ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. found in August that out of the 545 billion pesos ($9.32 billion) allocated to the projects since 2022, thousands of projects were found to be substandard, lacking proper documentation, or nonexistent.

In an effort to quell public anger over the scandal that has implicated a number of powerful political figures, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla led the media earlier this week on a tour of a detention facility in metropolitan Manila, which could take in hundreds of detainees.

“We assume that the first round of indictments will come in the next few weeks … In my estimate … I believe around 200 people could be included in the flood control scandal cases,” he told reporters.

“I just want to show that the BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) is ready, that our facilities are prepared, and that we will not back down from our duty to fulfill our responsibility as the agency in charge of all jails in the Philippines.”

The Philippines has one of the world’s most overcrowded prisons, with some estimates putting current overcapacity at around 362 percent.

The Sandiganbayan, a special anti-graft court for government officials, is expected to begin indictments soon, as investigators continue to build cases against those allegedly involved in the corrupt projects.

“If those who steal a small amount and shoplift lotion are imprisoned here, those who steal billions, in my opinion, should also be detained here … The rules of the jail will apply to the rich and to the poor the same,” Remulla said.

Jayrex Bustinera, spokesperson and jail superintendent at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, told Arab News that there are 80 vacant cells in the jail, which is located in Quezon City.

“Each cell has a capacity of a maximum of 10 people. So that’s around 800 vacancies for that facility,” he said.

The cells include bunk beds, a shared bathroom, toilet, shower and purified drinking water. Similar to other detention centers, cellphones, computers and other communication gadgets are prohibited.

“Even if an accused is a politician, high government official, a contractor or anyone … There are no special cells, there’s no special design for that, and we will not construct anything just to accommodate their needs. It is what it is,” Bustinera said.

Corruption emerged as one of the main national concerns among Filipinos for the first time in four years, according to a survey released by OCTA Research earlier this month.

During a Senate hearing in early September, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto estimated that economic losses due to corruption in flood control projects averaged $2.1 billion annually from 2023 to 2025, mainly due to ghost projects.

The findings have ignited public outrage, with activists, former Cabinet members, Catholic church leaders, retired generals and anti-corruption watchdogs organizing numerous protests and calling for sweeping criminal prosecution.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Related

Special Corruption concerns hit record high in Philippines after flood control scandal
World

Corruption concerns hit record high in Philippines after flood control scandal

Special Public anger grows in Philippines over multibillion-dollar graft in flood control video
World

Public anger grows in Philippines over multibillion-dollar graft in flood control

UN chief calls for ‘fight’ against climate disinformation

UN chief calls for ‘fight’ against climate disinformation
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN chief calls for ‘fight’ against climate disinformation

UN chief calls for ‘fight’ against climate disinformation
  • “We must fight mis- and disinformation, online harassment, and greenwashing,” Guterres said
  • “Scientists and researchers should never fear telling the truth“
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a fightback against climate disinformation ahead of next month’s COP30 summit after US President Donald Trump branded climate change the “greatest con job ever.”
Guterres issued a robust defense of “clear-eyed” climate science and data, without which, he said, the world would never have understood the emergence of the “dangerous and existential threat of climate change.”
“We must fight mis- and disinformation, online harassment, and greenwashing,” Guterres said at the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) weather and climate agency in Geneva.
“Scientists and researchers should never fear telling the truth.”
Guterres’s remarks will be seen in some quarters as a riposte to Trump’s speech at the United Nations in New York last month, in which the Republican president championed fossil fuels and derided green technologies.
“Climate change — it’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion,” said Trump.
The “carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions,” he said.
“We’re getting rid of the falsely named renewables, by the way: they’re a joke, they don’t work, they’re too expensive,” he added, about his administration’s war on solar and wind power, bolstered by a new law that ends clean energy tax credits.

- Planet on the ‘brink’ -

But Guterres insisted that in 2024, “almost all new power capacity came from renewables,” and investment was surging.
“Renewables are the cheapest, fastest and smartest source of new power. They represent the only credible path to end the relentless destruction of our climate,” he insisted.
The WMO is marking its 75 anniversary this year, and is leading the charge for all countries to be covered by extreme weather early warning systems by 2027.
“Global warming is pushing our planet to the brink,” said Guterres.
“Every one of the last 10 years has been the hottest in history. Ocean heat is breaking records while decimating ecosystems. And no country is safe from fires, floods, storms and heatwaves.
“As always, the poorest and most vulnerable countries pay the highest price — particularly small island developing states and the least developed countries.”
The COP30 summit will be held in the Brazilian Amazon city of Belem from November 10-21.
The UN secretary-general said countries needed strong domestic climate action plans in time for the summit, urging nations to address the problem of climate disasters at source.
“By November’s UN Climate Conference in Brazil, countries must deliver bold new national climate action plans that align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Guterres said.
He said these had to include commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade.
“Much greater ambition is required.”

Topics: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Global warming disinformation COP30

Related

Pakistan’s deadly monsoon floods were worsened by global warming, study finds
World

Pakistan’s deadly monsoon floods were worsened by global warming, study finds

Global warming may be factor in deadly Italian shipwreck, climatologist says
World

Global warming may be factor in deadly Italian shipwreck, climatologist says

Latest updates

OPEC sees global oil demand rising to 123m bpd by 2050: Secretary-General

OPEC sees global oil demand rising to 123m bpd by 2050: Secretary-General

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say

UK deploys military officers to Israel for Gaza peace plan

UK deploys military officers to Israel for Gaza peace plan

Paramilitary drones target Khartoum airport for second day

Paramilitary drones target Khartoum airport for second day

Athar Festival spotlights Kingdom’s push for sustainable tourism

Athar Festival spotlights Kingdom’s push for sustainable tourism

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.