From Fight Island to UFC: Khamzat Chimeav’s success parallels Abu Dhabi’s rise to global MMA capital

ABU DHABI: When the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi signed its long-term partnership with the UFC in 2019, it did so with a vision to establish the city as the world capital for combat sports.

Since then, DCT Abu Dhabi has staged more than 20 UFC events, introduced the world to Fight Island during the COVID-19 pandemic, and delivered some of the organization’s most memorable nights.

UFC President Dana White once described Abu Dhabi as the “fight capital of the world,” and six years later that statement rings truer than ever.

Abu Dhabi’s ambition extends well beyond hosting blockbuster events. Its strategy is about legacy: creating opportunities for local and regional athletes, fostering young talent, and ensuring mixed martial arts has a long-term home in the Middle East.

The commitment runs through state-of-the-art facilities, grassroots initiatives, and world-class fights that bring the sport closer to fans while inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Khamzat Chimaev’s story is one such example of this strategy in action. He first stepped into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi in July 2020 at “UFC Fight Night: Katter vs. Ice,” and submitted John Phillips.

Just 10 days later, he returned for “UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till,” stopping Rhys McKee in the first round and making history with the fastest turnaround in the company’s history.

He was back in Abu Dhabi in October 2021 for “UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira,” where he overwhelmed Li Jingliang with a first-round submission.

Four years later, having fought five of his eight UFC bouts in Abu Dhabi and under the UAE flag, he took his undefeated record to 15-0 at UFC 319 when he beat Dricus du Plessis in Chicago to capture the middleweight title.

Chimaev’s success as one of the sport’s most established athletes is a testament to the capital’s mission to foster homegrown talent.

Commenting on Abu Dhabi’s global MMA vision, Saleh Al-Geziry, director-general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said recently: “Abu Dhabi has become a global stage where athletes showcase their talents and fans witness unforgettable sporting moments.

“Our long-standing partnership with UFC supports our vision to position the emirate as the international home of martial arts and a destination for world-class sports.

“By hosting iconic events, inspiring new audiences, and creating opportunities for athletes at every level, we are continuing to grow Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for sport, culture, and tourism.”

In 2023, DCT Abu Dhabi and the UFC extended their partnership, reflecting the success of the joint venture and a strategic vision for the growth of MMA in the emirate.

Under the agreement, the UFC brings one numbered event, featuring a championship bout, to Abu Dhabi every year, along with UFC Fight Night which is also hosted annually in the emirate.

As DCT Abu Dhabi continues to bring international sports to the capital, MMA sits at the heart of these endeavors.

In July, the city hosted “UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder” and is now preparing for “UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane” on Oct. 25. Taking place inside the Etihad Arena, the event will have Tom Aspinall defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Ciryl Gane.