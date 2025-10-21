Bob Vylan frontman defends Glastonbury chant against IDF
DUBAI: In his first interview since leading chants against the Israeli Defence Forces in support of Palestine at the Glastonbury music festival, Bobby Vylan, the frontman of UK punk duo Bob Vylan, spoke to The Louis Theroux Podcast about the controversy and its fallout.
Following their performance, the band was dropped by its agency, UTA, and the US State Department revoked the band members’ visas, leading to the cancellation of their planned tour of North America.
But if he had the chance, Vylan says he would do it all again.
“If I was to go on Glastonbury again tomorrow, yes, I would do it again. I’m not regretful of it. I’d do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays. I’m not regretful of it at all,” the rapper said.
“The subsequent backlash that I’ve faced. It’s minimal. It’s minimal compared to what people in Palestine are going through. (What) is there to regret? Oh, because I’ve upset some right-wing politician or some right-wing media?”
Vylan told Theroux the backlash was “so disproportionate,” arguing that it turned public attention away from Gaza. “My whole issue with this thing is that the chant is so unimportant,” he said.
“What is important is the conditions that exist to allow that chant to even take place on that stage. And I mean, the conditions that exist in Palestine. Where the Palestinian people are being killed at an alarming rate. Who cares about the chant?”
Johnny Depp delivers masterclass at Saudi Film Confex
Updated 23 October 2025
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Hollywood star Johnny Depp took center stage at the third edition of the Saudi Film Confex in Riyadh, where he delivered a masterclass titled “The Genius of Embodying Different Roles.”
The session, hosted by Saudi actress and filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, offered a rare glimpse into Depp’s creative process, philosophy of acting, and his reflections on a more-than-four-decade career.
Opening his talk, Depp expressed gratitude for returning to Saudi Arabia, a country he described as “vibrant, young, and full of promise.” He praised the Kingdom’s growing film scene and its ambition to nurture emerging talent.
“I think Saudi Arabia is in a moment of extraordinary artistic evolution,” he said. “There’s something genuine and raw about what’s happening here. You can feel that people are creating because they truly love it.”
In the hour-long masterclass, Depp reflected on his approach to acting and the craft of storytelling. He spoke about his early insecurities, the struggles of being misunderstood, and the importance of maintaining creative authenticity in an industry that often prioritizes commercial success over artistry.
“When you start out, you’re filled with doubts — ‘Am I good enough? Am I doing this right?’ Those questions never completely go away,” he admitted. “But you learn that those insecurities are part of the process. They keep you honest.”
Depp emphasized that creativity must come from passion, not from a desire for fame or validation. “You have to be in love with what you’re doing,” he said. “It’s a strange job — acting — but if you don’t have that deep connection to it, the audience will feel it. The work has to come from truth.”
The actor, known for his transformative performances in films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Edward Scissorhands,” and “Finding Neverland,” also discussed how his relationship with acting has evolved over time.
“When I was younger, I cared too much about how people saw the work. Over the years, I’ve learned that caring too much can hold you back. You reach a point where you just have to trust your instincts and jump in fully — like diving into water without worrying about keeping your arm dry.”
One of the most memorable moments of the masterclass came when Depp told the story of his now-iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow. He revealed that Disney executives initially “hated” his interpretation of the character. “They thought I was ruining the movie,” he said with a laugh. “But I believed in the choices I made. Sometimes, you have to trust your instincts, even if no one else does. In the end, it worked out.”
He went on to encourage Saudi youth to pursue their artistic passions. “There’s so much talent here,” he said. “What’s important is to give young people the space to explore, to fail, to learn — and to find their voice. Art is not about perfection. It’s about honesty.”
The Saudi Film Confex, organized by the Saudi Film Commission, has quickly become a key event in the Kingdom’s growing entertainment calendar. The conference brings together filmmakers, producers, distributors, and investors from around the world, providing a platform for creative exchange and collaboration.
In its third edition, the event features an extensive exhibition, workshops, and interactive experiences designed to empower the next generation of filmmakers. The event will run until Oct. 25.
Depp’s participation underscores the Kingdom’s growing profile in the global film community and he closed the talk with words that resonated with aspiring filmmakers in attendance: “You don’t need to chase what others expect of you. Just tell your story — your truth. That’s where the real magic begins.”
Saudi artist Abdulhadi Abdullah: ‘I want my art to inspire happiness’
Updated 23 October 2025
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Abdulhadi Abdullah describes art as “the magic of creating something out of nothing.” He recalls creating a colorful drawing as a child that delighted his friends — a moment that ignited a lifelong passion for creativity, and a belief that inspiration can be found everywhere.
Two notable paintings by the Saudi artist vividly illustrate his approach to cultural storytelling. In “Edge of the Universe,” he depicts a man seated on a patterned surface, surrounded by stylized camels and hoding a bowl of camel milk — a symbol of hospitality. The inspiration for this work struck him during a visit to a traditional marketplace, where the vibrant colors and sounds enveloped him. As he painted, he envisioned the stories of countless lives intertwined in the bustling market.
“The geometric background of vivid squares adds a contemporary, mosaic-like effect. By merging traditional symbols with modern colors and clean lines, the painting conveys a deep longing for the past, reflecting warmth, pride, and an enduring connection to heritage and shared cultural memory,” the artist’s statement reads.
In the second artwork, “Saint of the People,” a man sits serenely on a chair, a halo casting a soft glow above him. Abdullah recalls exploring an old, abandoned building and feeling a powerful urge to capture that moment. The bright blues and yellows in this painting contrast sharply with the dark silhouette of another figure, reflecting a journey of introspection and discovery.
“He appears as a saint — ancient and wise,” Abdullah writes of the figure in the painting. “But in the shadows, he hides a devilish truth. Many believe his thoughts are pure, yet in reality they are the complete opposite.”
As an art teacher, the 36-year-old finds inspiration in his students too. He cites a moment during a class when a young girl presented her artwork — a simple drawing of her family. The innocence and joy in her creative expression struck him deeply. “Each mind holds a different universe,” he says. His students’ drawings, filled with raw emotion and uninhibited color choices, often spark ideas for his own work.
Heritage also plays a pivotal role in Abdullah’s work. He says that heritage has its “own color” — a tone that carries memory, rhythm, and soul. And he tries to translate this heritage into new shades that have never been used before. He fondly recalls conversations with his grandmother about their ancestry and the colors that defined their culture. Abdullah reshapes these traditional colors through his own lens, honoring his roots in a contemporary setting.
Before beginning any artwork, Abdullah engages in field research, often visiting ‘forgotten’ places. “These visits are like treasure hunts,” he says. He observes colors, light behaviors, and spatial relationships and uses them to form “conceptual sketches” in his mind.
At the core of Abdullah’s artistic philosophy is a commitment to spreading joy. “I want my art to inspire happiness,” he says.
Abdullah is not just an artist; he is a storyteller, educator, and cultural ambassador. His vibrant artistic style and commitment to spreading joy through his work reflect a deep understanding of the transformative power of art. From the lively markets of Riyadh to the quiet corners of forgotten gardens, his journey invites us all to celebrate the beauty of our shared human experience.
Runway rewind: Looking back at Riyadh Fashion Week’s Saudi design stars
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News
DUBAI: We take a closer look at homegrown highlights from the capital’s catwalks this Riyadh Fashion Week.
Tima Abid
The Saudi designer’s Fall 2025 Couture collection relied heavily on a black color palette, reflecting the recent loss of her mother. Models were shrouded in black capes, hoods and billowing gowns, with exaggerated silhouettes creating a sense of drama.
In show notes, Abid said the inspiration behind the collection “lies in the chaos that surrounds us, a reflection of how human emotions and thoughts can be transformed into art, fabric, and form.”
Crystals, lace and textured fabric choices also worked to add a layer of interest to the line, with sober shades of burgundy making an appearance on the runway as a counterpoint to the otherwise all-black collection.
Atelier Hekayat
The Saudi label — founded by sisters Alia and Abeer Oraif — presented a line titled “A Ticket to the Theater,” marked by suitably head-turning prints and silhouettes. Inspired by “the transformative magic of performance,” according to show notes, the collection unfolded with A-line capes, poufy silhouettes, bold cuts, and intricate embellishments.
“This collection is a tribute to every soul who has ever stood behind the curtain,” the pair told Arab News in a joint statement. “The silent heroes who made us laugh, cry, and believe in magic.”
Harlequin prints were toned down and presented in tan-and-black to suit modern tastes, while fabrics printed with animated female forms added a touch of whimsy to the line that also boasted a ruffled showman-worthy cape in bright red.
“We wanted to celebrate the moment a woman embraces herself with love and grace,” the sisters explained. “It’s a story of self-love and confidence reborn under the spotlight.”
Abadia
The label’s latest offering featured voluminous soft silhouettes, sophisticated layering, and rich textiles including silk, velvet, and wool in a warm palette of browns, creams, and golds with an on-trend touch of burgundy. Creative head Shahd Al-Shehail drew inspiration from the legacy of pearl diving communities in Saudi Arabia, paying tribute to the resilience of the women who held their families together during the men’s long absences at sea.
“It is inspired by my grandfather’s story when he was young and ventured into the sea to mark his coming of age … it reminded me of what it means to choose courage over comfort; to surrender, and to embrace the unknown,” Al-Shehail told Arab News.
Leem
The Saudi label’s Fall 2025 showcase was an exercise in blending the Kingdom’s heritage with contemporary design notes. European couture from the 1970s was used as inspiration and seamlessly melded with traditional Saudi attire, resulting in a collection of flowing bisht-style overlays and heritage-inspired farwas for the cooler months.
The brand also offered up business attire in the form of separates and loose fitting dresses in ruffled chiffon.
Psychedelic color-melting techniques were applied to long dresses with leg-of-mutton sleeves — updated with cleaner, less fussy lines. The show notes stated: “The Saudi woman is global, discerning, and self-assured … she understands style but values practicality and purpose.”
Waad Aloqaili
Hand-crafted elements elevated the Saudi designer’s showcase, with intricate embroidery and mother-of-pearl laminate used to stunning effect. Titled “YAMAL,” the collection paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s nautical landscapes with pearls, crystals, beading and chiffon used to mimic the “serene rhythm of the Saudi sea.”
One standout figure-hugging gown boasted a bodice sculpted from hand-crafted mother-of-pearl laminate refined through sanding and sealed with natural wax. Vertical strands of pearls and crystals hung from the waist, with the designer opting not to fasten the delicate ropes to the flowing fabric underneath in order to allow for fluid movement.
Accessories also played a role in paying tribute to the Kingdom’s past, with a pair of shouder-grazing gold earrings designed to look like the traditional scale once used to weigh natural pearls. A headpiece created from gold, natural mother-of-pearl and pearls was designed to mirror the hammah worn by Najd women.
Razan Alazzouni
Having dressed Stateside celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts, and Elizabeth Banks, Alazzouni’s show at Riyadh Fashion Week was her first runway presentation in her home country. Alazzouni also took inspiration from pearl diving and its storied history in the Gulf, but shied away from using pearls directly in her work, instead choosing to employ pearl-diving-related visuals as a motif throughout the collection.
Fishing ropes, the swells of underwater formations and coral were depicted through embroidery woven onto crop tops, dresses and blouses. The collection did not stray too far into nautical territory, however, with the designer opting for a color palette of cream, gold and black with the odd touch of blue.
Mirai
The label’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection “ALMOSTAGBAL” used design references from Saudi Arabia and Japan — specifically Tokyo’s urban fashion. The collection was a welcome look at Saudi street style dressing at an otherwise couture-heavy event.
Cropped blazers, some with Nehru collars, kept things playful. The color palette — moss greens, shades of black and sharp white — was pared down enough that design quirks carried the collection and kept things visually engaging. Tiny triangular embroidery along pocket openings and collar edges harkened back to traditional Najdi architecture, while large buttons boasted intricate patterns in a somewhat unexpected detail for such an urban collection.
HINDAMME
The Saudi label showcased its “Hejaz” collection, paying tribute to the Kingdom’s western province. Creative head Mohammed Khoja offered up monochrome full-length dresses, knit cardigans, and silk button-downs emblazoned with Arabic print in a circular formation that picked up on design cues from his 2024 “Petroglyphs Collection.”
“Hejaz” stayed true to the brand’s ethos of contemporary, luxury, ready-to-wear pieces inspired by the concept of East-meets-West, featuring bold scarlet and hot pink shades, textured oversized coats in tan and brown, and boxy jackets that walked the line between nations.
What We Are Eating Today: The Peak Hong Kong Icehouse: A newcomer to Riyadh’s dessert scene
Updated 22 October 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Riyadh’s dessert scene continues to evolve, and The Peak Hong Kong Icehouse stands out as one of its most talked-about newcomers.
Located in King Fahd district, this dessert spot brings a taste of Hong Kong’s vibrant street food culture to Saudi Arabia, specializing in artfully crafted shaved ice creations that are as photogenic as they are refreshing.
First things first: Despite its name, The Peak Hong Kong Ice House isn’t a Hong Kong branch but a Riyadh-born dessert shop inspired by Hong Kong-style shaved ice. Think of it as a cross between Korean bingsu and South Asian gola ganda, but with a uniquely Hong Kong twist.
The ice is incredibly soft and creamy, almost like snow, topped with flavorful sauces, fruits, and surprising fillings.
During my visit, I tried the Mango Shaved Ice, and it didn’t disappoint. The portion was generous, filled with layers of milk pudding and cookie crumbs beneath the mango cubes.
The sauce offered a perfect balance — slightly sour yet sweet enough to complement the freshness of the fruit. The lemon-blueberry flavor was another standout, visually stunning and delightfully tangy, offering a balance between citrus and sweetness.
The ambiance of the shop is equally inviting. With its minimalist decor, cute lighting, and clever touches, like a screen displaying song lyrics, the space feels modern and thoughtfully designed.
Service was quick and polite, and it was nice to see the owner working alongside the team during the busy rush hour.
One thing to note: The space is quite small, and during peak hours, expect a bit of a wait. While the atmosphere is warm and the desserts exceptional, the prices are on the higher side.
The Peak Hong Kong Icehouse is a delightful spot for a special treat, especially when you’re in the mood for something new, creative, and beautifully made.
Jewish figures worldwide call for sanctions against Israel
Open letter signed by more than 450 senior figures says Israeli actions amount to genocide
‘Our solidarity with Palestinians is not a betrayal of Judaism but a fulfillment of it’
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
LONDON: More than 450 senior Jewish figures worldwide are calling on the UN and global leaders to impose sanctions on Israel over its actions “that will be judged to have met the legal definition of genocide.”
The appeal was made in an open letter signed by former Israeli officials, Oscar winners, intellectuals and authors, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
Signatories include former Knesset speaker Avraham Burg, British author Michael Rosen, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, US actor Wallace Shawn, Emmy winners Ilana Glazer and Hannah Einbinder, Canadian author Naomi Klein and Pulitzer Prize winner Benjamin Moser.
They are demanding accountability over Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank. “We have not forgotten that so many of the laws, charters, and conventions established to safeguard and protect all human life were created in response to the Holocaust,” the letter said. “Those safeguards have been relentlessly violated by Israel.”
It calls on world leaders to abide by rulings from the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court, avoid complicity in violations of international law via arms transfers, and ensure sufficient humanitarian aid for Gaza.
False claims of antisemitism against those calling for peace and justice must also be rejected, the signatories said.
“We bow our heads in immeasurable sorrow as the evidence accumulates that Israel’s actions will be judged to have met the legal definition of genocide,” the letter added.
Other signatories include American comedian Eric Andre, South African novelist Damon Galgut, Tony Award winner Toby Marlow and Israeli philosopher Omri Boehm.
“Our solidarity with Palestinians is not a betrayal of Judaism, then, but a fulfillment of it,” the letter said. “When our sages taught that to destroy one life is to destroy an entire world, they did not carve exceptions for Palestinians. We shall not rest until this ceasefire carries forward into an end of occupation and apartheid.”