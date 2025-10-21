You are here

  • Home
  • In a first, police in Pakistan’s Karachi arrest suspect using facial recognition technology

In a first, police in Pakistan’s Karachi arrest suspect using facial recognition technology

In a first, police in Pakistan’s Karachi arrest suspect using facial recognition technology
Pakistan's police commandos patrol along a street outside the National Stadium in Karachi on February 17, 2025. (AFP/ file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/phxpb

Updated 21 October 2025
Follow

In a first, police in Pakistan’s Karachi arrest suspect using facial recognition technology

In a first, police in Pakistan’s Karachi arrest suspect using facial recognition technology
  • The suspect was wanted for multiple crimes, was flagged by real-time alert system under the Safe City project
  • Authorities have installed over 900 cameras, including 42 facial recognition units, in South zone to curb crime
Updated 21 October 2025
NAIMAT KHAN
Follow

KARACHI: Police in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province have made their first ever arrest using facial recognition technology of a suspect wanted in multiple violent crimes through a network of surveillance cameras recently deployed in the port city of Karachi, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Karachi, a city of nearly 20 million people that is also the country’s commercial capital, has a history of street crime, gang violence relating to turf wars over illicit drug trade, kidnapping for ransom as well as sectarian and politically motivated targeted killings.

Police said the suspect, Abdul Azeem, was identified and apprehended through a facial recognition (FR) camera, part of the city’s expanding Safe City project, which aims to modernize law enforcement through the use of real-time surveillance and automated data analysis.

“This is the first case of its kind in which police, with the help of cameras, managed to apprehend a criminal about whom there was no prior information,” Asad Raza, a deputy inspector general of police in Karachi’s South district, told Arab News.

“Using technology, his identity was confirmed and the cameras identified him as the same criminal the police were searching for. Immediate action was taken and he was arrested.”

As militants, armed gangs and political factions battled for influence across the city for years, authorities launched a major crackdown in 2013, ‘Karachi Operation,’ which saw paramilitary Rangers and police collaborate to bring violence down. While overall security has improved since then, street crime and organized criminal activity remain challenges.

Instead of relying solely on traditional policing, authorities are now turning to technology and have installed over 1,000 cameras in the city under Phase 1 of the Safe City initiative. Of them, more than 900 have been installed in the South zone where the arrest was made.

The new system includes three types of cameras: standard surveillance units, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, and facial recognition (FR) cameras. FR cameras are positioned in public places including malls, parks and registration offices.

Azeem, traveling on a motorcycle, was flagged by one of the 42 facial recognition cameras installed in the South Zone. The alert was transmitted to the command-and-control center, which dispatched nearby officers to stop and verify the suspect, according to DIG Raza.

The suspect was wanted for multiple cases, including a police encounter, possession of illegal weapons and robbery.

The official emphasized the importance of integrating technology into urban policing.

“I believe that policing and technology have now become inseparable, and in all modern cities, law enforcement agencies are relying on technology to aid their operations,” he said.

Topics: facial recognition software

Pakistan condemns Israel’s airstrikes targeting Gaza despite peace agreement

Updated 3 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan condemns Israel’s airstrikes targeting Gaza despite peace agreement

Pakistan condemns Israel’s airstrikes targeting Gaza despite peace agreement
  • Israel carried out wave of deadly airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday, killing 45 Palestinians 
  • Pakistan calls on international community to ensure protection for Palestinian lives 
Updated 3 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office on Wednesday condemned the Israeli military for its airstrikes on Gaza last week, criticizing its “violations” of the ceasefire agreement and urging the international community to protect Palestinian lives. 

Gaza’s fragile ceasefire faced its first major test on Sunday as Israeli forces launched a wave of deadly strikes, saying Hamas fighters had killed two soldiers. The health ministry in Gaza said 45 Palestinians had been killed in the strikes as Hamas denied involvement. An Israeli security official, on condition of anonymity, said the transfer of aid into the territory had been halted amid renewed hostilities. The military later said it resumed enforcing the ceasefire. 

“Pakistan strongly condemns the renewed attacks by the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, resulting in the loss of numerous civilian lives,” the foreign office said in a statement. 

“Such actions run contrary to the spirit of the peace agreement signed in Sharm El-Sheikh in the presence of leadership from Muslim and the Arab world, US, Europe, and the UN.”

The Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this month, co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attended by heads of state and ministers from over 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Qatar, France, the UK and the Palestinian Authority — endorsed a declaration aimed at ending hostilities, guaranteeing humanitarian access, and outlining a roadmap for Gaza’s governance and rebuilding. 

Islamabad urged the international community to take effective measures to end these violations and ensure full implementation of the ceasefire, and to provide protection to Palestinian civilians.

The foreign office called for an immediate end to Israeli hostilities and reiterated its stance of supporting an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 border with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. 

Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has killed at least 68,229 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The UN considers figures by the ministry credible. 

Pakistan and several other Muslim nations have consistently criticized Israel and called on the international community to ensure an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population. 

Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan

Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar 
Follow

Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan

Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan
  • Separately, security forces kill militant, destroy hideouts in northwest amid nationwide violence surge 
  • Islamabad has accused India and Afghanistan of supporting militants, both countries deny allegations
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar 

QUETTA: Two policemen were killed in a drive-by shooting in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said on Wednesday, as insurgents stepp up attacks in the resource-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

The shooting underscores the worsening security situation in Balochistan — Pakistan’s largest but least-developed province — where separatist and other militant groups have intensified assaults on police and security forces in recent months, targeting officials and infrastructure linked to the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The latest attack took place in Killi Ghareeb Abad near the Nushki city bypass, close to the Afghan border. It was the second assault on police in Balochistan’s Rakhshan division in less than a week, following the killing of senior officer Muhammad Qasim in Kharan district on Friday.

“Unknown armed men riding on a motorbike targeted the policemen identified as Ubaid Ullah and Abdul Razzaq who were going to perform their duties,” Nushki Station House Officer Zaheer Baloch told Arab News. “We have initiated an investigation and a search operation has started to hunt down the attackers.”

No group has claimed responsibility.

Balochistan, home to vast mineral reserves and key CPEC routes, has seen several major incidents this year, including the hijacking of a passenger train in March and a suicide bombing in Khuzdar in May that killed several children traveling to school.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s security forces killed a militant in an operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, destroying several hideouts and tunnels used by insurgents, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

The intelligence-based operation in the Shahi Tangi forest of Bajaur district led to an intense exchange of fire in which several militants were injured but managed to flee, the report said.

“During the operation, weapons, explosive materials and communication equipment used by Khwarij were also recovered,” Radio Pakistan said. 

Militant attacks across KP have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Islamabad collapsed.

In recent months, Pakistan has accused India of supporting anti-state groups and Afghanistan of allowing its territory to be used for cross-border attacks. Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the allegations.

Topics: police Quetta Balochistan

Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration

Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration

Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration
  • Customs seize goods falsely declared as Chinese, Turkish origin but found to be Indian-made
  • Crackdown aimed to curb misdeclaration, uphold ban imposed by Pakistan on Indian imports
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Customs Department in Karachi has foiled multiple attempts to illegally import Indian-origin goods by falsely declaring their country of origin, in violation of national trade laws, said a statement circulated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday.

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West) seized the consignments, including textile machinery, power distribution units and garnet mesh, which had been shipped from third countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye but were found to bear “Made in India” markings upon inspection.

“The Collectorate has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against importers involved in misdeclaration and the illegal import of banned goods,” the statement said. “Such malpractices not only violate national trade laws but also pose risks to fair trade and national interests.”

In the first case, customs officers intercepted a shipment of textile machinery declared as Chinese-origin but found to be manufactured in India. The goods, valued at Rs 24.22 million ($87,000), were stopped before clearance, the statement said.

Subsequent inspections at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and off-dock terminals led to three more seizures.

One shipment of textile machinery, valued at Rs 16.6 million ($60,000), had its manufacturer’s plates removed but still bore the name of a well-known Indian brand.

Another, a power distribution unit, carried tampered labels but had a visible “Made in India” mark on its main panel.

A smaller consignment of garnet mesh declared as Turkish-origin was also found to contain packaging printed with Indian markings, with an assessed value of Rs 154,000 ($550).

“The Customs Department will continue to maintain heightened vigilance and enforce the law rigorously to curb any attempts to bypass import regulations,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows
Updated 22 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows
  • Pakistan exported over 55 million kg of sesame to China in 2025, up from 24 million kg last year
  • China imports about 1.5 million tons of sesame annually, with Pakistan emerging as a new key supplier
Updated 22 October 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China jumped 87% in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $68.56 million, state media reported on Wednesday, as rising Chinese demand for edible oils and traditional food products drives a growing market for the oilseed.

The increase is attributed to the high quality of Pakistan’s sesame crop, favorable climatic conditions, and stronger trade links under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan exported 55.61 million kilograms of sesame seeds to China from January to September 2025 at an average price of $1.23 per kg, compared with 23.95 million kg during the same period last year.

“In September 2024, we successfully organized the ‘Sesame Trade and Investment Opportunities in China’ event,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan. 

“A 23-member Pakistani delegation secured deals for 15,000 metric tons and signed a $28 million memorandum of understanding with Daming government-backed enterprises.”

China is the world’s largest sesame-importing nation, consuming roughly 1.5 million tons a year while producing only about 320,000 tons domestically. Pakistan’s 55,000-ton exports still represent a small share of China’s total imports but mark a significant breakthrough for Pakistani agribusiness, which has traditionally lagged behind African competitors such as Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria that supply more than half of China’s demand.

Pakistani officials say sesame seeds are now a strategic export item, supporting the government’s push to expand agricultural exports under the CPEC framework. 

According to Hashmi, 177 Pakistani sesame companies are now registered in China, signaling deeper integration into the regional supply chain for edible oils, snacks and health products.

Experts expect Pakistan’s sesame trade to continue growing despite recent floods that damaged cropland, citing improved processing capacity and higher global prices. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has also reported an uptick in overall agricultural exports, with seafood shipments to China climbing above $153 million in the same period.

For Beijing, sesame imports have become essential to secure edible-oil supplies as China’s domestic oilseed output remains constrained by land and water limitations. 

For Pakistan, they represent a rare bright spot in export diversification, offering new income for farmers, valuable foreign exchange and a path toward greater agri-industrial cooperation with its largest trading partner. 

Topics: Pakistan China trade Sesame

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8
  • Tourists trail Pakistan’s 333 in first innings by 48 runs with two wickets intact
  • Pakistan won the first Test match against South Africa in Lahore by 93 runs
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

RAWALPINDI: Veteran Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi took five wickets on debut before South Africa battled to 285-8 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The tourists trail Pakistan’s first-innings 333 by 48 runs with two wickets intact as they attempt to square the two-match series.

Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj were at the crease on 48 and 23 respectively at the break, having added a fighting 50 for the ninth wicket.

Asif, who at 38 years and 299 days became the second-oldest Pakistani to make his Test debut, has figures of 5-61.

Like fellow left-armer Maharaj — who took seven wickets — Asif used the dry conditions to maximum effect to become the 15th Pakistani bowler to take five wickets on debut.

South Africa resumed on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session.

With the turn on the Rawalpindi stadium pitch increasing considerably, Asif dismissed Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs defied Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before a fastish delivery from Asif trapped him leg-before for 76. His knock was studded with six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Simon Harmer leg-before for two while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12. 

Topics: Pakistan vs South Africa Asif Afridi

Latest updates

Iran ratifies law to join UN convention against terror financing

Iran ratifies law to join UN convention against terror financing

SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers

SpaceX says ‘disabled’ 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centers

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest

Amazon launches online grocery delivery in Saudi Arabia with Al-Othaim Markets

Amazon launches online grocery delivery in Saudi Arabia with Al-Othaim Markets

SAB wins two Global Banking & Finance Review Awards for leadership in innovation

SAB wins two Global Banking & Finance Review Awards for leadership in innovation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.