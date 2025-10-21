Archaeological survey discovers 337 new historical sites around Riyadh

RIYADH: A total of 337 new archaeological sites have been discovered in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The discoveries were made as part of the Heritage Commission’s Al-Yamama Archaeological Project survey.

The survey involved documenting 231 structures using 3D photography, while a further 148 historical structures were surveyed by the team.

Within a 100 km radius of Riyadh, 70 archaeological sites were detailed.

The discoveries include sites for stone tool manufacturing, water facilities such as wells and dams, circular stone structures of various sizes and shapes and other formations dating back to the early Islamic era.

The project is part of the Heritage Commission’s comprehensive plan to update the archaeological map of the Riyadh region by documenting historical landmarks and studying previously unexplored sites using advanced technologies.

These findings offer a new window into Riyadh’s archaeological history, the commission said, contributing to reshaping the understanding of the city’s development over the years.

The Al-Yamamah Archaeological Project began in 2024 with the intention of exploring and excavating parts of the capital and adjacent areas.

It will run until 2028 and aims to improve the country’s archaeological record, showcase the capital’s rich history and study cultural heritage.

The project includes a comprehensive survey of Riyadh, Wadi Hanifah and surrounding areas, as well as excavations in Dhurma, Al-Hani and Al-Masane.

For the study, the commission uses geographic information systems, ground-penetrating radar, 3D modeling, magnetic surveying, low-altitude aerial photography and artificial intelligence for mapping.