You are here

  • Home
  • Archaeological survey discovers 337 new historical sites around Riyadh

Archaeological survey discovers 337 new historical sites around Riyadh

Archaeological survey discovers 337 new historical sites around Riyadh
A total of 337 new archaeological sites have been discovered in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62n2d

Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Archaeological survey discovers 337 new historical sites around Riyadh

Archaeological survey discovers 337 new historical sites around Riyadh
  • Discoveries were made as part of the Heritage Commission’s Al-Yamama Archaeological Project survey
  • Survey involved documenting 231 structures using 3D photography, while a further 148 historical structures were surveyed by the team
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: A total of 337 new archaeological sites have been discovered in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The discoveries were made as part of the Heritage Commission’s Al-Yamama Archaeological Project survey.

The survey involved documenting 231 structures using 3D photography, while a further 148 historical structures were surveyed by the team.

Within a 100 km radius of Riyadh, 70 archaeological sites were detailed.

The discoveries include sites for stone tool manufacturing, water facilities such as wells and dams, circular stone structures of various sizes and shapes and other formations dating back to the early Islamic era.

The project is part of the Heritage Commission’s comprehensive plan to update the archaeological map of the Riyadh region by documenting historical landmarks and studying previously unexplored sites using advanced technologies.

These findings offer a new window into Riyadh’s archaeological history, the commission said, contributing to reshaping the understanding of the city’s development over the years.

The Al-Yamamah Archaeological Project began in 2024 with the intention of exploring and excavating parts of the capital and adjacent areas.

It will run until 2028 and aims to improve the country’s archaeological record, showcase the capital’s rich history and study cultural heritage.

The project includes a comprehensive survey of Riyadh, Wadi Hanifah and surrounding areas, as well as excavations in Dhurma, Al-Hani and Al-Masane.

For the study, the commission uses geographic information systems, ground-penetrating radar, 3D modeling, magnetic surveying, low-altitude aerial photography and artificial intelligence for mapping.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission (SHC)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority begins archaeological survey
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority begins archaeological survey

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey at King Khalid Royal Reserve
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey at King Khalid Royal Reserve

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Hams Saleh
Follow

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Armed with a camera, curiosity and a love of culture, Mohammed Taher — the TikTok creator behind Taher Travels — has turned his passion for exploration into a digital bridge connecting the Arab world with global audiences.

“Since I was a child, I’ve always been fascinated by the world, by different places, people and cultures,” he told Arab News. “I used to imagine what life was like in countries far away. When I finally started traveling, I realized how deeply it was changing me, and I felt the need to share those experiences.”

Taher’s videos, shared with his 2.9 million TikTok followers, blend discovery with storytelling. “I wanted to showcase the beauty of Arab culture and values to the world, and at the same time help Arabs discover and understand other cultures with an open mind,” he said.

Travel, for Taher, is more than movement, it is a way to connect worlds and build understanding between cultures, he said.

“I always share my experiences from the perspective of an Arab traveler — with curiosity, humility and respect for others,” he said. “Through my content, I want people to see that our Arab culture is full of warmth and humanity, and that these values can travel with us anywhere we go.”

Traveling, he said, has deepened his appreciation for his roots. “It gave me a deeper sense of pride and responsibility to represent it positively wherever I go.”

A trip to “remote villages in Asia” especially stayed with him. “The people there had so little, yet they were incredibly happy and generous,” he said.

One of his most viral TikToks was a video showing “simple acts of kindness from locals” during one of his trips, he said. “Viewers love authenticity, especially when it comes from the heart,” he said.

“TikTok has allowed me to reach people from all around the world,” he added. “Many viewers from Europe and Asia have written to me saying they were surprised and inspired by Arab culture and hospitality. One comment I’ll never forget was: ‘I never knew Arabs were this kind and humble until I followed you.’

“That meant a lot to me it showed that content can truly change perceptions,” he said.

Topics: Taher Travels

Kingdom registers 184 new archeological, cultural sites in Baha

Kingdom registers 184 new archeological, cultural sites in Baha
Updated 20 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom registers 184 new archeological, cultural sites in Baha

Kingdom registers 184 new archeological, cultural sites in Baha
  • Heritage Commission aims to preserve, digitize and promote Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural legacy
  • Baha is home to a remarkable legacy of traditional architecture, reflected in its houses, mosques, castles, and fortresses
Updated 20 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission has added 184 new cultural, archeological, and architectural sites in the Baha region to the National Antiquities Register, bringing the total in the region to 313.

The registration aims to preserve these sites and highlight their historical and cultural significance, according to the Saudi Press Agency report, and is part of the commission’s broader efforts to document and digitize heritage sites across the Kingdom.

Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi, director of the Heritage Commission branch in Baha, said the registration and documentation of the sites aim to safeguard the Kingdom’s rich heritage.

He noted that the commission is developing management, conservation, and protection plans to ensure the sustainability of these sites, in line with a comprehensive vision to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for heritage and culture.

Baha is home to a remarkable legacy of traditional architecture, reflected in its houses, mosques, castles, and fortresses, all built using local materials such as stone, wood, and sand.

These structures embody a deep-rooted heritage that forms an integral part of the national and cultural identity, while also serving as a source of economic growth.

The region’s heritage villages have become popular destinations for tourists and visitors from both abroad and inside the Kingdom, eager to explore the ancient civilizations shaped by the people of Baha, the SPA reported.

People are encouraged to report any new archeological discoveries or illegal activities that might harm heritage sites via the commission’s social media accounts, the Balagh platform, by visiting any of its offices, or by calling the Unified Security Operations Center at 911.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission (SHC) Baha

Related

Al-Baha’s distinct architectural style a tourist draw, says expert
Saudi Arabia

Al-Baha’s distinct architectural style a tourist draw, says expert

Baha’s traditional homes are built from local rock. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia

Baha’s historic villages tell stories set in stone

Abu Dhabi’s 421 Arts Campus marks 10 years with ‘Rays, Ripples, Residue’ exhibition

Abu Dhabi’s 421 Arts Campus marks 10 years with ‘Rays, Ripples, Residue’ exhibition
Artist Tarek Al-Ghoussein's 'Abu Dhabi Archipelago.' (Supplied) 
Updated 20 October 2025
Saffiya Ansari
Follow

Abu Dhabi’s 421 Arts Campus marks 10 years with ‘Rays, Ripples, Residue’ exhibition

Abu Dhabi’s 421 Arts Campus marks 10 years with ‘Rays, Ripples, Residue’ exhibition
Updated 20 October 2025
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s 421 Arts Campus will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 15 after supporting more than 1,500 creative practitioners, commissioning hundreds of new works, and delivering about 2,000 programs, residencies, grants, and exhibitions in the city.

To mark the milestone, 421 Arts Campus is presenting “Rays, Ripples, Residue,” which is set to run from Nov. 1 to April 16. The exhibition is curated by Emirati Munira Al-Sayegh, Lebanese editor Nadine Khalil, and Sharjah-born Indian writer Murtaza Vali, and explores how artistic practices and exhibition-making in the UAE have evolved over the past decade.

Sara Naim's 'Silent Scream' ( 2014)is part of the exhibition. (Courtesy of the artist and The Third Line, Dubai)

Faisal Al-Hassan, director of the arts hub and commissioning institution, spoke to Arab News about the showcase, explaining that it features new commissions as well as previously presented works, or new iterations of those works.

The exhibition unfolds in three chapters, with Al-Sayegh’s chapter titled “Leading to the Middle.” It “looks at how minor moments that can be easily overlooked — which she views as ‘ripples’ — create opportunities for a younger generation of artists to flourish,” Al-Hassan explained.

Al-Sayegh examines the practices of established artists like Emirati Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim and the late Kuwaiti creative Tarek Al-Ghoussein.

Then, Khalil presents “Ghosts of Arrival,” described by Al-Hassan as “an intimate look at what it feels like to arrive after the moment has passed.”

Artists featured in the section include Hashel Al-Lamki, Mona Ayyash, and Nadine Ghandour.

Al-Hassan said: “She brings to the fore the practices of artists from the past 10 years who were influenced by work that was created a decade prior. It is both an analysis of artmaking in the UAE and a personal reflection of her own arrival in the country in 2017.”

“SUN” is curated by Vali and presents a survey of the last 10 years to highlight the preoccupation of artists in the country with the sun. According to Al-Hassan, Vali selected “works made between 2015 and today that are focused on the sun as both a symbolic and physical presence in our everyday lives — presented visually and metaphorically — to convey and investigate environmental degradation, hyper-commodification, and urban development.”

From Paris to Beirut, ‘Divas’ exhibition brings Arab icons to life

From Paris to Beirut, ‘Divas’ exhibition brings Arab icons to life
Updated 19 October 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

From Paris to Beirut, ‘Divas’ exhibition brings Arab icons to life

From Paris to Beirut, ‘Divas’ exhibition brings Arab icons to life
Updated 19 October 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: “Diva: From Umm Kulthum to Dalida,” a multimedia exhibition put together by the Arab World Institute in Paris, arrived in Beirut after a run in Paris, Amsterdam and Amman, to pay tribute to the legacy of the greatest divas of the Arab world and to celebrate their enduring impact.

The exhibition at the Sursock Museum is divided into four main parts charting musical icons in the 1920s, 1940s, 1970s and the contemporary era.

Renowned singers including Umm Kulthum, Warda, Fayrouz, Asmahan, Laila Mourad, Samia Gamal, Sabah, Taheyya Kariokka, Hind Rostom, and Dalida are featured.

The black-and-white photographs of these divas, from women’s meetings and social and cultural activities, reflect their status during a period of artistic and intellectual vitality. They presented a new image of femininity and participated in political renewal in their countries from the 1920s —especially in Egypt — until the 1970s.

Through these divas, the exhibition sheds light on the social history of Arab women, the emergence of feminism in traditionally patriarchal societies, their roles in the defense of Arab nationalism and the struggle for independence, and their central contribution to artistic fields they helped to revolutionize.

Director of the Sursock Museum Karina El-Helou told Arab News: “In the 1960s, Beirut, alongside Cairo, was a capital of Arab music. Here, divas such as ‘the Star of the East’ Umm Kulthum, who gave an unforgettable performance at the Baalbeck Festival, and Fayrouz, ‘the Ambassador of Lebanon to the Stars,’ who attained worldwide renown, played a decisive role in shaping modern Arab music. Artists such as Warda and Asmahan, both of Lebanese origin, also helped bring this music to the international stage.

“Beirut has consistently affirmed the vitality of its cultural life despite the conflicts it has endured — through music, theatre, and festivals. This exhibition evokes the memory of a glorious past while underscoring a living heritage that continues to inspire and merits renewed attention,” she added.  

The Beirut edition of the exhibition distinguished itself through its specific scenography and the addition of archival spaces featuring costumes, videos, and photographs, displayed in the main gallery dedicated to the divas and in the section devoted to contemporary artists.

In the area dedicated to the Lebanese diva Fayrouz, original dresses worn by the star in the play “Qasidet Hub” (“A Poem of Love”), performed at the Baalbeck International Festival in 1973, are on show. The costumes were designed by the Lebanese Armenian couturier Jean-Pierre Delifer, one of the most emblematic figures in fashion in the 1970s.

 In addition to the costumes, rare video footage documenting Fayrouz’s South American tour in Rio de Janeiro in 1961 is screened, along with an excerpt from a documentary produced by Parker & Co about her US tour in 1972. The exhibition also features an exploration of Lebanese icon Sabah’s lasting impact on popular culture, as well as the 2011 film “The Three Disappearances of Soad Hosni” that charts the life of the revered actress from the early 1960s into the 1990s.

We Design Beirut highlights Lebanon’s historic locations, creative talent

We Design Beirut highlights Lebanon’s historic locations, creative talent
Updated 18 October 2025
Saffiya Ansari
Follow

We Design Beirut highlights Lebanon’s historic locations, creative talent

We Design Beirut highlights Lebanon’s historic locations, creative talent
  • Showcases city’s stories, say Mariana Wehbe, Samer Alameen
  • Key themes at event are love, identity, memory and belonging
Updated 18 October 2025
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: Set to run from Oct. 22 to 26, We Design Beirut is a products, interiors and furniture fair that bucks convention due to its staging in several of the capital’s key historical buildings.

While design fairs around the world usually stage showcases in one location, often a convention hall devoid of any real character, founder and CEO Mariana Wehbe and partner and creative director Samer Alameen were keen to highlight historic buildings in Beirut.

“There were spaces and places that have been forgotten ... whether the history, the archaeology, the stories they hold,” Wehbe said recently.

We Design Beirut is set to run from Oct. 22 to 26. (Supplied)

“So it’s more a story about Beirut and it’s more cultural than commercial,” Alameen added.

Exhibition locations include Villa Audi, Beirut’s Roman Baths, Burj El-Murr, an unfinished skyscraper turned war relic, and Abroyan Factory, an abandoned textile facility.

“This isn’t just a design week … this has become a way of talking about our country, protesting in our own (way),” Wehbe said, reflecting the desire to unite Lebanese communities after years of divisive politics.

We Design Beirut is a products, interiors and furniture fair. (Supplied)

“And you know, some people fight with weapons and some people fight with politics and some people fight with creativity and with bringing communities together in the hardest and most difficult times,” she added.

Comprised of exhibitions, excursions and workshops, the event seeks to shed light on both established and emerging designers, artisans and students from nine universities in Lebanon.

“We’re losing the artisans because it’s impossible to find an artisan under the age of 50,” Alameen explained.

“Because they’re no longer teaching their kids. They’re not making money, And this is the massive problem … That’s why we created the platform,” Alameen said.

The diverse exhibitions include “Totems of the Present & the Absent,” that features work by emerging and established designers from Lebanon and beyond, exploring presence, memory, and legacy.

Meanwhile, hosted in the Roman Baths, a marble design exhibition “Of Water and Stone” reinterprets the ancient site’s rituals of cleansing.

The student-led “Design in Conflict” exhibition sees young creatives explore how strife shapes spaces, while “Rising with Purpose” calls on Lebanese talents under 30 to create thoughtful, relevant objects that address societal, cultural, and environmental needs.

“There is an intensity in this country that drives you … so this grace, this buzz, this energy, and there’s a love for our country that is really, I think, is almost unique to Lebanon,” Alameen said.

Topics: We Design Beirut

Latest updates

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.