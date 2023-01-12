You are here

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve
Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve
Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve
Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve
Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve
Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites. (SPA)
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve
  • The project was launched in cooperation with the Heritage Commission
  • More than 200 sites have been surveyed so far
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites to protect, rehabilitate and develop the national heritage within the scope of the King Khalid Royal Reserve for a month.
The project was launched in cooperation with the Heritage Commission and in implementation of a memorandum of understanding concluded between the two parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
A team of scientific specialists was formed to begin the research, document antiquities and heritage, and start surveying archaeological areas within the scope of the King Khalid Royal Reserve, the SPA statement said.
More than 200 sites have been surveyed so far.
The authority confirmed that the King Khalid Royal Reserve is a historical heritage that includes a number of archaeological sites, with rock art sites, stone installations, and a number of historical palaces.
The project aims to document, protect and develop the national heritage and raise awareness surrounding it.

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday affirmed that the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian people stems from its deep belief in the importance of the Palestinian cause, the permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said.

Dr. Saleh Al-Suhaibani said that the cause represented “the main pillar of the OIC’s work, an important axis of its interests, and a sense of duty dictated by its firm belief, conscience, and affiliation to its Arab and Islamic nation,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s call for the need to “intensify international efforts to end the conflict, enhance the stability of the entire region, and the Palestinian people who, unfortunately, still suffer from obtaining legitimate rights.”

His comments came during an extraordinary meeting of the open-ended executive committee in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, held at the request of the Palestinian and Jordanian delegations and in coordination and consultation with Saudi Arabia, the current OIC summit chairman and chairman of the executive committee.

Al-Suhaibani, who also chaired the meeting — in the presence of OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha — said the incident “a few days ago in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, in terms of the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists, whatever their characteristics, cannot be seen in isolation from the events that took place two decades ago when a senior Israeli official did the same.”

He said this resulted in the killing of hundreds of Palestinians following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, stressing that such dangerous developments require the international community to quickly resolve the current situation to avoid regional conflicts and confrontations.

“The Israeli occupation authorities warn against changing the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque, while the Kingdom affirms its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop serious violations and provocations in it,” Al-Suhaibani said.

Saudi Arabia “holds those authorities fully responsible for any results or repercussions regarding the provocative policies and practices they take in the city of Jerusalem and the assault on its people and sanctities, as they ultimately undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms in respect of religious sanctities,” he said.

Al-Suhaibani highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts toward the Palestinian cause, reiterating the centrality of this issue to the Arab and Islamic nations, and the Kingdom’s full standing by the Palestinian people.

He said “these blatant attacks constitute a provocation to millions of Muslims, and fuel conflict, extremism and instability in the entire region, in addition to being a flagrant violation of the relevant international resolutions.”

Al-Suhaibani pointed to the Kingdom’s constant endeavor to support all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in a way that enables them to establish an independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Kingdom called on the international community to take immediate action and compel Israel to stop these provocative practices in order to achieve justice for the Palestinian people.
 

Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program

Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program

Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program
  • The program trains Saudi youth in the techniques required to work in the coffee industry, focusing on interpersonal skills, coffee preparation, customer service and entrepreneurship
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Twenty Saudi students can look forward to a future in the fast-growing coffee industry after celebrating their graduation on Wednesday from the pilot phase of a specialist  training scheme.  

The three-month Coffee Preparation Program was organized by Community Jameel Saudi and Bab Rizq Jameel in partnership with the Arabian Coffee Institute. 

The program trains Saudi youth in the techniques required to work in the coffee industry, focusing on interpersonal skills, coffee preparation, customer service and entrepreneurship.

Graduates received a certificate accredited by the Arabian Coffee Institute and will have the opportunity to secure jobs with Al-Ezdhar & Al-Rafah Trading Ltd, steered by Bab Rizq Jameel Recruitment.

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, general manager of Entrepreneurship and Social Initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “Our strategy is to achieve social economic and environmental prosperity while contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“This partnership with the Arabian Coffee Institute encouraged us to deliver training programs that will equip young men and women with the skills necessary to succeed in this sector, enabling them to work in hotels, restaurants and cafes throughout the Kingdom.”

The program will welcome 20 new participants in its second edition this month. 

Al-Muhannad Al-Marwai, executive director of the Arabian Coffee Institute, said: “We have a team of experts, researchers and more than 13 certified trainers who provide accredited training courses in the fields of coffee cultivation, processing, roasting, grinding and distillation, as well as sensory and barista skills.”

One of the graduates, Aseel Zaki Anbul, said that he is confident of excelling in the job market, and described the program as a golden opportunity to learn and develop his abilities.

“I am very pleased with the diversity of topics and skills covered in the training program. I look forward to providing customers with an enjoyable coffee experience,” he said.

Under the umbrella of the Year of Saudi Coffee initiative, the program is supported by the Culinary Arts Commission at the Ministry of Culture, which focuses on developing and celebrating the coffee sector in Saudi Arabia, and exporting its products as an essential component of Saudi culture.

Who's Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Haifa Al-Jedea was recently named ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, following a royal decree.
Al-Jedea was among 11 Saudi ambassadors who took their oaths of office at Al-Yamamah Palace, in the presence of King Salman, on Jan. 3.
Prior to her latest appointment, Al-Jedea worked as managing director at SRMG Think, a newly established studies department by the Saudi Research and Media Group which is a source for in-depth perspectives, analysis and insights from and about the Middle East and North Africa region. 
Al-Jedea was instrumental in the establishment, diversification, and growth of SRMG Think. Under her leadership, SRMG's Raff Publishing company launched its first set of publications, including Arabic adaptations of top international authors; revealed agreements with some of the world's largest publishers; and embraced advanced digital products and publishing technologies.
Al-Jedea, born in Riyadh and raised in New York, is an international relations professional. Throughout her career, her work has revolved around creating strategic and effective international cooperation, by leveraging the strengths and capabilities of global stakeholders.
She also worked at the UN Counter-Terrorism Center in New York, which focuses on international capacity building with the aim of addressing and preventing violent extremism and terrorism. She worked on political and security issues at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN, where she represented Saudi Arabia in the Security Council and at the General Assembly.
After 17 years in New York, she returned to Riyadh where she contributed to initiatives under the Vision 2030 national development and diversification program.
She has a master’s degree in conflict resolution and negotiation from Columbia University, a master’s in international relations from Syracuse University, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University.
 

Saudi minister meets French envoy for Syria

Saudi minister meets French envoy for Syria
Updated 11 January 2023
SPA

Saudi minister meets French envoy for Syria

Saudi minister meets French envoy for Syria
Updated 11 January 2023
SPA

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir met French Ambassador for Syria, Brigitte Curmi in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the Syrian scene and the region and the international action taken regarding them were discussed and views on topics of common interest were exchanged.

The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille and other officials.

Hospitality in the spotlight at Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah

Hospitality in the spotlight at Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah
Updated 12 January 2023
Nada Hameed

Hospitality in the spotlight at Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah

Hospitality in the spotlight at Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah
  • The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah works to provide accommodation and hospitality services for the increasing number of pilgrims and performers
Updated 12 January 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Crowd management and hospitality were the subjects of discussion on the third day of Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah.

The first panel, Transportation Services and Crowd Management: Effectiveness and Safety, shed light on the importance of the well-being of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

It also touched upon the effectiveness and quality of services provided by the various means of transportation.

Speakers included Fawaz Al-Matihi, the commander of Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security; Rayan Al-Harbi, the vice president of Saudi Arabia Railways; and Ghassan Iraqi, general manager at the Saudi Public Transport Co.

Al-Matihi said: “The Grand Mosque in Makkah is visited by huge crowds from around the world, and safety comes first.

“How do we achieve that? Through crowd management, to ensure that these crowds reach their destinations safely during Hajj rituals.” 

This was one of King Abdulaziz’s American cars, which he used during his Hajj inspection trips in 1934. (AN photo: Adnan Mahdaly)

Al-Matihi added that every zone at the Grand Mosque had a limited capacity, and that had to be taken into account by the presence of gates, escalators, entrances, and bridges.

“The existing services and arrival times for dropping pilgrims from different methods of transport will be taken into account, as failure to observe these matters may lead to risks that we do not want to take,” Al-Matihi said.

Al-Harbi said that the Hajj metro would be fully operational and up to full capacity during the season.

He added that it would include “17 express trains and an operational capacity to transport 72,000 passengers per hour. Also, there will be 35 SAR trains that connect Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah with its two stations.”

He said: “The train carries 417 passengers, and double trips are also possible to accommodate around 800 passengers.

“Hajj metro transports 3,000 pilgrims every 90 seconds. All this is to provide an enriching Hajj experience for pilgrims from around the globe.”

Iraqi highlighted the role of SAPTCO and the Hajj and Umrah companies in providing efficient transportation services for pilgrims. 

(AN photo: Adnan Mahdaly)

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah works to provide accommodation and hospitality services for the increasing number of pilgrims and performers, and it aims to raise the capacity of holy sites to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

The second panel discussion, Housing and Hospitality Services: Ensuring Services’ Quality and Raising Capacity, highlighted efforts to improve pilgrims’ experiences while ensuring prices remained competitive.

Omar Mandoura, general manager at the Housing Department of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said: “The ministry is working on developing systems and procedures to ensure the quality of services provided in the housing and hospitality sector.”

“The Housing Department pays great attention to pilgrims, and is keen to cooperate with the competent authorities to solve challenges and meet aspirations.”

Khalid Al-Amoudi, CEO of the Jabal Omar Development Company, told the panel that the slums of Makkah had been transformed.

He said: “The project began by adding more hotel rooms within the first work phase, and in the second phase, the company aims to build markets and more hotels to enrich the experience of pilgrims.”

The event was concluded by an announcement from Ahmad Bin Madhi, chief investment officer at Rua Al Madinah Holding Co., who spoke of the company’s hopes to provide more than 46,000 hotel rooms and many commercial and entertainment sites around the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, by 2030.

The company is a Public Investment Fund project that was launched in August 2022. It focuses on enriching the religious journey of pilgrims by building commercial, residential, and hospitality facilities, and bids to enhance the cultural experience for visitors.

