Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey work at King Khalid Royal Reserve

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites to protect, rehabilitate and develop the national heritage within the scope of the King Khalid Royal Reserve for a month.
The project was launched in cooperation with the Heritage Commission and in implementation of a memorandum of understanding concluded between the two parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
A team of scientific specialists was formed to begin the research, document antiquities and heritage, and start surveying archaeological areas within the scope of the King Khalid Royal Reserve, the SPA statement said.
More than 200 sites have been surveyed so far.
The authority confirmed that the King Khalid Royal Reserve is a historical heritage that includes a number of archaeological sites, with rock art sites, stone installations, and a number of historical palaces.
The project aims to document, protect and develop the national heritage and raise awareness surrounding it.
