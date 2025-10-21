You are here

Frozen fish, crabs push Pakistan's seafood exports to China past $153 million this year

Frozen fish, crabs push Pakistan’s seafood exports to China past $153 million this year
A customer walks past an imported frozen fish counter at a supermarket in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on November 18, 2020. (AFP/ file)
Updated 21 October 2025
Frozen fish, crabs push Pakistan’s seafood exports to China past $153 million this year

Frozen fish, crabs push Pakistan’s seafood exports to China past $153 million this year
  • State media says Pakistan surpassed Russia and Indonesia to become China’s top seafood exporter
  • ‘Green channel’ clearance at Chinese airports helped ice-packed seafood reach consumers within 48 hours
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s seafood exports to China rose to more than $153 million in the first three quarters of the year, driven by strong sales of frozen fish and chilled crabs, state media reported on Tuesday.

The development comes after Pakistan set a seafood export target of $600 million for the 2025-26 financial year in September while holding talks with Chinese partners in Beijing to scale up aquaculture and frozen food ventures.

With a coastline stretching over 1,000 kilometers along the Arabian Sea and rich marine resources, Pakistan has the potential to become a major seafood exporter in the region.

“Among major export categories, frozen fish led the growth with exports worth $40.10 million, compared to $30.19 million last year, totaling 21.83 million kilograms in volume in 2025,” the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said in a report.

“Exports of fresh or chilled crabs reached $25.68 million, up from $22.65 million in the same period of 2024,” it continued. “Similarly, frozen cuttlefish exports climbed to $20.29 million, amounting to 8.04 million kilograms, up from $19.83 million last year.”

Sales of frozen sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats also soared to $11.24 million from over $3 million a year earlier.

The report said Pakistan surpassed Russia and Indonesia as China’s top exporter of seafood.

It highlighted that the “green channel” clearance for ice-packed seafood at Chinese airports played a key role in maintaining product quality and value, enabling deliveries to reach consumers within 48 hours of arrival.

Pakistan’s fisheries sector earned $465 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with China remaining the country’s largest buyer, according to government data

Pakistan's sesame exports to China surge 87 percent as Beijing's edible oil demand grows

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87 percent as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87 percent as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87 percent as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows
  • Pakistan exported over 55 million kg of sesame to China in 2025, up from 24 million kg last year
  • China imports about 1.5 million tons of sesame annually, with Pakistan emerging as a new key supplier
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China jumped 87 percent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $68.56 million, state media reported on Wednesday, as rising Chinese demand for edible oils and traditional food products drives a growing market for the oilseed.

The increase is attributed to the high quality of Pakistan’s sesame crop, favorable climatic conditions, and stronger trade links under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan exported 55.61 million kilograms of sesame seeds to China from January to September 2025 at an average price of $1.23 per kg, compared with 23.95 million kg during the same period last year.

“In September 2024, we successfully organized the ‘Sesame Trade and Investment Opportunities in China’ event,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan. 

“A 23-member Pakistani delegation secured deals for 15,000 metric tons and signed a $28 million memorandum of understanding with Daming government-backed enterprises.”

China is the world’s largest sesame-importing nation, consuming roughly 1.5 million tons a year while producing only about 320,000 tons domestically. Pakistan’s 55,000-ton exports still represent a small share of China’s total imports but mark a significant breakthrough for Pakistani agribusiness, which has traditionally lagged behind African competitors such as Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria that supply more than half of China’s demand.

Pakistani officials say sesame seeds are now a strategic export item, supporting the government’s push to expand agricultural exports under the CPEC framework. 

According to Hashmi, 177 Pakistani sesame companies are now registered in China, signaling deeper integration into the regional supply chain for edible oils, snacks and health products.

Experts expect Pakistan’s sesame trade to continue growing despite recent floods that damaged cropland, citing improved processing capacity and higher global prices. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has also reported an uptick in overall agricultural exports, with seafood shipments to China climbing above $153 million in the same period.

For Beijing, sesame imports have become essential to secure edible-oil supplies as China’s domestic oilseed output remains constrained by land and water limitations. 

For Pakistan, they represent a rare bright spot in export diversification, offering new income for farmers, valuable foreign exchange and a path toward greater agri-industrial cooperation with its largest trading partner. 

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8
  • Tourists trail Pakistan’s 333 in first innings by 48 runs with two wickets intact
  • Pakistan won the first Test match against South Africa in Lahore by 93 runs
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

RAWALPINDI: Veteran Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi took five wickets on debut before South Africa battled to 285-8 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The tourists trail Pakistan’s first-innings 333 by 48 runs with two wickets intact as they attempt to square the two-match series.

Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj were at the crease on 48 and 23 respectively at the break, having added a fighting 50 for the ninth wicket.

Asif, who at 38 years and 299 days became the second-oldest Pakistani to make his Test debut, has figures of 5-61.

Like fellow left-armer Maharaj — who took seven wickets — Asif used the dry conditions to maximum effect to become the 15th Pakistani bowler to take five wickets on debut.

South Africa resumed on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session.

With the turn on the Rawalpindi stadium pitch increasing considerably, Asif dismissed Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs defied Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before a fastish delivery from Asif trapped him leg-before for 76. His knock was studded with six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Simon Harmer leg-before for two while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12. 

Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore's Nawaz Sharif IT City

Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore’s Nawaz Sharif IT City
Updated 22 October 2025
Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore’s Nawaz Sharif IT City

Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore’s Nawaz Sharif IT City
  • The Punjab administration claimed last week the project’s foundation stone would be laid in November
  • Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s government says it aims to turn Lahore into a regional hub for education
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Imperial College London on Tuesday rejected a claim by the provincial administration of Punjab that it would open an overseas campus in the eastern city of Lahore as part of the planned Nawaz Sharif IT City.

A flagship infrastructure project spanning about 853 acres near Bedian Road, the initiative aims to serve as an education and tech hub with commercial and residential zones.

The provincial government announced last week that Imperial College would be established in the same vicinity, with a foundation stone to be laid in November.

“Reports that Imperial College London plans to open a campus overseas are incorrect,” the UK-based institution said on its website.

“There have been erroneous reports in the media and online that Imperial is opening a campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, Pakistan,” it added. “Imperial has no such plans, with all the university’s campuses based in the UK.”

Nawaz Sharif IT City is backed by the Punjab administration of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who has named the initiative after her father who previously served three times as the country’s prime minister.

The project promises to make Lahore a major regional hub for technology, education and innovation.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a social media post on October 18 the chief minister had chaired a meeting in which “important decisions were made.”

“An Imperial College London campus will be established in Nawaz Sharif IT City, which will also include a state-of-the-art 300-bed hospital,” she said. “The foundation stone for the project will be laid in November.”

“The Chief Minister directed that the Central Business District Project, Ravi Urban Development Authority, and Nawaz Sharif IT City be completed as soon as possible,” she added. 

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza situation amid regional peace efforts

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza situation amid regional peace efforts
Updated 22 October 2025
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza situation amid regional peace efforts

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Gaza situation amid regional peace efforts
  • Pakistani and Saudi foreign ministers reaffirm shared commitment to Middle East peace in a phone call
  • Both countries recently signed a landmark defense pact, deepening consultations on key regional issues
Updated 22 October 2025
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed the situation in Gaza and the broader region, the Pakistani foreign office said on Wednesday, as both allies coordinate their positions on the Middle East.

The two countries have worked closely to help end Israel’s military campaign against Palestinians as eight Muslim-majority nations, including their own top representatives, met United States President Donald Trump in September to discuss the situation in Gaza before a peace plan was formally unveiled.

The plan outlined a phased implementation, beginning with a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. A ceasefire deal was later signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, earlier this month, in a ceremony attended by leaders from several nations.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar spoke on the phone late last night with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan,” the foreign office said in a post on social media platform X. “Building on their previous discussions, the two leaders reviewed recent regional developments, including Gaza and Palestine.”

“Both reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged on matters of mutual interest,” it added.

Saudi Arabia remains a key economic and strategic partner for Pakistan, with ties strengthened by a landmark strategic defense pact signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s last visit to the kingdom.

Under the agreement, any act of aggression against one country will be considered an attack against both, underscoring their deep security partnership.

The deal also provides for expanded defense cooperation, including joint military training, intelligence sharing, collaborative exercises and technology exchange, reflecting the growing trust and alignment between the two nations.

Both countries have also intensified consultations since then, with Saudi authorities maintaining close contact with Islamabad during Pakistan’s recent military standoff with Afghanistan. 

Pakistan unveils new building efficiency codes to cut summer power demand, boost industrial competitiveness

Pakistan unveils new building efficiency codes to cut summer power demand, boost industrial competitiveness
Updated 22 October 2025
Pakistan unveils new building efficiency codes to cut summer power demand, boost industrial competitiveness

Pakistan unveils new building efficiency codes to cut summer power demand, boost industrial competitiveness
  • Energy-saving insulation models presented to PM’s aide as part of national sustainability push
  • Government says new building codes will help reduce transmission costs, curb peak energy load
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has rolled out new energy-efficient building codes and insulation models aimed at cutting power demand during peak summer months and improving industrial competitiveness, officials said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Pakistan continues to face chronic energy shortfalls and soaring demand during the summer, when industrial and household electricity use typically overwhelms the grid. The country relies heavily on imported fossil fuels, which contribute to high power generation costs and recurring balance-of-payments pressures. Energy experts have long urged greater investment in conservation and efficiency to reduce dependence on expensive imports and stabilize supplies.

On Wednesday, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) briefed Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Industry and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on new energy-saving technologies for homes and factories, underscoring the importance of sustainable building design in lowering national energy costs.

“Modern technology and sustainable energy are the need of the hour for Pakistan,” Khan was quoted as saying in a statement. “Insulation in buildings offers an effective solution to lower transmission costs and energy demand during summer.”

NTDC Chairman told the meeting insulation helps maintain optimal indoor temperatures and significantly reduces electricity consumption. He added that Pakistan has already introduced building energy-use codes, and implementation has begun under federal directives.

Khan said the government’s energy policy was directly linked to the country’s economic growth, noting that “GDP expansion depends on how efficiently we manage energy costs.”

He directed the Engineering Development Board to work with NTDC to monitor progress on the initiative and report developments to the federal cabinet.

Officials said the push for sustainable energy use is part of broader reforms to stabilize Pakistan’s power sector, which faces chronic supply shortages, high costs, and rising summer demand. The initiative also aligns with Pakistan’s commitments to adopt climate-resilient practices and reduce energy waste across industrial and residential sectors.

A delegation from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) also invited Khan to attend the upcoming Asia Transit Summit 2025, where energy efficiency and green infrastructure will be key discussion topics. 

