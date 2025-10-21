Frozen fish, crabs push Pakistan’s seafood exports to China past $153 million this year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s seafood exports to China rose to more than $153 million in the first three quarters of the year, driven by strong sales of frozen fish and chilled crabs, state media reported on Tuesday.

The development comes after Pakistan set a seafood export target of $600 million for the 2025-26 financial year in September while holding talks with Chinese partners in Beijing to scale up aquaculture and frozen food ventures.

With a coastline stretching over 1,000 kilometers along the Arabian Sea and rich marine resources, Pakistan has the potential to become a major seafood exporter in the region.

“Among major export categories, frozen fish led the growth with exports worth $40.10 million, compared to $30.19 million last year, totaling 21.83 million kilograms in volume in 2025,” the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said in a report.

“Exports of fresh or chilled crabs reached $25.68 million, up from $22.65 million in the same period of 2024,” it continued. “Similarly, frozen cuttlefish exports climbed to $20.29 million, amounting to 8.04 million kilograms, up from $19.83 million last year.”

Sales of frozen sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats also soared to $11.24 million from over $3 million a year earlier.

The report said Pakistan surpassed Russia and Indonesia as China’s top exporter of seafood.

It highlighted that the “green channel” clearance for ice-packed seafood at Chinese airports played a key role in maintaining product quality and value, enabling deliveries to reach consumers within 48 hours of arrival.

Pakistan’s fisheries sector earned $465 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with China remaining the country’s largest buyer, according to government data