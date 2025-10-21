Where We Are Going Today: Katf coffee shop in Riyadh

Recipes for success: Chef Jack Jarrott offers advice and a tasty recipe for squid

DUBAI: From Queensland to Abu Dhabi, Chef Jack Jarrott’s culinary path has been defined by fire, flavor and an unrelenting drive to master his craft.

He began his journey in London in 2016, training at Westminster Kingsway College before joining the kitchens of Gaucho and Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, where he earned early recognition, including a Rosette Star.

The menu reflects his background in open-fire cooking and his focus on seasonal produce. (Supplied)

In Dubai, he worked alongside Fernando Trocca to launch Sucre, an open-fire dining concept that earned a place in the Michelin Guide, and later joined The Guild under Master Chef Paul Gajewski. There, he played a key role in the restaurant’s launch, contributing to accolades from Michelin, Condé Nast Traveler and Gault & Millau.

Now based in the UAE capital, Jarrott leads Sand & Koal at Mandarin Oriental, Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, where the menu reflects his background in open-fire cooking and his focus on seasonal produce.

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?

One of the biggest challenges early on was mastering seasoning, I was always either underseasoning or overseasoning dishes. Balancing flavors on a larger scale was something that took time and experience. It’s one thing to cook for one or two people, where seasoning adjustments are immediate and intuitive. But cooking for 10, 20 or even 100 guests requires a deeper understanding of ingredient ratios, palate balance and consistency. Learning how much is “enough” when scaling up a recipe was a crucial turning point.

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Move with intention. Try to work faster than you’re comfortable with. Do not rush, but sharpen your focus. It’s a bit like driving. When you pick up speed, you become more alert and responsive. Mastering multitasking is essential in the kitchen. Prep while something simmers, clean as you go, stay ahead of your own mess. Also, don’t be afraid of making mistakes; the best way to learn is by doing. Over time, speed, precision and instinct will naturally come together.

Sand & Koal at Mandarin Oriental, Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?

It’s not one single ingredient, but a combination of things: salt, fat, acid and heat. These four elements are the pillars of great cooking. Salt enhances and amplifies flavors, fat provides richness and mouthfeel, acid brings brightness and balance, and heat (from spice or temperature) adds depth and character. If a dish tastes flat or unexciting, it’s usually missing one of these four elements. Learning how to balance them will completely transform your cooking.

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?

Absolutely! And not just what’s on the plate; I evaluate the entire experience from the first impression when making a booking to how I feel the moment I walk in. Every detail counts —cleanliness, the confidence and knowledge of the service staff, the pacing of the meal, and of course, the flavor and integrity of the food. All of it matters.

What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?

A disconnect between the concept and the execution — when a restaurant lacks cohesion in its food, service, and atmosphere.

What’s your favorite cuisine to eat?

I’m drawn to Asian cuisine, especially Indian food. There’s something deeply soulful and storied about it. I often think of the traditional thali, where every component has a reason to exist — sweet, sour, bitter, crunchy, cooling, warming — all on one plate. Growing up, I’d watch my neighbor prepare thali with such reverence, and I began to understand that food can be a story. Every dish, every condiment, every spice has heritage and meaning.

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?

Scrambled eggs — six to eight of them — served with half an avocado, some good-quality tuna on toast and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. It’s quick, high in protein, and nourishing without feeling heavy. I usually pair it with sweet coffee and milk. It’s simple and comforting — a grounding ritual I turn to when I want to eat well without overthinking.

What customer request most annoys you?

When guests order something completely off-menu it can feel a little dismissive of the thought and intention behind what we’ve created. That said, the guest experience is my top priority, so I always aim to accommodate within reason. I prefer not to say no. I try to find a way to meet the request without compromising the integrity of the kitchen or the dish.

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

A steak. There’s something primal and grounding about it. From cleaning and preparing the meat, to seasoning it just right, building the fire, and identifying the perfect heat zone. It’s a process that connects you back to the roots of cooking. It’s not about complexity; it’s about presence. It reminds me why I fell in love with cooking in the first place.

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?

Boiled potatoes for chips — the classic way. It sounds simple, but the technique is delicate. You need just the right amount of salt in the water, maintain the perfect simmer, and then remove the potatoes at the exact moment before they overcook. Letting them steam-dry before frying is key, but the margin for error is razor-thin. It’s a lesson in precision and patience.

As a head chef, what are you like?

I’ve been told I bring a lot of energy to the kitchen. I’m excitable, passionate and deeply engaged in the craft. I strive to be humble and patient, both with my team and with myself. I maintain professionalism with guests and try to create a fun, inspiring environment for the team. I don’t believe in forcing things. I prefer to move with the flow and stay open to ideas and creativity. If something or someone inspires me, I jump right in. I’m constantly learning, constantly evolving and that’s the beauty of this industry.

Chef Jack’s squid with caper, garlic and lemon sauce recipe

Squid with caper, garlic and lemon sauce. (Supplied)

(Serves 4)

Allergens:

Molluscs

Dairy

Sulphites

Ingredients

For the squid:

4 whole squid, cleaned

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons cooking oil (pomace or canola)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

100g unsalted butter, cubed

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

For the caper sauce base:

12 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

200g capers (100g chopped, 100g whole)

50ml caper brine

100ml caper liquid

500ml chicken stock (preferably homemade, with a jelly-like consistency)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Method

Preparing the caper sauce base:

Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat.

Add sliced garlic and cook gently, stirring frequently, until golden brown. Be careful not to burn.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to a paper towel to drain.

In the same oil, add the chicken stock and reduce by half until slightly thickened.

Add chopped and whole capers, caper brine, and caper liquid. Stir to combine.

Allow the sauce base to cool to room temperature.

Finalizing the sauce:

In a separate saucepan, bring the cooled sauce base to a gentle simmer.

Stir in fresh lemon juice and season lightly with salt.

Remove from heat and gradually whisk in cubed butter until smooth and creamy.

Taste and adjust seasoning with more lemon juice or salt if needed.

Stir in freshly chopped parsley. Keep warm.

Grilling the squid:

Preheat a grill pan or heavy skillet over high heat.

Pat the cleaned squid dry with a paper towel. Season generously with sea salt.

Drizzle with cooking oil, ensuring even coverage.

Carefully place the squid on the hot pan. It should sizzle immediately.

Grill for 1-2 minutes per side until golden brown. Avoid overcooking.

Once cooked, remove the squid and let it rest for a minute.

Season with freshly ground black pepper and a touch more salt.

Plating:

Arrange the grilled squid neatly on a serving plate.

Spoon the warm caper sauce over the squid.

Sprinkle with additional chopped parsley for freshness.

Serve immediately.

Cooking tips:

Ensure your grill or pan is extremely hot for the perfect sear on the squid.

Avoid overcooking the squid, as it can become tough and rubbery.

The sauce must be kept warm but not too hot to maintain a smooth, creamy texture.