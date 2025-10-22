Al-Hilal beat Al-Sadd to stay top of AFC Champions League Elite Group B

RIYADH: Al-Hilal remain top of Group B in the AFC Champions League Elite after a 3-1 home victory over Al-Sadd of Qatar at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Tuesday night.
The result means they are the only club in the 24-team competition with a 100 percent record of nine points from their opening three matches.
A 4-0 win over Al-Gharafa on Monday night leaves fellow Saudi side Al-Ahli, the reigning champions, in second place on seven points, while the remaining Saudi participants, Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, are in seventh place after beating Al-Shorta of Iraq 4-1 in Baghdad, also on Monday, to pick up their first points of the campaign.
Al-Hilal took the lead on 25 minutes through Turkish international defender Yusuf Akcicek after Al-Sadd’s defence made a hash of clearing a Theo Hernandez free kick. The home team’s other center-half, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, was credited with an assist for having the last touch before the decisive finish.
Five minutes before the break, Koulibaly turned goalscorer, nodding in a Ruben Neves corner from close range. After a long check by the video assistant referee for a possible foul, the goal was allowed to stand.
Al-Sadd got themselves back in the game in the 64th minute when former Al-Ahli captain Roberto Firmino stole in at the far post to tap home Pedro Miguel’s low cross from the right.
However, it was Al-Hilal who scored next, with nine minutes remaining, to all but kill off the match as a contest. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hit a wonderful free kick from more than 30 yards out, curling the ball past a despairing Meshaal Bersham in goal.
'Unprecedented': International stars shine in NBA season opener as league marks record global presence
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum hails record-breaking 135 international players as league opens its 2025–26 season
Updated 36 min 9 sec ago
Mohammad Akkawi
DUBAI: The 2025–26 NBA season tipped off last night with international stars once again taking center stage, highlighting the league’s growing global reach and balance of power.
In Oklahoma City, Canadian MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the defending champions to a dramatic 125-124 double-overtime win over the Houston Rockets on ring night, scoring 35 points and delivering the decisive free throws.
Out west, Slovenian guard Luka Doncic opened his season in spectacular form for the Los Angeles Lakers, recording 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a narrow loss to Golden State, joining Michael Jordan as the only guards in NBA history to open a season with a 40-10-5 stat line.
Their performances captured what NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum called a “new era” for the league, one defined by the strength and reach of its international players.
“This marks a new era for our league, and I think it’s one that’s going to transform how fans everywhere watch and experience the NBA through our new media partnerships, our most global partnerships to date,” Tatum said.
“While we continue to build on the incredible growth of the game, with seven different champions in the last seven seasons, the league’s historic age of competitiveness gives fans hope that this once again could be their team’s year.”
Record number of international players
Ahead of opening night, Tatum confirmed that the league had reached a historic milestone.
“There is a record 135 international players on opening-night rosters that beats the previous record by 10,” he said.
“We have a record number of European players, including a record 19 French players, a record number of players from the UK, and also a record-tying number of players from Australia.
“As you all know, four international players have combined to win the last seven MVP awards.”
That mix of experience and emerging talent has helped shape one of the most competitive landscapes in years.
“There is no clear favorite to win the championship, and that’s why it gives more fans some hope,” Tatum said.
“The skill level in this league is unprecedented right now. There’s a mix of these all-time greats who are still playing at the highest level. There are these perennial MVP candidates who like the Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.”
Expanding global footprint
Tatum also pointed to the NBA’s continued international expansion, with preseason and regular-season games held across several continents.
“I had the opportunity to attend our preseason games in Abu Dhabi and Macau. We also played NBA games for the first time ever in Melbourne, Australia,” he said.
“We also had preseason games in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Vancouver, Canada. And I can tell you that the enthusiasm around those games was truly remarkable.”
Beyond events, the league is also deepening its structural ties internationally.
“Ninety-five percent of the world’s population is outside the United States,” he added.
“And in many of those countries, basketball is either the No.1 or No. 2 sport. Even with everything we’re doing to engage hundreds of millions of passionate NBA fans around the world, we think we’re just scratching the surface of how popular this game and this league can be globally.”
A global game for a global audience
From Antetokounmpo in Greece to Jokic in Serbia and Embiid in Cameroon, international players continue to define the NBA’s identity. Rising talents such as Victor Wembanyama, the fastest player ever to reach 1 billion social media views, are expanding that reach even further.
“These players not only foster a unique connection between the NBA and the fans in their respective countries,” Tatum said.
“They’re global superstars who resonate in the US and around the world.”
As the 2025–26 season gets underway, the NBA’s opening night once again confirmed that basketball’s brightest stars now shine from every corner of the globe.
Qatar to host MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup in celebration of regional grassroots motorsport
Qatar to host MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup in celebration of regional grassroots motorsport
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
DUBAI: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, founder of the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, says the competition will bring new opportunities for karting talent in the region as this year’s event prepares to get underway in Qatar.
The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation brings the region’s karting scene into the spotlight again as it hosts the 2025 edition of the event, with Thursday night’s opening ceremony following two days of practice sessions before racing on Friday and Saturday.
Emerging drivers from the MENA region have assembled at the Lusail Karting Circuit for one of the world’s largest regional karting events in a display and celebration of the next generation of global motorsport.
The third edition to be held in Qatar, this year’s championship has an increased starting list with 173 drivers from 18 countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Countries represented are Qatar, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Iran, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.
Ben Sulayem, who founded the Nations Cup in 2020, said: “With growing numbers of participating countries, this year’s MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup represents the development of motorsport and new opportunities for karting talent across our region.
“My congratulations and thanks to QMMF and President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al-Mannai for hosting this milestone event. Good luck to all competitors, volunteers, staff, and officials. Your passion, dedication and teamwork allow this competition to thrive on the global stage.”
A range of karting categories will allow drivers at different stages of their early racing careers to prove themselves around the twists and turns of the Lusail Circuit, with six Rotax Max Challenge categories for drivers aged 8 and over and the R390 Sprint and R390 Endurance categories for ages 15 and above.
In the 2024 championship, Lebanon clinched the MENA Nations Cup title ahead of Morocco in second position and the UAE in third. This year’s championship is poised to deliver another thrilling weekend of racing.
Al-Mannai, the president of QMMF and Lusail International Circuit, said: “We are proud to once again host the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, providing a platform for young drivers from across the region to develop their skills and passion for motorsport.
“We extend our gratitude to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his continued support and vision in promoting motorsport development. This championship is not only in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, but also highlights our ongoing commitment to support the growth of motorsport from the grassroots level, helping the next generation of talent reach their full potential.
“We wish all competitors, teams, and officials every success throughout the championship and thank marshals for their commitment and hard work."
Arab fighters Abdelwahab and Al-Selwady to represent region at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi
The Egyptian Olympic wrestler and Palestinian lightweight will return to their roots on Saturday as the UFC brings another historic night to the Etihad Arena
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Egypt’s Hamdy Abdelwahab and Palestine’s Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady will bring power, passion and more than a little regional pride to the Etihad Arena at “UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane” on Oct. 25.
Abdelwahab, a former Olympic wrestler who represented Egypt at the Tokyo 2020 Games, made history as his country’s first UFC fighter. He returns to action in Abu Dhabi against American Chris Barnett.
“It feels great because it feels like I’m home, fighting in my hometown,” said Abdelwahab, who was born in Cairo.
“I just told the (Arab fans) that I need their support and I’d be happy if they came. I want everyone to be here; I hope I don’t make them disappointed or regret coming.”
Abdelwahab wants to deliver Barnett his fourth UFC defeat. “It doesn’t matter what it’s going to take,” he added. “It’s going to be his luck — whatever it comes out as — but we’re looking to finish this fight.”
The Egyptian praised Abu Dhabi’s efforts to promote martial arts.
“It’s a huge difference from a couple of years ago,” he said. “Abu Dhabi started growing in the sport and growing the organizations and everything, especially in the Middle East.
“I can rank Abu Dhabi as No. 1, you know, the home of martial arts. I also hear that jiu-jitsu has become one of the subjects in schools for kids, which is a great thing to do.
“You can see that any organization hosting fights here in Abu Dhabi, in general, becomes one of the most successful events in any sport. That puts Abu Dhabi at a very high level.”
Also taking to the octagon under an Arab flag will be Al-Selwady, for whom UFC 321 marks a comeback after more than a year out.
“Ever since my last fight, I’ve just been keeping my head down, training, and getting better,” said the Palestinian, who faces Brazil’s Matheus Camilo.
“I had two fights that didn’t go through — one where I got severely injured and the other two opponents kept pulling out. I just kept getting better and better during that time, reflecting on everything that happened.
“I believe this is all part of God’s timing, and right now is my time.”
Al-Selwady says fighting in Abu Dhabi brings his career full circle: “I like to look at it in a positive way wherever I am. If I fight anywhere, I know there’s going to be a good crowd and I know I have my friends traveling with me.
“But fighting here brings me back to when I started MMA in the Middle East. Of course, it’s nice to come back to your roots and represent in front of everyone. Seeing people who followed me from 10 years ago, eight years ago, all excited to come watch me again.”
Al-Selwady has witnessed firsthand the region’s rapid development in MMA. “I started MMA in 2012,” he said. “Back then, Jordan was the capital of MMA because there was a promotion based there.
“Seeing Abu Dhabi throughout the years start adopting MMA and really taking over to what it is right now is very beautiful. We’ve grown together, and to fight here right now is an amazing feeling and a great pleasure.”
Al-Selwady, nicknamed “The Pride of Palestine,” believes the healthy competition between Arab nations has helped the sport flourish.
“Seeing different countries participate in bringing the UFC here, I feel like it’s a very healthy competition between Arab countries (to see) who’s going to throw the biggest events. In the end, the fighters are the biggest ones to gain from that.”
McIlroy to return for second edition of Dubai Invitational
Event takes place at Dubai Creek Resort from Jan. 15-18
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
DUBAI: Ryder Cup hero Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return for the 2026 Dubai Invitational, taking place from Jan. 15 to 18.
The five-time Major champion will tee it up in the second edition following a history-making 2025 season. He played a starring role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black — their first win on American soil in 13 years.
McIlroy also became the first European to complete the career Grand Slam when he added the 2025 Masters title to his previous Major triumphs at the 2011 US Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and The Open in 2014.
He finished runner-up at the inaugural Dubai Invitational two years ago, one shot behind eventual champion and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who has also confirmed for the 2026 edition.
The world No. 2 currently leads the 2025 Race to Dubai.
He is looking forward to 2026 with back-to-back weeks in the UAE for the Dubai Invitational and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first Rolex Series event of the campaign and an event he has won on four occasions.
“I’m excited to be starting my year in Dubai,” said McIlroy. “The UAE is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of great weeks, and I’m sure this will be no different.
“Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago, and Abdulla and his team put on an incredible event.
“I came very close to winning that week, so I’m hoping 2026 will be another really good year for me. And to start strong in the Middle East would be the perfect way to get it underway.”
Tournament host Abdulla Al-Naboodah said it was “an honor” to have McIlroy play.
“His participation is a significant addition to our world-class field, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional week of competition and hospitality for players, partners, and spectators.”
The Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing and is played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only.
The bi-annual event consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers, and 60 amateur golfers.
Thunder open title defense by winning 2-OT thriller against the Rockets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, including two from the free-throw line with 2.3 seconds remaining in double overtime
Updated 22 October 2025
Reuters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, including two from the free-throw line with 2.3 seconds remaining in double overtime, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 125-124 home win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in the season opener.
Before the game, Oklahoma City’s championship banner was raised into the rafters and the players were presented with their championship rings for last year’s title run.
Then the Thunder and Rockets locked into a wild back-and-forth game, largely featuring Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren coming up with big plays for Oklahoma City as Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant did the same for Houston.
In the end, it was Gilgeous-Alexander coming up with the final big moment.
After Sengun put the Rockets ahead by one with a driving finger roll off a feed from Durant with 11 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the basket and drew a foul on Durant.
The foul was Durant’s sixth, ending his Rockets debut.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who had missed four of his 12 earlier free throws, hit both of his foul shots to put Oklahoma City ahead. Jabari Smith Jr.’s turnaround shot at the buzzer missed the mark to give the Thunder the win.
Holmgren, who fouled out in the first overtime, finished with 28 points and seven rebounds.
Sengun, who sank a career-high five 3-pointers, finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Durant scored 23 points and pulled down nine boards.
For much of the game, it looked as if the Rockets would spoil the Thunder’s celebration.
Houston’s big lineup, with four 6-foot-11 players, gave Oklahoma City fits early.
But the Thunder crept back into the game with stingy defense, forced overtime late, then Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren took over offensively.
Houston led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Thunder – as they had plenty of times during last season’s title run – didn’t go away.
Oklahoma City struggled from distance throughout the game, but Cason Wallace drained a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining to pull his team within 101-100.
Gilgeous-Alexander then came up with a steal on the ensuing possession.
Smith was initially called for a foul on Gilgeous-Alexander’s subsequent drive to the basket, though the foul – but not Oklahoma City’s possession – was overturned on review.
Gilgeous-Alexander then drained a jumper to put Oklahoma City ahead for the first time since the second quarter.
Sengun hit a driving jumper over Alex Caruso to put the Rockets back up front with 38.4 seconds left.
After Wallace missed a 3-point attempt, Durant drew a foul from Luguentz Dort with 10 seconds left.
But Durant, who joined Houston after an offseason trade from the Phoenix Suns, missed the first of two free throws.
Durant made the second to put Houston up 104-102 before Gilgeous-Alexander pull-up jumper with 2.6 seconds left to force overtime.
Oklahoma City quickly jumped up six in the first OT thanks to Gilgeous- Alexander and Holmgren, but the Thunder missed their last four shots in the period and Sengun tied it with a putback dunk with 8.8 seconds to go shortly after Holmgren fouled out.