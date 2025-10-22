Ukrainian military says it struck chemical plant in southern Russia’s Bryansk region

Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday its forces had struck an important chemical plant in southern Russia’s Bryansk region.
A statement by the General Staff said the plant was hit in a combined attack by missiles and air strikes, successfully penetrating Russian air defenses.
It described the plant as a “key facility” producing gunpowder, explosives and rocket fuel and said damage caused by the operation was being assessed.
The Ukrainian statement noted, in unusual fashion in such announcements, that Franco-British Storm Shadow missiles were used in the strike and had successfully penetrated Russian air defense systems.
