Huda Kattan shows support for Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub before Miss Universe pageant

Lombok aims to be the new Bali

LOMBOK: Just east of Bali, and separated by the Lombok Strait, the island of Lombok boasts the same azure beaches and stunning views as its famous neighbor, and is less crowded.

Lombok, known for its untouched natural beauty, offers a more tranquil and less commercialized experience. Its beaches are still a hidden gem among surfers, as is Mount Rinjani, an active stratovolcano in North Lombok, for hikers. Travel portals still liberally use the word “untouched” to describe the island as they offer reasons to venture beyond Bali.

The island is a quieter, calmer neighbor that is very much in its “up and coming” era against Bali’s high traffic; Lombok is a top tourist pick that has long been touted as the “last paradise” by travelers.

“As Bali get more and more busy, people have started looking to its beautiful neighbor Lombok for a reason. This paradise really has it all — waterfalls, rice terraces, sea surf, sea facing resorts where you can enjoy sunsets, surfing and restaurants offering good foods,” Adam, an Australian tourist surfing at the Senggigi Beach in Lombok, told Arab News.

Lombok is known for beaches and surfing spots, particularly at Kuta and Banko Banko (in the south, Lombok attracts tourists to its motor-vehicle-free Gili Islands, Gili Trawangan, Gili Air and Gili Meno).

Located off Lombok’s west coast, the Gili Islands offer stunning escapes with activities, prioritizing privacy and halal-friendly experiences.

Gili Trawangan, the largest among them, offers vibrant energy with private activities: Exploring vibrant marine life through private snorkeling and diving tours, enjoying halal-certified meals in secluded beach spots, and cycling and horse-drawn carriages to explore the island without motorized vehicles, perfect for quiet, scenic tours.

Gili Air, a peaceful, family-friendly island, provides secluded villas with access to private beach areas and halal dining. Tourists can enjoy private excursions for snorkeling or kayaking around the island with wellness options in a serene environment.

Gili Meno is the quietest of the islands, ideal for tranquility. Secluded beaches provide privacy on beaches, perfect for couples and families.

Visitors can explore the beauty of the islands with exclusive boat tours.

Yudhi Lingga, general manager of the Royal Avila, a boutique resort in Lombok, told Arab News: “After the success of Bali as premier tourist destination the Indonesian government has sensed the opportunity to create another lucrative tourist haven on the sprawling archipelago.”

The mission is to create more Balis — Lombok, less than an hour away by flight, will be one of them.

The island, with its majority Muslim population, is rapidly gaining recognition as the ideal destination for tourists, especially those from the Middle East looking for halal tourism.

“We have come up with these sea facing boutique resorts and facilities in a way suitable for spending quality time with the family and enjoying the privacy,” said Lingga.

The drive to transform Lombok is part of a wider effort to lure travelers away from Bali, which has for decades played an outsized role in Indonesia’s tourism industry.

Known as the Island of a Thousand Mosques — you can see the holy sites everywhere — Lombok has its own pristine beaches, majestic landscapes and deep-rooted Islamic cultural heritage.

“These enriching experiences make Lombok one of the top Muslim-friendly tourism destinations in Indonesia. It is particularly attractive for travelers from the Middle East and other Muslim-majority countries,” added Lingga.

Beyond halal tourism, Lombok is a quality destination due to its natural beauty, adventure opportunities and cultural experiences. The island offers pristine beaches and mountains, opportunities for water sports and hiking, and a rich culture centered around the Sasak community. These qualities appeal to a wide range of tourists from Australia and Europe, who can be seen all over the island.

“Set your feet on the spectacular ground of Indonesian nature in Lombok and feel the tropical breeze touch your skin,” Gede Apri, director of sales at Holiday Resort Lombok at Senggigi, told Arab News.

Another key attraction in Lombok is Mandalika, a hidden piece of cultural and natural heaven.

Located along the south coast of the Lombok island, the rest area faces the glistening Indian Ocean. In the background are lush green hills and mesmerizing landscapes.

Mandalika, once a surfers’ best-kept secret, has now emerged as the island’s capital of leisure.

The special tourism economic zone boasts vibrant bars and nightclubs, thrilling racing circuits, exciting water parks, luxurious hotels and resorts, fascinating golf courses and rejuvenating spas.

“Tourism in Mandalika is equaling its neighboring island, Bali. Mandalika is also a melting pot of tourists from all parts of the globe. Here, the tourism industry fused seamlessly with the unique and colorful culture of the local people that is still well preserved for generations,” Indonesia’s tourism website says.

Mandalika in the south has been chosen as the heart of the “new Bali.” Its rustic coastline has given way to glitzy resorts, cafes and even a racetrack.

Earlier this month, almost 150,000 spectators showed up to watch a motorcycle race at Mandalika Circuit, an official told Arab News.

Mandalika is also conveniently located near some of Lombok’s most outstanding beaches. These include Tanjung Aan, Kuta, Gerupuk, Serenting and Seger Beach. From the top of the Merese Hill and Batu Payung Beach, you are presented with some of the most amazing panoramas of Lombok.

Various fun water activities await at Kuta Beach. Those who enjoy swimming, surfing and fishing can head to Gerupuk Beach, while those who prefer peace and serenity can head to Serenting Beach.

“Blessed with beautiful nature and enhanced by the hands of professionals, Mandalika is designed to make your dream vacation a reality,” said Ivan Kamajaya of the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism.