Where We Are Going Today: Beit Karam
Beit Karam is a Lebanese restaurant located at the beginning of the lively and busy Prince Mamduh Bin Abdulaziz Street in the As Sulimaniyah neighborhood. (Instagram @beitkaramksa)
With some renovation, beit karam could easily be among the 'frequently visited' places in Riyadh for me. (Instagram @beitkaramksa)
Updated 26 October 2025
Haifa Alshammari
Updated 26 October 2025
Haifa Alshammari
Beit Karam is a Lebanese restaurant located at the beginning of Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Street in the Al-Sulimaniyah district of Riyadh.

The restaurant is popular, especially in the evening, mostly among locals. I visited for dinner with my family, and we had a satisfying experience.

The food quality stands out. The dishes were well-prepared, the spices balanced, and the prices reasonable. Since we were a large group, I was able to try a variety of dishes.

I ordered kibbeh and shish barak bil laban. It was slightly different from the traditional recipe, using bulgur wheat instead of dough, which I found acceptable.

I also tried zucchini and grape leaves with meat. The meat was tender, the grape leaves well-cooked, and the dish had a pleasant aroma, though I didn’t enjoy the zucchini.

Check their Instagram @beitkaramksa for menu details and prices.

Where We Are Going Today: International Dragon Hotpot

Where We Are Going Today: International Dragon Hotpot
Updated 04 November 2025
Rahaf Jambi

On the fourth floor of Sana Mall in Batha, a red dragon guards the entrance to International Dragon Hotpot, Riyadh’s new self-service dining spot combining hotpot, Korean barbecue, karaoke, and desserts — all for SR59 ($16).

The place was lively when I visited, filled with the sound of clinking tongs, laughter, and the occasional karaoke performance. The concept — unlimited food, drinks, and music — was too tempting to skip.

The experience starts at the counter, where diners pick from meats, seafood, noodles, and vegetables before choosing a broth to cook at their table.

It is fun and interactive, although the broth was rather plain, needing soy sauce and seasoning to enhance the flavor.

The setup will appeal to Asian diners in Riyadh, especially Filipinos who enjoy this communal dining style. 

The Korean barbecue section offered flavorful marinated beef and chicken — sweet, savory and smoky — although some cuts were a bit tough.

The ice cream station was a highlight: simple, creamy and satisfying.

Service was friendly and helpful, and the bright, cozy space with karaoke rooms added a lively atmosphere. When someone started singing, the energy lifted instantly.

It is a good choice for groups, celebrations, or a casual night out, although there is room for the taste experience to improve.

