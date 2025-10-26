Where We Are Going Today: Beit Karam

Beit Karam is a Lebanese restaurant located at the beginning of Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Street in the Al-Sulimaniyah district of Riyadh.

The restaurant is popular, especially in the evening, mostly among locals. I visited for dinner with my family, and we had a satisfying experience.

The food quality stands out. The dishes were well-prepared, the spices balanced, and the prices reasonable. Since we were a large group, I was able to try a variety of dishes.

I ordered kibbeh and shish barak bil laban. It was slightly different from the traditional recipe, using bulgur wheat instead of dough, which I found acceptable.

I also tried zucchini and grape leaves with meat. The meat was tender, the grape leaves well-cooked, and the dish had a pleasant aroma, though I didn’t enjoy the zucchini.

Check their Instagram @beitkaramksa for menu details and prices.