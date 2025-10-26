You are here

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi minister in Manama

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 26 October 2025
Arab News
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi minister in Manama

Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace.
  • The king welcomed Prince Turki and noted the distinguished relations between their countries
Updated 26 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Bahrain’s King Hamad received Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday.

The king welcomed Prince Turki and noted the distinguished relations between their countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and King Hamad similarly sent his greetings to the Saudi leadership.

Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
