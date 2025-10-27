Lithuania shuts Vilnius airport, Belarus border in fourth airspace incident this week

You are here

Picture taken on November 25, 2024 shows the entrance to the international airport in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
VILNIUS: NATO member Lithuania closed Vilnius Airport and Belarus border crossings on Sunday after several objects, identified as likely helium balloons, entered its airspace, the National Crisis Management Center said, the fourth such incident this week.
Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but it also blames Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice.
Traffic at the capital airport was suspended until 2340 GMT, while the Belarus border will remain shut pending a meeting of Lithuania’s National Security Commission on Monday, officials said.
The Vilnius airport also closed on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday of this week, as well as on October 5, each time due to balloons entering the capital’s airspace, authorities have said.

Topics: Lithuania belarus

