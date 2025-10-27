You are here

Milei triumphs in Argentine midterm elections closely watched by Washington

President Javier Milei. (AFP)
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
  • Milei’s governing La Libertad Avanza party won over 40 percent ​​of votes
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei won decisive victories in key districts in midterm elections Sunday, clinching a crucial vote of confidence that strengthens his ability to carry out his radical free-market experiment with billions of dollars in backing from the Trump administration.
Milei’s governing La Libertad Avanza party won over 40 percent ​​of votes in national elections to renew almost half of the lower house of Congress, according to tallies in local media using numbers from electoral authorities with more than 97 percent of votes counted.
La Libertad Avanza also swept six of the eight provinces in the vote to renew a third of the Senate. The figures exceeded analysts’ projections for Sunday’s vote.
In comparison, the results showed the left-leaning populist opposition movement, known as Peronism, winning over 31 percent of the vote — what analysts described as the alliance’s poorest performance in years.
Milei said his party went from holding just 37 seats in the lower house of Congress to 101 after Sunday’s vote. In the Senate, he said La Libertad Avanza picked up 14 more seats to end up with 20 senators. The strong showing ensures Milei will have enough support in Congress to uphold presidential vetoes, prevent an impeachment effort and see through his ambitious plans for tax and labor reforms in the coming months.
At his party headquarters in downtown Buenos Aires, Milei burst onstage and sang a few lines of the death-metal tune that has become his anthem in a raspy baritone: “I am the king of a lost world!”
Beaming as his supporters cheered, he seized on the results as evidence of that Argentina had turned the page on decades of Peronism that brought the country infamy for repeatedly defaulting on its sovereign debt.
“The Argentine people left decadence behind and opted for progress,” Milei said, thanking “all those who supported the ideas of freedom to make Argentina great again.”
Perhaps never has an Argentine legislative election generated so much interest in Washington and Wall Street, particularly after US President Donald Trump indicated that he could rescind $20 billion in financial assistance to his close ally in cash-strapped Argentina if Milei lost Sunday’s vote.
But the buzz around the election abroad wasn’t felt in Argentina. Even though voting is compulsory, electoral authorities reported a turnout rate of just under 68 percent Sunday, among the lowest recorded since the nation’s 1983 return to democracy.
Milei, a key ideological ally of Trump who has slashed state spending and liberalized Argentina’s economy after decades of budget deficits and protectionism, had a lot riding on Sunday’s elections.
Milei’s government has been scrambling to avert a currency crisis ever since a major defeat by the Peronist opposition in a provincial election last month panicked markets and prompted a selloff in the peso that led to the US Treasury’s extraordinary intervention.
A series of scandals — including bribery allegations against Milei’s powerful sister, Karina Milei — hurt the president’s image as an anti-corruption crusader and hit a nerve among voters reeling from his harsh austerity measures.
Although the budget cuts have significantly driven down inflation, from an annual high of 289 percent in April 2024 to just 32 percent last month, many Argentines are still struggling to make ends meet.
Price rises have outpaced salaries and pensions since Milei cut cost-of-living increases. Households pay more for electricity and public transport since Milei cut subsidies. The unemployment rate is now higher than when the libertarian president took office.

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

  • EU ministers meet to try to pass new climate target
  • Bloc’s credibility at risk ahead of COP30 climate talks
BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

