No compromise on ‘cross-border terrorism,’ Pakistan tells Afghanistan as talks enter third day

Update Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif sign documents of a ceasefire agreement, during a negotations meeting mediated by Qatar and Turkey, in Doha, Qatar, on October 19, 2025. (REUTERS/File)
Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif sign documents of a ceasefire agreement, during a negotations meeting mediated by Qatar and Turkey, in Doha, Qatar, on October 19, 2025. (REUTERS/File)
Updated 27 October 2025
  • Istanbul talks mark latest attempt by both nations to prevent relapse into violence after deadly border skirmishes
  • Afghanistan spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says his government believes in resolving issues through dialogue 
Waseem Abbasi
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani delegation has made it clear to Afghan officials that there will be “no compromise” on Islamabad’s demands related to “cross-border terrorism,” a Pakistani security official said on Monday, as talks between the two sides entered the third day. 

The talks in Istanbul, which began on Saturday, mark the latest attempt by Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent a relapse into violence after deadly border skirmishes between the neighbors this month killed dozens of people on both sides.

Clashes erupted between the neighbors earlier this month after Pakistan conducted airstrikes on Kabul following the killing of a dozen Pakistani soldiers. The skirmishes and strikes continued intermittently before a ceasefire was reached in Doha on Oct. 19. Pakistan has repeatedly urged Afghanistan to rein in militants on its soil and prevent them from carrying out attacks against it. Kabul denies the allegations. 

In the talks held in Istanbul, Islamabad presented its “final position” to the Afghan side that the “ongoing patronage of terrorists by the Afghan Taliban is unacceptable,” according to the Pakistani security official. Islamabad demanded Kabul take “concrete, verifiable” steps against militant groups, mainly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). 

“The Pakistani delegation has made it clear that no compromise is possible on our core demands on cross-border terrorism,” the Pakistani security official said, citing anonymity. 

The official said the “stubbornness, lack of seriousness and non-cooperative attitude” of the Afghan Taliban was “getting evident” to other participants of the dialogue as well, especially to Turkiye. 

“The host country interlocutors are making all-out efforts to bring the Taliban delegation to understand realities, acknowledge evidence and cooperate seriously so that the talks can be fruitful,” the official added. 

’RECIPROCAL RESPONSE’

Meanwhile, Afghanistan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by state broadcaster Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA) as saying that Kabul was awaiting the outcome of the discussions. 

“Mujahid emphasized that the Islamic Emirate believes in resolving issues through dialogue; however, he warned that if any country attacks Afghanistan, it will receive a reciprocal response,” the RTA said. 

The RTA reported that the Afghan delegation presented a draft of its proposals to the Pakistani delegation in Istanbul on Sunday night. The draft emphasizes that Pakistan must respect Afghanistan’s land and airspace and prevent any group or opposition from conducting activities against Afghanistan, RTA reported. 

“It also proposes the establishment of a quadrilateral channel to exchange information on violations and conduct assessments to ensure follow-up on the ceasefire agreement,” the Afghan state broadcaster said. 

Tensions between the two sides rose on Sunday night after Pakistan’s military said five soldiers and 25 TTP militants were killed in two separate engagements near the country’s border with Afghanistan. 

“It is significant to point out that these infiltration attempts by Fitna al Khwarij (TTP militants) are being carried out at a time when delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan are engaged in talks in Türkiye, casting doubts on intentions of interim

Afghan government with regards to addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

Topics: Pakistan Afghan Talks Pakistan Afghanistan Ties

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

