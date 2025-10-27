You are here

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday
US President Donald Trump is expected to meet China’s President Xi Jinping later this week. (AFP)
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday
  • US President Donald Trump says he has obtained a ‘provisional approval’ from China’s President Xi Jinping for the TikTok sale
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
TOKYO: US President Donald Trump said he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday and has obtained a “provisional approval” from China’s President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.
“Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they’re not going to do it anymore ... I don’t want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister,” Trump also told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

Topics: TikTok US China Donald Trump Xi Jinping

White House restricts reporters' access to part of press office

White House restricts reporters’ access to part of press office
Updated 01 November 2025
AFP
White House restricts reporters' access to part of press office

White House restricts reporters’ access to part of press office
  • Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press, near the president's office
  • he policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon 
Updated 01 November 2025
AFP

WEST PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday barred reporters from accessing part of the White House press office without an appointment, citing the need to protect “sensitive material.”
Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press — which is where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s office is located and is near the Oval Office.
Reporters have until now been able to freely visit the area, often wandering up to try to speak to Leavitt or senior press officers to seek information or confirm stories.
Media are still allowed to access the area known as “Lower Press,” next to the famed White House briefing room, where more junior press officers have their desks, the memo said.
The policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon that major outlets including AFP refused to sign earlier this month.
The change at the White House was announced by the National Security Council in a memorandum titled “protecting sensitive material from unauthorized disclosure in Upper Press.”
“This memorandum directs the prohibition of press passholders from accessing... ‘Upper Press,’ which is situated adjacent to the Oval Office, without an appointment,” said the memo, addressed to Leavitt and White house Communications Director Steven Cheung.
“This policy will ensure adherence to best practices pertaining to access to sensitive material.”
It said the change was necessary because White House press officers were now routinely dealing with sensitive materials following “recent structural changes to the National Security Council.”
Trump has gutted the once powerful NSC, putting it under the control of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was reassigned in May following a scandal over the use of the Signal app to plan strikes on Yemen.
Trump’s administration has made a major shake-up to access rules for journalists since his return to power in January.
Many mainstream outlets have seen their access to areas like the Oval Office and Air Force One reduced, while right-wing, Trump-friendly outlets have been given more prominence.
The White House also banned the Associated Press news agency from key areas where Trump speaks after it refused to recognize his order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
 

Topics: Donald Trump US White House

