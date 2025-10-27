You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s Albanese discusses US minerals deal, jet incident with China’s Premier Li

Australia’s Albanese discusses US minerals deal, jet incident with China’s Premier Li

Australia’s Albanese discusses US minerals deal, jet incident with China’s Premier Li
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talks to China's Premier Li Qiang at the Kaarta Gar-up Lookout in Kings Park in Perth, Asutralia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r84sm

Updated 27 October 2025
AP
Follow

Australia’s Albanese discusses US minerals deal, jet incident with China’s Premier Li

Australia’s Albanese discusses US minerals deal, jet incident with China’s Premier Li
  • PM Albanese said he and Li had discussed the Australian leader’s visit to the US last week during which he and US President Donald Trump signed a $8.5 billion critical minerals deal
  • He also raised with Li the behavior of a Chinese fighter jet during a confrontation with an Australian air force surveillance plane in international air space over the South China Sea on Oct. 19
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
Follow

MELBOURNE: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he discussed Australia’s critical-minerals deal with the United States and the hostile maneuvers of a Chinese warplane during a “positive” meeting on Monday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
Albanese and China’s second-most senior leader held a bilateral meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ summit.
“Once again, it was a positive meeting,” Albanese told reporters of his seventh meeting with Li.
“This is a relationship that has improved; that is stabilising,” Albanese added.
China has removed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers since Albanese’s center-left government was first elected in 2022. The barriers imposed in 2020 when Beijing banned minister-to-minister bilateral contacts had cost Australian exporters up to $13 billion a year.
Albanese said he and Li had discussed the Australian leader’s visit to the US last week during which he and US President Donald Trump signed a $8.5 billion critical minerals deal.
The US is eyeing Australia’s rich rare earth resources at a time when China is imposing tougher rules on exporting its own critical minerals abroad.
“We talked about the relationship with the US I clearly have indicated the success of my visit to the United States and we talked in a common way about that it was a good thing that President Trump and President Xi (Jinping) are having a meeting over the next little period,” Albanese said.
Albanese did not directly answer when a reporter asked if Li had expressed an opinion on the US-Australia minerals pact.
China’s Xinhua news agency reported Li told Albanese China hoped Australia will provide an open, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in the country.
China was also willing to cooperate with Australia on the green economy, high-tech industries and the digital sector, Li said.
Australia shares US concerns over China’s global dominance in critical minerals and control over supply chains in the renewable energy sector.
Last year, the Australian government ordered five China-linked companies to divest their shares in the rare earth mining company Northern Minerals, citing Australia’s national interests.
Australia’s foreign investment rules also prevent Chinese ownership of critical infrastructure.
Albanese said he had also raised with Li the behavior of a Chinese fighter jet during a confrontation with an Australian air force surveillance plane in international air space over the South China Sea on Oct. 19.
The Chinese Su-35 jet twice released flares “very close” to the Australian P-8 Poseidon aircraft, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said last week.
Australia officially protested what the government described as the Chinese air crew’s unsafe and unprofessional behavior.
Senior Col. Li Jianjian, a Chinese military spokesperson, accused the Australian aircraft of illegally entering the airspace of China’s Xisha Islands without Beijing’s approval.
“The actions of the Australian side seriously violated China’s sovereignty and could easily trigger unexpected maritime or aerial incidents. We sternly warn Australia to immediately cease its infringement and provocation,” the officer said in a statement last week.
Albanese said he told the premier “this was an incident of concern for Australia.”
“We have disagreements and friends are able to discuss issues frankly. I did that directly,” Albanese said.
Li “heard the message very directly. I’m not here to report in on … what people say when I have meetings,” Albanese added.
In July, Albanese said he complained about the Chinese military to President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting in Beijing. A Chinese flotilla had conducted a naval live-fire exercise off the Australian coast that forced commercial aircraft to change course in February.
The mission was widely regarded as a display of the Chinese military’s growing strength.
Albanese said he had raised with Li at a meeting in Australia last year recent clashes between the two countries’ militaries in the South China Sea and Yellow Sea that Australia argued endangered Australian personnel.

Topics: China Australia

Related

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes
Offbeat

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

Australian visa holders trapped in Gaza
Middle-East

Australian visa holders trapped in Gaza

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
TENGRELA: Tanker driver Baba steeled himself for yet another perilous journey from Ivory Coast to Mali loaded up with desperately needed fuel — and fear.
“You never know if you’ll come back alive,” he said.
Even before they hit the road, the mere mention of a four-letter acronym is enough to scare Baba and his fellow drivers.
JNIM, the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims, known by its Arabic acronym, declared two months ago that no tanker would cross into Mali from any neighboring country.
Hundreds of trucks carrying goods from the Ivorian economic hub Abidjan or the Senegalese capital Dakar have since been set on fire.
The JNIM’s strategy of economic militant aims to choke off Mali’s capital Bamako and the ruling military junta, which seized power in back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.
The fuel blockade has made everyday life in the west African country all but impossible.
“By economically strangling the country, the JNIM is looking to win popular support by accusing the military government of incompetence,” Bakary Sambe from the Dakar-based Timbuktu Institute think tank said.
On top of that, Mali has a “structural problem of insecurity,” he added.
Despite it all, dozens of tanker truckers still brave the roads, driven on by “necessity” and “patriotism,” they say.
AFP spoke to several along the more than 300-kilometer (185-mile) road between the northern Ivorian towns of Niakaramandougou and Tengrela, the last one before the Malian border.

- Dying ‘for a good cause’ -

“We do it because we love our country,” Baba, whose name AFP has changed out of security concerns, said.
“We don’t want Malians to be without fuel,” added the 30-year-old in a Manchester United shirt.
Taking a break parked up at Niakaramandougou, five hours from the border, Mamadou Diallo, 55, is similarly minded.
“If we die, it’s for a good cause,” he confided.
Further north at Kolia, Sidiki Dembele took a quick lunch with a colleague, their trucks lined up on the roadside, engines humming.
“If the trucks stop, a whole country will be switched off,” he said, between mouthfuls of rice.
Two years ago, more than half of the oil products exported by Ivory Coast went to Mali.
Malian trucks load up at Yamoussoukro or Abidjan and then cross the border via Tengrela or Pogo, traveling under military escort once inside Mali until their arrival in Bamako.
Up to several hundred trucks can be escorted at a time, but even with the military by their side, convoys are still frequently targeted, especially on two key southern axes.
“Two months ago, I saw militants burn two trucks. The drivers died. I was just behind them. Miraculously they let me through,” Moussa, 38, in an oil-stained red polo T-shirt, said.
Bablen Sacko also narrowly escaped an ambush.
“Apprentices died right behind us,” he recalled, adding firmly: “Everyone has a role in building the country. Ours is to supply Mali with fuel. We do it out of patriotism.”


- ‘Risk premium’ -

But their pride is mixed with bitterness over their working conditions.
“No contract, no insurance, no pension. If you die, that’s that. After your burial, you’re forgotten,” Sacko said.
With monthly pay of barely 100,000 CFA francs ($175, 152 euros) and a small bonus of 50,000 CFA francs per trip, Yoro, one of the drivers, has called for a risk premium.
Growing insecurity has prompted some Ivorian transport companies to halt road travel into Mali.
In Boundiali, Broulaye Konate has grounded his 45-strong fleet.
“I asked a driver to deliver fertilizer to Mali. He refused. The truck is still parked in Abidjan,” he said.
Ivorian trucker Souleymane Traore has been driving to Mali for seven years but said lately “you take to the road with fear in your heart.”
He recently counted 52 burnt-out tankers on his way back to Ivory Coast and another six on a further stretch of road.
Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga has referred to the fuel that manages to get through as “human blood,” in recognition of the soldiers and drivers killed on the roads.
Analyst Charlie Werb from Aldebaran Threat Consultants said he did not anticipate the fuel situation easing in the coming days but said the political climate was more uncertain.
“I do not believe JNIM possesses the capability or intent to take Bamako at this time, though the threat it now poses to the city is unprecedented,” he added.

Latest updates

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.