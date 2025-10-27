Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

You are here

The regulator said Microsoft failed to clearly tell users that a cheaper “classic” plan without Copilot was still available. (Reuters)
Australia’s competition regulator on Monday sued Microsoft, accusing it of misleading customers into paying higher prices for Microsoft 365 subscriptions after bundling its AI assistant Copilot into personal and family plans.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission  alleged that from October 2024, the technology giant misled about 2.7 million customers by suggesting they had to move to higher-priced Microsoft 365 personal and family plans that included Copilot.
After the integration of Copilot, the annual subscription price of the Microsoft 365 personal plan increased by 45 percent to A$159  and the price of the family plan increased by 29 percent to A$179, the ACCC said.
The regulator said Microsoft failed to clearly tell users that a cheaper “classic” plan without Copilot was still available.
The watchdog said the option to keep the cheaper plan was only revealed after consumers began the cancelation process, a design it argued breached Australian consumer law by failing to disclose material information and creating a false impression of available choices.
The ACCC is seeking penalties, consumer redress, injunctions and costs from Microsoft Australia Pty Ltd. and its US parent, Microsoft Corp.
The ACCC said the maximum penalty that could be imposed on a company for each breach of Australian consumer law was the greater of A$50 million, three times the benefits obtained that were reasonably attributable, or 30 percent of the corporation’s adjusted turnover during the breach period if the value of the benefits could not be determined.
“Any penalty that might apply to this conduct is a matter for the Court to determine and would depend on the Court’s findings,” the regulator said. “The ACCC will not comment on what penalties the Court may impose.”
Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Something has changed for “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey, something is not the same — he is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.
The magazine’s pick was announced Monday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Bailey takes the mantle from “The Office” and “Jack Ryan” star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection.
“It’s a huge honor,” Bailey, 37, told the magazine. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”
Bailey had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in “Wicked,” the popular movie musical in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second half arrives in theaters Nov. 21.
He dripped with charm as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series “Fellow Travelers.” Most recently, he starred in “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which came out in July.
Bailey told Fallon that the title was an “honor of a lifetime.”
“I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in – bestowed this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man,” he said.
Bailey told People that he’s known he wanted to be an actor since he was 5 years old and his grandmother took him to see a production of the musical “Oliver!” Within two years he had achieved that dream, preforming with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson in 1985. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd, Pierce Brosnan and Patrick Dempsey.
Bailey, who will be the cover story in People’s edition coming out Friday, had to stay tight-lipped about the news. But he admitted to the magazine that he couldn’t keep it a complete secret — he shared to news with his dog Benson, who will also be featured in the magazine.

