Two Ukrainians detained by Poland in espionage crackdown

Two Ukrainians detained by Poland in espionage crackdown
Tomasz Siemoniak, who is now Poland's minister in charge of special services and is a former interior minister, speaks to the press during a visit to the Polish-Belarusian border crossing Polowce-Pyaschatka, Poland. (Reuters)
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Two Ukrainians detained by Poland in espionage crackdown

Two Ukrainians detained by Poland in espionage crackdown
  • Poland says it has been targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks in a “hybrid war” waged by Russia to destabilize nations that support Kyiv in the war in Ukraine
  • The two Ukrainians were among eight people whose detention by Poland and Romania was announced last week
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
WARSAW: Poland has detained two Ukrainians accused of collecting details of soldiers and critical infrastructure for foreign intelligence as Warsaw cracks down on alleged espionage by Russia and Belarus.
The two Ukrainians were among eight people whose detention by Poland and Romania was announced last week, said Tomasz Siemoniak, Minister in Charge of Special Services.
Poland says it has been targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks in a “hybrid war” waged by Russia to destabilize nations that support Kyiv in the war in Ukraine. Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, denies such accusations.
“This is evidence that we are witnessing an intensification of sabotage activities and preparations for sabotage cases,” Siemoniak told Polish radio on Monday.
Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) said the two Ukrainian citizens, aged 32 and 34, were detained in the southern city of Katowice on October 14.
The ABW said in a statement that the suspects had allegedly collected information about members of the Polish Armed Forces and infrastructure related to efforts to support Ukraine.
It said it had found evidence that the suspects carried out “contracts for foreign intelligence, including reconnaissance of Poland’s military potential, installation of devices for covert monitoring of critical infrastructure.”
It said the suspects accepted payment for these services.
A court has ordered the suspects to be kept in custody for three months while they await trial.

Topics: Poland Ukraine

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
  • The pilgrims were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
WAGAH BORDER: Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The pilgrims, visiting to attend festivities marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith, were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers and showered them with rose petals at the Wagah-Attari border.
Tensions remain high between Islamabad and New Delhi after the worst fighting since 1999 erupted in May, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery exchanges.

