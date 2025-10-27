Putin due to meet North Korean foreign minister in Moscow

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin will later Monday host North Korea’s top diplomat in the Kremlin, the Russian president’s spokesman said, as the two sides deepen military and political ties amid the war in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui earlier hailed the “spiritual closeness between Pyongyang and Moscow” in a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during her visit to the Russian capital.
Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year inked a mutual defense pact, while Pyongyang despatched thousands of troops to help Moscow’s army fight off Ukrainian troops in the western Kursk region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would host Choe, but provided no details on what the pair would discuss.
The visit is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic exchanges between the two countries and comes just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to advance military ties with Moscow.
