Meta launches AI model to enable communication in Urdu language

Meta launches AI model to enable communication in Urdu language
Pakistan Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication and META officials at the launch of ‘ALIF,’ an artificial intelligence (AI) model, that allows users to communicate with it in Urdu, in Islamabad, Pakistan on October 27, 2025. (IT Ministry)
Updated 28 October 2025
Meta launches AI model to enable communication in Urdu language

Meta launches AI model to enable communication in Urdu language
  • Urdu, Pakistan’s national language, is spoken by millions of people around the world
  • The AI model will help people access information, share their voices and stay connected
Updated 28 October 2025
KASHIF IMRAN
ISLAMABAD: Meta has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) model, that allows users to communicate with it in Urdu as part of an expansion of its language capabilities, Pakistan’s information technology (IT) ministry said on Monday.

Urdu, Pakistan’s national language and one of the 22 languages enshrined under India’s constitution, is spoken by millions of people in South Asia and elsewhere in the world.

The announcement was made during the IT ministry’s “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation” event, held in partnership with Meta to advance digital transformation in Pakistan.

Officials announced a series of initiatives aimed at empowering Pakistan’s public sector and local communities during the event, according to the Pakistani IT ministry.

“Our National AI Policy and partnership with Meta reflects this commitment; advancing AI literacy, digital transformation, and innovation across government and academia,” IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said at the event.

“The introduction of Urdu for Meta AI is a milestone in making technology more inclusive and accessible for our people, ensuring that no one is left behind in our digital transformation.”

The AI model in Urdu will enable people to access more information, express themselves and stay connected to what matters most, according to the Pakistani IT ministry.

Meta also launched a localized version of the “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama” guide, outlining how its open-source AI model can improve government efficiency, enhance public services and strengthen data sovereignty.

Earlier this year, the IT ministry, in collaboration with educational institutes, launched an AI Literacy Program to train 350 non-computer science faculty members in core AI skills to prepare students for the future of work.

Pakistan and Meta have partnered for multiple initiatives to advance digital transformation, promote AI literacy and expand access to emerging technologies across the country.

In July, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Meta came together to address militancy in digital space by organizing a workshop on Meta’s evolving policies for handling militancy-related content and strengthening cooperation between digital platforms, law enforcement agencies and regulators.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

