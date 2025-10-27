Meta launches AI model to enable communication in Urdu language

ISLAMABAD: Meta has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) model, that allows users to communicate with it in Urdu as part of an expansion of its language capabilities, Pakistan’s information technology (IT) ministry said on Monday.

Urdu, Pakistan’s national language and one of the 22 languages enshrined under India’s constitution, is spoken by millions of people in South Asia and elsewhere in the world.

The announcement was made during the IT ministry’s “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation” event, held in partnership with Meta to advance digital transformation in Pakistan.

Officials announced a series of initiatives aimed at empowering Pakistan’s public sector and local communities during the event, according to the Pakistani IT ministry.

“Our National AI Policy and partnership with Meta reflects this commitment; advancing AI literacy, digital transformation, and innovation across government and academia,” IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said at the event.

“The introduction of Urdu for Meta AI is a milestone in making technology more inclusive and accessible for our people, ensuring that no one is left behind in our digital transformation.”

The AI model in Urdu will enable people to access more information, express themselves and stay connected to what matters most, according to the Pakistani IT ministry.

Meta also launched a localized version of the “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama” guide, outlining how its open-source AI model can improve government efficiency, enhance public services and strengthen data sovereignty.

Earlier this year, the IT ministry, in collaboration with educational institutes, launched an AI Literacy Program to train 350 non-computer science faculty members in core AI skills to prepare students for the future of work.

Pakistan and Meta have partnered for multiple initiatives to advance digital transformation, promote AI literacy and expand access to emerging technologies across the country.

In July, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Meta came together to address militancy in digital space by organizing a workshop on Meta’s evolving policies for handling militancy-related content and strengthening cooperation between digital platforms, law enforcement agencies and regulators.