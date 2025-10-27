You are here

'Continued to be on my conscience nonstop': US officials split on Israel's killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Abu Akleh, a celebrated Al Jazeera journalist, was shot while wearing a blue press vest as she covered an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. (AFP/File)
Abu Akleh, a celebrated Al Jazeera journalist, was shot while wearing a blue press vest as she covered an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
‘Continued to be on my conscience nonstop’: US officials split on Israel’s killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

‘Continued to be on my conscience nonstop’: US officials split on Israel’s killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
  • Israeli sniper knew he was targeting journalists, says former officer
  • Steve Gabavics claims US ‘soft-pedaled’ to appease Israeli regime
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
LONDON: US officials remain deeply divided over the 2022 killing by Israel of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank, with new revelations suggesting the State Department delivered an “equivocal assessment” intentionally, and “soft-pedaled to appease Israel,” The New York Times reported on Monday.

Abu Akleh, a celebrated Al Jazeera journalist, was shot while wearing a blue press vest as she covered an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Though initial Israeli statements blamed Palestinian gunmen, the regime’s military — under intense pressure from the international community — later acknowledged that she was very likely shot by an Israeli soldier who “misidentified” her.

Col. Steve Gabavics, a retired US military policeman involved in the investigation, told the NYT he was certain the Israeli sniper knew he was targeting a journalist — even if not Abu Akleh specifically.

Based on military radio records, the journalists’ visible location, and the precision of the shots, Gabavics stressed the evidence strongly pointed to a deliberate act.

Gabavics said he clashed with his then-superior, Lt. Gen. Michael R. Fenzel, over whether the shooting was intentional.

He was ultimately sidelined, and the US report stopped short of calling the killing deliberate.

Gabavics said that he and his colleagues “were just flabbergasted that this is what they put out,” adding that the decision by the US not to call it intentional “continued to be on my conscience nonstop.”

“The favoritism is always toward the Israelis. Very little of that goes to the Palestinians,” he said of his experience working in the office.

The official US review concluded that “gunfire from IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh” but “found no reason to believe this was intentional, but rather the result of tragic circumstances.”

However, NYT sources said that based on evidence gathered the intent was clear but softened for political reasons.

Fenzel maintained in statements to the NYT that investigators lacked “sufficient evidence” to prove intent, insisting he “stands by the integrity” of the work and the final conclusions.

Abu Akleh’s killing sparked global condemnation and renewed debate about the targeting of Palestinian journalists, an issue acutely highlighted during Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza.

Multiple independent inquiries — including those by the NYT, UN, and other organizations — have largely contradicted Israeli and US official assessments, pointing to evidence of a deliberate shooting.

Earlier this year, a documentary from American network Zeteo reportedly identified the Israeli soldier responsible for the fatal shot — who was later killed by a roadside bomb in Jenin in 2024.

The film cited anonymous US officials who said the initial report had concluded the shooting was intentional, but the wording was later softened to avoid diplomatic fallout.

Gabavics was confirmed by Monday’s NYT investigation as the official who first raised concerns about the decision-making.

More than three years after the incident, Abu Akleh’s death remains a contentious point for both US officials and international observers.

Of all the cases he worked, Gabavics said “this was the one that probably bothered me the most,” because “we had everything there.”

Updated 01 November 2025
AFP
White House restricts reporters' access to part of press office

White House restricts reporters’ access to part of press office
  • Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press, near the president's office
  • he policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon 
Updated 01 November 2025
WEST PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday barred reporters from accessing part of the White House press office without an appointment, citing the need to protect “sensitive material.”
Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press — which is where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s office is located and is near the Oval Office.
Reporters have until now been able to freely visit the area, often wandering up to try to speak to Leavitt or senior press officers to seek information or confirm stories.
Media are still allowed to access the area known as “Lower Press,” next to the famed White House briefing room, where more junior press officers have their desks, the memo said.
The policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon that major outlets including AFP refused to sign earlier this month.
The change at the White House was announced by the National Security Council in a memorandum titled “protecting sensitive material from unauthorized disclosure in Upper Press.”
“This memorandum directs the prohibition of press passholders from accessing... ‘Upper Press,’ which is situated adjacent to the Oval Office, without an appointment,” said the memo, addressed to Leavitt and White house Communications Director Steven Cheung.
“This policy will ensure adherence to best practices pertaining to access to sensitive material.”
It said the change was necessary because White House press officers were now routinely dealing with sensitive materials following “recent structural changes to the National Security Council.”
Trump has gutted the once powerful NSC, putting it under the control of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was reassigned in May following a scandal over the use of the Signal app to plan strikes on Yemen.
Trump’s administration has made a major shake-up to access rules for journalists since his return to power in January.
Many mainstream outlets have seen their access to areas like the Oval Office and Air Force One reduced, while right-wing, Trump-friendly outlets have been given more prominence.
The White House also banned the Associated Press news agency from key areas where Trump speaks after it refused to recognize his order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
 

