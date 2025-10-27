Saudi Arabia’s first ultra-luxury train ‘Dream of the Desert’ unveiled at FII9

RIYADH: Luxury train tourism in Saudi Arabia took another step forward as the Kingdom unveiled the design mock-up of its first ultra-luxury rail service, Dream of the Desert, at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

The showcase marks a new milestone for the project, previously announced by Italy’s Arsenale Group in collaboration with Saudi Arabia Railways. The Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, and the Transport General Authority, are also part of the project, as well as the Ministry of Culture, and the Saudi Tourism Authority, according to a press release.

The service, slated to launch in late 2026, is part of the Kingdom’s broader push to expand high-end tourism offerings under Vision 2030.

Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale, said: “Dream of the Desert is a moving masterpiece born from the dialogue between Italian craftsmanship and Saudi vision.”

He added: “It marks the beginning of a new global platform redefining ultra-luxury travel – one that celebrates heritage, creativity, and a deep respect for local identity while carrying the world’s most discerning travellers through the heart of Saudi Arabia’s landscapes and traditions.”

The train will feature 31 private suites and two presidential suites, accommodating a maximum of 66 guests. The train’s interiors will draw inspiration from the Saudi landscape, featuring desert-inspired hues, rich wood carvings, and custom Murano glass lighting that evokes traditional oriental lanterns.

Guests will have access to two restaurant cars offering a choice between authentic local cuisine and international menus with Italian fusion influences, all curated to a Michelin-level standard. A central Majlis lounge will provide a space for socializing and relaxation.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s minister of transport and logistics services and chairman of Saudi Arabia Railways, said the unveiling of the luxury train underscores the remarkable transformation of the Kingdom’s railway sector and its progress toward offering world-class travel experiences.

He added that the project stems from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to introduce modern, tourism-focused transport options that enhance quality of life.

Al-Jasser also noted that the initiative reflects rising foreign investment in the Kingdom’s transport and logistics ecosystem, supported by leading international partners.

The inaugural journeys, lasting one to two nights, will depart from Riyadh and traverse approximately 1,300 km of existing railway lines.