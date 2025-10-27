You are here

  • Home
  • Israel army says Red Cross received hostage coffin in Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel army says Red Cross received hostage coffin in Gaza

Israel army says Red Cross received hostage coffin in Gaza
Mourners during the funeral procession of Yossi Sharabi, who was killed in captivity after being taken by Hamas during their October 7, 2023, attacks, in the central Israeli city of Rishon Letzion, Oct. 27, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqx7u

Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

Israel army says Red Cross received hostage coffin in Gaza

Israel army says Red Cross received hostage coffin in Gaza
  • Hamas armed wing said it recovered the body of a deceased hostage on Monday evening
  • So far, Hamas has returned the remains of 16 of the 28 deceased hostages since ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Monday that the Red Cross had received a coffin containing the remains of a hostage held in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal.
“According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip,” the military said.
An informed source in Hamas confirmed the information to AFP. “The body of an Israeli captive that was recovered today in the Gaza Strip has been handed over to the Red Cross,” the source said.
A joint team of Red Cross, Egyptian rescue services and a Hamas member was searching for the remains of hostages demanded by Israel, an Israeli government official said.
Hamas has so far returned the remains of 16 of the 28 deceased hostages since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10.
It has also freed all 20 surviving hostages as part of the truce deal.
An Israeli group campaigning for the return of all hostages has urged the Israeli government to suspend the truce unless Hamas releases all remaining bodies.
Search for bodies

During their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Hamas militants took 251 people hostage, most had been released, rescued or recovered before this month’s ceasefire.
The attack itself resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza killed at least 68,527 people, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the UN considers reliable.
Hamas says it is committed to the ceasefire and insists it is trying to return all the remaining bodies but that the search has been hampered by the destruction wrought on Gaza during the war.
In a statement to media on Saturday, lead Hamas negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya said: “There are challenges in locating the bodies of Israeli captives because the occupation has altered the terrain of Gaza.
“Moreover, some of those who buried the bodies have been martyred or no longer remember where they buried them.”
In the past two days, Egypt has sent recovery crews and heavy earth-moving equipment into Gaza, with Israeli approval, to help with the recovery operation.
Israeli spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said a team of Red Cross staff, Egyptian rescuers and a Hamas member were searching for bodies and had been allowed to cross the so-called Yellow Line into the area of Gaza controlled by Israeli forces.
“The Red Cross, the Egyptian technical team, and a Hamas person have been permitted to enter beyond the Yellow Line position in Gaza under close (Israeli army) supervision to identify the location of our hostages,” Bedrosian told journalists.
A Red Cross spokesperson also confirmed it was part of the search team.

Opposition to Turkiye 

No firm timescale has been put on the next stages of the Gaza truce plan, but US President Donald Trump’s administration is working to set up an international security force with troops from Arab and Muslim nations to police the truce.
Israel has voiced strong opposition to Turkiye’s participation in the proposed security force.
At a news conference in Budapest, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said Turkiye under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had “led a hostile approach against Israel, that included not only hostile statements, but also diplomatic and economic measures against Israel.”
“So it is not reasonable for us to let their armed forces enter the Gaza Strip, and we will not agree to that, and we said it to our American friends,” he added.
The US military has also set up a coordination center in southern Israel to monitor the ceasefire and to coordinate aid and reconstruction, but aid agencies are pushing for greater access for humanitarian convoys inside Gaza.
Israel has withdrawn its forces from Gaza’s main cities, but still controls around half of the territory from positions on the Yellow Line, and has resisted calls to allow aid through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Defense Minister Israel Katz, meanwhile, said Israel has lifted the state of emergency for areas near the border with Gaza for the first time since the October 2023 attack.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israeli hostages

Related

Hamas expands search for hostages’ bodies in Gaza as Egypt joins effort video
Middle-East

Hamas expands search for hostages’ bodies in Gaza as Egypt joins effort

Top US diplomat vows return of all hostage bodies to Israel, says multiple countries want to join Gaza stabilization force
Middle-East

Top US diplomat vows return of all hostage bodies to Israel, says multiple countries want to join Gaza stabilization force

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters
Follow

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  • Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq’s energy sector
  • Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

Related

US and anti-Daesh forces must leave Iraq, PM Al-Sudani tells WEF
Middle-East

US and anti-Daesh forces must leave Iraq, PM Al-Sudani tells WEF

Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani
Middle-East

Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

Latest updates

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.