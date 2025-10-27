You are here

  Pakistan police nab four suspects in murder of anchorperson Imtiaz Mir

Pakistan police nab four suspects in murder of anchorperson Imtiaz Mir

Pakistan police nab four suspects in murder of anchorperson Imtiaz Mir
This file photo, shared on July 6, 2025, shows Pakistani journalist Imtiaz Ali, who was injured in a gun attack last week, on Sunday succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Imtiaz Ali)
Updated 27 October 2025
  • The journalist, who hosted ‘Aaj Ki Baat With Imtiaz Mir’ on Metro 1 News channel, was shot in Karachi on Sept. 21
  • Police say the suspects, who had been affiliated with Zainabiyoun Brigade, defected to form their own splinter group
Updated 27 October 2025
NAIMAT KHAN
KARACHI: Police in Pakistan's southern Sindh province have arrested four suspects in the murder case of anchorperson Imtiaz Mir, they said on Monday.

Mir, who hosted the show “Aaj Ki Baat With Imtiaz Mir” on Metro 1 News channel, was shot by two persons riding a motorbike in Karachi’s Malir area on Sept. 21, according to police. He passed away during treatment a week later.

In a statement, a spokesman for police in Sindh's provincial capital of Karachi said they conducted several raids, along with a federal intelligence agency, and arrested the suspects affiliated with a group, Lashkar-e-Sarullah.

The arrestees, Ijlal Zaidi, Shahab, Ehsan Abbas and Faraz Ahmed, were arrested amid Karachi police action against suspects involved in a recent spate of targeted killings in the city, which has had a history of violent crimes.

“We have detained four suspects, Syed Ijlal Zaidi son of Saeed Zaidi, Shahab son of Asghar, Ehsan Abbas son of Jaleel Hussain and Faraz Ahmed son of Manzoor Ahmed, who were originally affiliated with the Zainabiyoun Brigade," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Nawaz told Arab News.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that they had formed a splinter group called Lashkar-e-Sarullah. This group targeted Imtiaz Mir because of his visit to Israel and his subsequent program in support of it. The suspects have confessed to their crime, after which the case has been closed."

In March, Israel Hayom, a Hebrew-language Israeli newspaper, had published a report that a 10-member Pakistani delegation of journalists, intellectuals and influencers had visited Israel for a week.

English-language Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post later said these Pakistanis had visited Israel to learn about the Holocaust and the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

Pakistan's foreign office had denied the reports, saying it was not "possible" under existing rules.

“The Government of Pakistan has noted reports regarding Pakistani journalists traveling to Israel. In this regard, it is clarified that Pakistani passports explicitly state they are ‘not valid for travel to Israel’,” the Pakistani foreign office said in response to media queries at the time.

“Therefore, no such visit is possible under existing regulations.”

Pakistan does not recognize Israel and has consistently called for an independent Palestinian state based on “internationally agreed parameters” and pre-1967 borders.

 

Topics: Imtiaz Mir

Updated 41 sec ago
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

