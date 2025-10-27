Where We Are Going Today: Maya restaurant in Alkhobar

Located in Shorofat Park in Alkhobar, Maya restaurant offers a modern take on Indian cuisine.

The warm interior — gold accents, patterned walls, and soft lighting — creates a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere, suitable for long lunches or casual gatherings.

I started with the Delhi salad, a popular dish that was fresh, crisp, and well-seasoned, providing a light balance to the main courses.

For mains, I ordered butter chicken, biryani, and chicken tikka. The chicken tikka arrived sizzling, charred, and smoky, a well-executed tandoori dish.

The biryani was rich and aromatic, with a comforting depth of spice that paired well with the soft, flavorful garlic naan.

The butter chicken, while creamy and elegantly presented, lacked the richness and punch typically expected, a minor disappointment compared with the other dishes.

Overall, Maya delivers a solid dining experience. The service is attentive, the presentation careful, and the menu blends traditional Indian flavors with modern touches.

Prices are reasonable for the quality and setting. For more, see their Instagram: @flavorsofMaya.