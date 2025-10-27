You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Maya restaurant in Alkhobar

Where We Are Going Today: Maya restaurant in Alkhobar
Their chicken tikka was perfectly grilled, smoky, and tender — easily one of the highlights. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)
Where We Are Going Today: Maya restaurant in Alkhobar
Tried the butter chicken, biryani, and their famous Delhi salad — crunchy, fresh, and full of flavor. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)
Updated 27 October 2025
Waad Hussain
Where We Are Going Today: Maya restaurant in Alkhobar

Where We Are Going Today: Maya restaurant in Alkhobar
Updated 27 October 2025
Waad Hussain
Located in Shorofat Park in Alkhobar, Maya restaurant offers a modern take on Indian cuisine.

The warm interior — gold accents, patterned walls, and soft lighting — creates a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere, suitable for long lunches or casual gatherings.

I started with the Delhi salad, a popular dish that was fresh, crisp, and well-seasoned, providing a light balance to the main courses.

For mains, I ordered butter chicken, biryani, and chicken tikka. The chicken tikka arrived sizzling, charred, and smoky, a well-executed tandoori dish.

The biryani was rich and aromatic, with a comforting depth of spice that paired well with the soft, flavorful garlic naan.

The butter chicken, while creamy and elegantly presented, lacked the richness and punch typically expected, a minor disappointment compared with the other dishes.

Overall, Maya delivers a solid dining experience. The service is attentive, the presentation careful, and the menu blends traditional Indian flavors with modern touches.

Prices are reasonable for the quality and setting. For more, see their Instagram: @flavorsofMaya.

Where We Are Going Today: International Dragon Hotpot

Where We Are Going Today: International Dragon Hotpot
Updated 04 November 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Where We Are Going Today: International Dragon Hotpot

Where We Are Going Today: International Dragon Hotpot
Updated 04 November 2025
Rahaf Jambi

On the fourth floor of Sana Mall in Batha, a red dragon guards the entrance to International Dragon Hotpot, Riyadh’s new self-service dining spot combining hotpot, Korean barbecue, karaoke, and desserts — all for SR59 ($16).

The place was lively when I visited, filled with the sound of clinking tongs, laughter, and the occasional karaoke performance. The concept — unlimited food, drinks, and music — was too tempting to skip.

The experience starts at the counter, where diners pick from meats, seafood, noodles, and vegetables before choosing a broth to cook at their table.

It is fun and interactive, although the broth was rather plain, needing soy sauce and seasoning to enhance the flavor.

The setup will appeal to Asian diners in Riyadh, especially Filipinos who enjoy this communal dining style. 

The Korean barbecue section offered flavorful marinated beef and chicken — sweet, savory and smoky — although some cuts were a bit tough.

The ice cream station was a highlight: simple, creamy and satisfying.

Service was friendly and helpful, and the bright, cozy space with karaoke rooms added a lively atmosphere. When someone started singing, the energy lifted instantly.

It is a good choice for groups, celebrations, or a casual night out, although there is room for the taste experience to improve.

