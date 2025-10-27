Doctors granted Saudi premium residency praise benefits of scheme

You are here

Dr. Seham Othman Omar, an associate consultant in the pediatric cardiology department at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Dr. Eyhab Solaiman, a consultant cardiologist and advanced cardiac imaging specialist at the King Abdulaziz Center for Heart and Lung Diseases. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 28 October 2025
Haifa Alshammari
  • Dr. Seham Othman Omar: The premium residency has many benefits, including freedom of movement
  • Othman Omar: Before the distinguished residency, a person was restricted to working in the hospital where he was employed
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Doctors who were granted premium residency status in Saudi Arabia praised the benefits of the scheme at an event in Riyadh on Monday.

Speaking to Arab News at the Global Health Exhibition, Dr. Seham Othman Omar, an associate consultant in pediatric cardiology at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, said: “The premium residency has many benefits, including freedom of movement.”

She added that the premium residency gave her greater flexibility over where she worked, which allowed her to treat patients “in many hospitals, and in many cities.”

Dr. Omar came to Saudi Arabia in 2000 and worked in several different places, including Qassim and Jubail, before settling in Riyadh at the National Guard Hospital.

The premium residency “allowed us to move from hospital to hospital and from city to city to assist in some hospitals, such as those that lack cardiologists,” she said.

“Before the distinguished residency, a person was restricted to working in the hospital where he was employed.

“Now, however, the doctor can work in other places and contribute to transferring expertise and helping patients in hospitals that do not have consultants specializing in cardiology,” Dr. Omar said.

In the pursuit of securing high-quality services and developing the economy, the Premium Residency Card was introduced in 2019 to retain and attract exceptional professionals to the country.

At last year’s health exhibition, a number of physicians were granted premium residency status.

The scheme, unofficially known as the “Saudi Green Card,” aims to contribute to the national economy and boost the country’s position as a global hub for attracting talent, investors and entrepreneurs.

The center offers seven categories of premium residencies, including the special talent residency, investor residency, entrepreneur residency, real estate owner residency, limited duration residency and unlimited duration residency.

Dr. Eyhab Solaiman also shared his experience with the scheme, and said that it allowed him to travel, work and share his expertise in other locations.

“I applied for the card last year and within a few months, the Premium Residency was issued after fulfilling the requirements,” he said.

“It did not require permission when leaving the country and returning to Saudi Arabia.”

Dr. Solaiman is a consultant cardiologist and advanced cardiac imaging specialist at the King Abdulaziz Center for Heart and Lung Diseases, Surgery and Transplantation.

Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

