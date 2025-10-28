You are here

Pakistan offers Bangladesh Karachi Port as gateway for trade with China, Central Asia
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik (front row-right) and Bangladesh's Financial Advisor, Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, signing MoUs at the ninth session of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 28, 2025. (PID)
Updated 28 October 2025
  • Ninth session of Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission held in Dhaka after hiatus of 20 years
  • Both sides stress on importance of establishing air connectivity to boost tourism, business exchanges
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government this week offered the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) as a gateway for Bangladesh’s regional trade with China and Central Asian states, state media reported, as Islamabad eyes renewed trade with Dhaka amid a thaw in ties. 

The development took place during the ninth session of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) organized in Dhaka on Monday after a hiatus of 20 years. The session was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Bangladesh’s Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed. 

Both sides signed the Agreed Minutes of the JEC, reflecting progress in trade, investment and industries, agriculture, transport and communications, education, information technology, health, tourism, energy and other sectors. 

“The two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the national shipping corporations, with Pakistan offering the use of Karachi Port Trust as a gateway for Bangladesh’s trade with regional countries, including China and the Central Asian States,” Pakistan’s Press Information Department (PID) reported on Monday. 

Pakistan and Bangladesh also agreed to work actively on establishing direct air connectivity, recognizing its vital role in promoting tourism and business exchanges, PID said. 

The two sides also signed an agreement on cooperation in halal trade between the Pakistan Halal Authority and the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in standardization and certification of halal products.

“Both sides agreed to cooperate in the areas of medical and religious tourism, and to promote greater cultural exchanges between the two countries,” PID said. 

Pakistan and Bangladesh have signaled a gradual easing of historic tensions in recent months, with regular exchanges between the two countries political and military leadership, ever since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Pakistan and Bangladesh were once one nation, but they split in 1971 after a bloody civil war, which saw the part previously referred to as East Pakistan seceding to form the independent nation of Bangladesh.

In the years since, Bangladeshi leaders, particularly Hasina, chose to maintain close ties with India, Pakistan’s arch-rival. Ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh have warmed up since Hasina’s ouster as a result of a student-led uprising in August 2024, with both sides cautiously reopening diplomatic channels.

This February, Bangladesh resumed direct trade with Pakistan for the first time since its independence in 1971, with the first shipment of 50,000 tons of rice leaving Pakistan’s Port Qasim under a government-to-government deal.
 

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

