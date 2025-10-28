You are here

  • Home
  • Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together

Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together

Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together
1 / 5
A tourist vehicle drives past a road sign advertising the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy. (AFP)
Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together
2 / 5
A Maasai woman milks her community’s cows at dawn at one of the settlement areas for community residents at the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy. (AFP)
Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together
3 / 5
Common zebra at the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy, the first ever community-owned and directed wildlife conservancy in the Maasai mara – Serengeti ecosystem in Narok County. (AFP)
Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together
4 / 5
Impalas graze among dry scrub at the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy, the first ever community-owned and directed wildlife conservancy in the Maasai mara – Serengeti ecosystem in Narok County. (AFP)
Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together
5 / 5
Giraffe at the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy, the first ever community-owned and directed wildlife conservancy in the Maasai mara – Serengeti ecosystem in Narok County. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ru5dv

Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together

Kenya conservation areas evolve to keep Maasai and wildlife together
  • Community conservancies emerged in the 2000s to protect wildlife corridors
  • Locals pooled their individual plots and pulled down fences so animals could roam freely
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
Follow

MAASAI MARA, Kenya: At dawn in a village in Kenya’s Maasai Mara wilderness, zebras rouse themselves and head away from the huts where they like to sleep as protection from lions.
Bernard Kirokor, 21, recounts watching an elephant give birth across from his village a few days earlier, showing a video of the mother protecting the newborn, its trunk poking up like a periscope to sniff for danger.
“The wildlife are our neighbors and we love them,” he said, as the villagers milked the herd of cattle gathered around their huts.
The village lies in the Nashulai conservancy, which prides itself on how the local Maasai community and their cattle continuing to live alongside the lions, elephants and giraffes for which the region is world-famous.
Community conservancies emerged in the 2000s to protect wildlife corridors, with locals pooling their individual plots and pulling down fences so animals could roam freely.
To make it pay, locals often leased their land to tourist companies and moved away.
Nashulai, which means “co-existence” in the local Maa language, was founded in 2016 with a determination to keep its 6,000 people in the conservancy.
It prides itself on being the first that was formed, owned and managed by local Maasai without help from an outside tourism company.
“We don’t want to create conservation refugees. The Maasai have lived with the wildlife for the longest time possible. Why do we have to move them because of conservation?” Evelyn Aiko, Nashulai’s conservation manager, said.
Nashulai earns money through a college in the conservancy, training locals to become rangers and tour guides, and study programs with universities.
Its model has earned international recognition, including the United Nations Development Programme’s Equator Prize in 2020 and a Collective Action Award from the Rights and Resources Initiative this year.
Connectedness
The system of conservancies has changed radically over the past decade, with almost all now embracing the idea that people should stay living in them, albeit with limits on development.
“A lot has changed in how they are governed,” said Eric Ole Reson, chief programs officer at the Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association.
“As we extended into more areas, with more settlements, we could not keep moving people,” he said.
This was important in Nashulai from the start.
“There was a present and clear danger of losing the cultural connectedness to the land... which contains all our stories for living, this land where the bones of our ancestors are buried,” said founder Nelson Ole Reiyia.
Nashulai is run by a council of elders who decide on grazing and conservation areas.
“It revives their old tradition of stewardship and their connectedness to the land and the wildlife,” said Ole Reiyia. “It has really given them a lot of pride.”
Lacking commercial tourism investors, Nashulai relies on donors for more than half its funding and faces many pressures.
One is climate change, as unpredictable rains make it hard to plan cattle-grazing and keep the area habitable for wildlife. The team is responding with regenerative programs like tree-planting.
The other threat is wealthy tourism operators next door. Last year, a fifth of Nashulai’s landowners were enticed into leasing their plots to tourist camps and moving away.
‘Not one-way’
But Maasai landowners across the region now play a very active role in managing conservancies across the region, sitting on joint boards with the tourism companies.
“It’s not a one-way system where someone dictates the payments,” said an expert who has helped negotiate the deals, but requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.
“These negotiations go on for years and then they get renegotiated,” he said. “If people aren’t happy they’ll tell you about it.”
Many Maasai landowners have signed new leases in the last couple of years as the original deals expired, he said, so “clearly many people feel they have benefitted.”

Topics: wildlife Kenya

Related

A front row seat to the Great Migration in Kenya
Lifestyle

A front row seat to the Great Migration in Kenya

He lives alongside lions in Nairobi, where human-wildlife collision is dazzling — and dangerous
Offbeat

He lives alongside lions in Nairobi, where human-wildlife collision is dazzling — and dangerous

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
Updated 04 November 2025
AP
Follow

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
  • Bailey takes the mantle from “The Office” star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection
  • The 37-year-old had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in “Wicked,” the popular movie musical
Updated 04 November 2025
AP

Something has changed for “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey, something is not the same — he is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.
The magazine’s pick was announced Monday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Bailey takes the mantle from “The Office” and “Jack Ryan” star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection.
“It’s a huge honor,” Bailey, 37, told the magazine. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”
Bailey had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in “Wicked,” the popular movie musical in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second half arrives in theaters Nov. 21.
He dripped with charm as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series “Fellow Travelers.” Most recently, he starred in “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which came out in July.
Bailey told Fallon that the title was an “honor of a lifetime.”
“I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in – bestowed this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man,” he said.
Bailey told People that he’s known he wanted to be an actor since he was 5 years old and his grandmother took him to see a production of the musical “Oliver!” Within two years he had achieved that dream, preforming with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson in 1985. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd, Pierce Brosnan and Patrick Dempsey.
Bailey, who will be the cover story in People’s edition coming out Friday, had to stay tight-lipped about the news. But he admitted to the magazine that he couldn’t keep it a complete secret — he shared to news with his dog Benson, who will also be featured in the magazine.

Topics: Jonathan Bailey Wicked

Related

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Middle-East

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Pakistan’s Sindh invites Saudi Arabia to invest in transport, infrastructure sectors
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Sindh invites Saudi Arabia to invest in transport, infrastructure sectors

Latest updates

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.