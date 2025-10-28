You are here

Pakistan says ready to extend assistance as 6.1 magnitude quake injures 22 in Turkiye

Pakistan says ready to extend assistance as 6.1 magnitude quake injures 22 in Turkiye
This handout video grab taken and released on August 8, 2025 by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows rescue teams working in the rubble of a building in Balikesir province following a 6.1-magnitude quake that struck Sindirgi in western Turkey. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
Pakistan says ready to extend assistance as 6.1 magnitude quake injures 22 in Turkiye

Pakistan says ready to extend assistance as 6.1 magnitude quake injures 22 in Turkiye
  • Quake was centered in Sindirgi of Turkiye’s Balikesir province, says country’s disaster management authority
  • Turkiye sits on top of major fault lines, where earthquakes are frequent and often cause substantial damage
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday offered humanitarian assistance and aid to Turkiye after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the country’s western region, injuring 22 persons. 

The quake was centered in Sindirgi of Turkiye’s Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) agency. At least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed in Sindirgi, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

No casualties were reported but 22 people were injured due to panic-related falls, which can occur because of the physical and psychological impact of earthquakes, according to Balikesir’s governor, Ismail Ustaoglu. 

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake today,” Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s foreign minister, wrote on X. 

“Pakistan stands ready to extend humanitarian assistance and aid in search and rescue efforts.”

Turkiye sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in the country and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.
 

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Updated 7 sec ago
Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Updated 7 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

