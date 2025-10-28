Pakistan says ready to extend assistance as 6.1 magnitude quake injures 22 in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday offered humanitarian assistance and aid to Turkiye after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the country’s western region, injuring 22 persons.

The quake was centered in Sindirgi of Turkiye’s Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) agency. At least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed in Sindirgi, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

No casualties were reported but 22 people were injured due to panic-related falls, which can occur because of the physical and psychological impact of earthquakes, according to Balikesir’s governor, Ismail Ustaoglu.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake today,” Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s foreign minister, wrote on X.

“Pakistan stands ready to extend humanitarian assistance and aid in search and rescue efforts.”

Turkiye sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in the country and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

