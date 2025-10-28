You are here

Pakistan's growth forecast at 3 percent as World Bank calls for reforms, flood recovery measures

Pakistan’s growth forecast at 3 percent as World Bank calls for reforms, flood recovery measures
A farmer carries bundles of harvested rice before threshing at a field on the outskirts of Larkana, in Pakistan’s Sindh province on October 23, 2025. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
Pakistan’s growth forecast at 3 percent as World Bank calls for reforms, flood recovery measures

Pakistan’s growth forecast at 3 percent as World Bank calls for reforms, flood recovery measures
  • World Bank says recent floods have imposed significant human costs and economic losses, dampening growth prospects
  • The bank calls for a broader tax base, enhanced privatization efforts and export diversification for inclusive and resilient growth
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow by 3 percent in the current fiscal year, as recent floods weigh on agriculture and overall recovery, the World Bank said on Tuesday, urging the government to sustain economic reforms to ensure stability and inclusive growth.

In its “Pakistan Development Update: Staying the Course for Growth and Jobs,” the Washington-based lender said growth prospects remain subdued despite a rebound in industry and services, with ongoing fiscal tightening and monetary discipline helping anchor inflation and maintain current account and primary fiscal surpluses.

It noted the current economic outlook has been primarily been tempered by recent floods, which have resulted in significant impact on people and damage to urban areas and agricultural land.

“Pakistan’s recent floods have imposed significant human costs and economic losses, dampening growth prospects and adding pressure on macroeconomic stability,” said Bolormaa Amgaabazar, the World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan. “Staying the course on reforms and accelerating job creation is critical to maintaining growth along with strengthening social safety nets and infrastructure that protects the most vulnerable.”

The report projected real GDP growth to stay at 3 percent in FY26 before edging up to 3.4 percent in FY27, supported by continued macroeconomic stability and structural reforms.

“Sustaining progress will require a balanced mix of revenue and expenditure measures to manage flood impacts while maintaining progress toward fiscal consolidation,” said Mukhtar Ul Hasan, the report’s lead author.

The World Bank urged Pakistan to broaden its tax base, strengthen revenue administration and reduce the state’s footprint through privatization of state-owned enterprises, while prioritizing climate-resilient infrastructure to mitigate disaster risks.

The report also highlighted that Pakistan’s export share had fallen from 16 percent of GDP in the 1990s to around 10 percent in 2024, leaving the economy heavily dependent on debt and remittance-driven consumption.

It called for deeper trade agreements, stronger trade finance and logistics and expanded digital and energy infrastructure to support export-led growth.

“The government has placed export growth at the center of its development agenda,” said co-author Anna Twum.

“However, tariff reforms alone will not suffice and must be complemented by broader measures to expand access to export markets.”

Pakistan has been a World Bank member since 1950, receiving over $48.3 billion in assistance to date.

The current World Bank portfolio comprises 54 projects worth $15.7 billion, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the bank’s private sector arm, has invested about $13 billion across renewable energy, infrastructure and financial inclusion.

Topics: Pakistan GDP growth GDP forecast World Bank

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Updated 7 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Updated 7 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

Topics: Pakistan OIC Ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan COMCEC

