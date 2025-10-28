You are here

EU urges 'restraint' after violent repression of protests in Cameroon

EU urges ‘restraint’ after violent repression of protests in Cameroon
Supporters of the Cameroon opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma, protest after the Constitutional Council declared President Paul Biya as the winner of the October 12 presidential election in Douala, Cameroon. (Reuters)
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
EU urges ‘restraint’ after violent repression of protests in Cameroon

EU urges ‘restraint’ after violent repression of protests in Cameroon
  • Violence in the aftermath of the closer-than-expected ballot has raised fears that the unrest could escalate in the former French colony in central Africa
  • At least four people have been killed in the African nation since demonstrators took to the streets to protest the announcement that Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, had secured an eighth term in office
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
BRUSSELS: The EU said Tuesday it was “deeply concerned” about the violent repression of protests that rocked Cameroon after a disputed presidential vote and urged authorities to release all those arbitrarily detained.
At least four people have been killed in the African nation since demonstrators took to the streets to protest the announcement that Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, had secured an eighth term in office.
“The European Union urges all sides to maintain restraint and refrain from any action that may further exacerbate tensions,” the bloc’s foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.
Violence in the aftermath of the closer-than-expected ballot has raised fears that the unrest could escalate in the former French colony in central Africa.
On Sunday, four people were killed in clashes between security forces and supporters of the opposition in the economic capital Douala, according to the region’s governor.
More protests took place Monday despite restrictions, with security forces reportedly moving in to break up the latest demonstrations.
The EU deplored “the death by firearm of a number of civilians,” El Anouni said.
“It also calls for the release of all those arbitrarily detained since the presidential elections,” he added.
Biya, 92, is only the second person to lead Cameroon since independence from France in 1960.
He has ruled with an iron fist, repressing all political and armed opposition, and holding onto power in the face of social upheaval, economic inequality and separatist violence.

Topics: EU Cameroon

