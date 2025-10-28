You are here

War on Gaza

New York Times faces fresh backlash as over 300 writers vow boycott citing anti-Palestinian bias

In a public letter released on Monday, the writers accused the newspaper of biased coverage on its opinion pages, in particular coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza amid allegations of war crimes and genocide. (AFP/File)
In a public letter released on Monday, the writers accused the newspaper of biased coverage on its opinion pages, in particular coverage of Israel's war on Gaza amid allegations of war crimes and genocide. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
  • NYT enables ‘mass slaughter, torture, and displacement’ in Palestine
  • Urge new editorial rules, ban on journalists who served in Israel army
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
LONDON: The New York Times is under renewed scrutiny after over 300 writers, scholars and public intellectuals pledged to stop contributing to the newspaper’s op-ed page, citing what they described as entrenched anti-Palestinian bias.

The group’s members said they would withhold their contributions until the NYT meets three specific demands to address this issue.

In a public letter released on Monday, the writers accused the newspaper of biased coverage on its opinion pages, in particular coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza amid allegations of war crimes and genocide.

They called for “accountability for its biased coverage and commits to truthfully and ethically reporting on the US-Israeli war on Gaza.”

“Only by withholding our labor can we mount an effective challenge to the hegemonic authority that the Times has long used to launder the US and Israel’s lies,” the writers added.

The group of “writers of conscience” include Rima Hassan, Rashida Tlaib, Kaveh Akbar, Sally Rooney, Tareq Baconi, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Greta Thunberg, Elia Suleiman, Plestia Alaqad,  and Hannah Einbinder.

Other signatories include Andreas Malm, Isabella Hammad, Mohammed El-Kurd, Rupi Kaur, Jia Tolentino, Alana Hadid, China Mieville and Ghassan Abu-Sittah.

Nearly 150 former NYT contributors have also signed the pledge.

“We owe it to the journalists and writers of Palestine to refuse complicity with the Times, and to demand that the paper account for its failures, such that it can never again manufacture consent for mass slaughter, torture, and displacement,” the authors wrote.

In the letter also co-signed by several pro-Palestinian groups, the authors issued three key demands.

They called for a comprehensive review of reporting and the development of new editorial standards for Palestine coverage, which would include updated sourcing and citation practices, as well as a revised style guide for how the conflict is described.

The letter also insisted on a ban on contributions from any journalist who has served in the Israeli military.

Additionally, the writers demanded the retraction of a December 2023 article titled “Screams Without Words,” which alleged that Palestinians involved in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, sexually assaulted Israeli women.

The investigation, which relied heavily on unnamed sources, has since been largely discredited.

The NYT itself acknowledged that newly released video evidence “undercuts” the claims of sexual assault but stopped short of retracting or removing the story.

Even before its publication, independent investigations by Mondoweiss and The Intercept had found that two of the three sexual assault claims reported by the newspaper were unsubstantiated.

Following the article’s release, the NYT faced intense scrutiny, with family members of the alleged victims accusing the publication’s reporters of manipulation “to score a journalistic achievement.”

The signatories also called on the Times’ editorial board to advocate for a US arms embargo on Israel, stating these requests were neither “impossible nor unreasonable.”

“There is no US newspaper more influential than The New York Times. Editors and producers in newsrooms across the West take cues from its coverage, it is widely considered the ‘paper of record’ in the United States,” the letter said.

“Since Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza, The New York Times has obfuscated, justified, and outright denied the occupier’s war crimes, thus continuing the paper’s decades-long practice of acting as a bullhorn for the Israeli government and military,” the signatories added.

Topics: War on Gaza New York Times

Updated 01 November 2025
AFP
White House restricts reporters’ access to part of press office

White House restricts reporters’ access to part of press office
  • Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press, near the president's office
  • he policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon 
Updated 01 November 2025
AFP

WEST PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday barred reporters from accessing part of the White House press office without an appointment, citing the need to protect “sensitive material.”
Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press — which is where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s office is located and is near the Oval Office.
Reporters have until now been able to freely visit the area, often wandering up to try to speak to Leavitt or senior press officers to seek information or confirm stories.
Media are still allowed to access the area known as “Lower Press,” next to the famed White House briefing room, where more junior press officers have their desks, the memo said.
The policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon that major outlets including AFP refused to sign earlier this month.
The change at the White House was announced by the National Security Council in a memorandum titled “protecting sensitive material from unauthorized disclosure in Upper Press.”
“This memorandum directs the prohibition of press passholders from accessing... ‘Upper Press,’ which is situated adjacent to the Oval Office, without an appointment,” said the memo, addressed to Leavitt and White house Communications Director Steven Cheung.
“This policy will ensure adherence to best practices pertaining to access to sensitive material.”
It said the change was necessary because White House press officers were now routinely dealing with sensitive materials following “recent structural changes to the National Security Council.”
Trump has gutted the once powerful NSC, putting it under the control of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was reassigned in May following a scandal over the use of the Signal app to plan strikes on Yemen.
Trump’s administration has made a major shake-up to access rules for journalists since his return to power in January.
Many mainstream outlets have seen their access to areas like the Oval Office and Air Force One reduced, while right-wing, Trump-friendly outlets have been given more prominence.
The White House also banned the Associated Press news agency from key areas where Trump speaks after it refused to recognize his order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
 

Topics: Donald Trump US White House

