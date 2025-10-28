You are here

Pakistan stock market sheds over 2,000 points amid stalled Afghan talks, economic uncertainty

A stock broker reacts while monitoring the market on the electronic board displaying share prices during trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, in Karachi, Pakistan July 3, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
  • The KSE-100 index fell 2,062 points, or 1.27 percent, to close at 160,101.02 points
  • HUBC, MEBL, HBL, OGDC and UBL dragged the benchmark index down by 585 points
Hasaan Ali Khan
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday dropped more than 2,000 points, with analysts attributing the decline to a lack of progress in the Istanbul talks with Afghanistan and economic uncertainty.

The benchmark KSE-100 index fell 2,062.79 points, or 1.27 percent, to close at 160,101.02 points, compared to the previous day's close of 162,163.8 points.

The development came as talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan entered their fourth day in Istanbul with no breakthrough as Islamabad made a "last-ditch effort" to persuade Kabul to act against militants.

A possible collapse of talks has raised fears about economic uncertainty in the country, which has been navigating a long path to recovery under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

"Stocks slump amid security unrest on unresolved Pak-Afghan border tensions and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) status quo in policy rates," Ahsan Mehanti, chief executive officer of Arif Habib Commodities, told Arab News.

"Economic uncertainty amid falling exports, rising inflation played a catalyst role in selling activity in the futures rollover at PSX."

The Monetary Policy Committee of Pakistan's central bank on Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent at a time when SBP is juggling modest economic growth, external‐sector vulnerabilities and inflation risks.

Meanwhile, the Karachi-based Topline Securities market research firm projected Pakistan’s headline inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), to rise 5.25–5.75 percent year-on-year in October.

In its daily market review, Topline Securities said the index witnessed a tug of war between bullish and bearish investors.

"The mixed performance was largely attributed to the ongoing futures rollover week and a spate of corporate earnings announcements, which kept investors cautious and triggered profit-taking across key sectors," it added.

"Losses were mainly driven by Hub Power Company (HUBC), Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), and United Bank Limited (UBL), collectively shaving off 585 points from the index," the market research firm continued.

"On the flip side, Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK), Pakistan Services Limited (PSEL), Service Industries Limited (SRVI), Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL), and TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG) provided some support, contributing a combined 171 points to the benchmark."

Topline said 1,014 million shares were traded, with overall turnover reaching Rs36.7 billion. K-Electric (KEL) led the volume charts with 94.5 million shares changing hands.

 

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

