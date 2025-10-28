Costa Rica calls on US for answers over deportation death

SAN JOSE: Costa Rican officials on Monday called for the United States to explain the conditions in which a migrant was held after he was deported in critical condition in September and died Sunday.
Costa Rican Randall Gamboa, 52, was detained by US immigration authorities in December 2024 in good health, his family has told local media.
His whereabouts were unknown for several months before he was deported in critical condition on September 3 via air ambulance.
The Costa Rican foreign ministry said in a statement that it is making “all necessary efforts” to “clarify the circumstances of his detention and subsequent transfer to Costa Rica.”
Officials said they have requested information from Washington about the case, including Gamboa’s medical history, but so far have not received a response.
The government of Costa Rica, like El Salvador and Panama, has agreed to accept deportees from the United States.
Several international organizations have alleged human rights violations are occurring under the Trump administration’s mass deportation policy.
