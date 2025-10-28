You are here

  Saudi Arabia, Pakistan strengthen ties with new economic cooperation deal

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan strengthen ties with new economic cooperation deal

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan strengthen ties with new economic cooperation deal
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met in Riyadh on Monday, where they agreed to the framework. (SPA)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan strengthen ties with new economic cooperation deal

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan strengthen ties with new economic cooperation deal
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reach agreement during Riyadh meeting
  • Strategic economic, trade, investment and development projects to be discussed
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have agreed to launch an economic cooperation framework to strengthen trade and investment relations.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif made the agreement during a meeting in Riyadh on Monday.

A joint statement said the framework was based on the two countries’ shared economic interests and depth of their historic partnership.

“As part of the framework, several strategic and high-impact projects will be discussed in the economic, trade, investment and development fields,” it said.

These projects will help strengthen cooperation between the two governments, “enhancing the pivotal role of the private sector and increasing trade exchange between the two countries.”

The agreement will prioritize energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture and food security. 

The two countries have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding for an electricity interconnection project.

“This framework represents an extension of both countries’ efforts to strengthen their fraternal relations and reaffirms their shared vision toward building a sustainable partnership across various economic, trade and investment fields,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have enjoyed close relations for decades but have moved to broaden cooperation in recent years.

The crown prince and prime minister signed a landmark defense agreement last month which said aggression against either country represented aggression against both.

Last year, the two countries signed 34 MoUs worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

