20,080 students killed in West Bank and Gaza in past 2 years, Palestinian officials say

LONDON: A total of 19,932 students have been killed and 30,102 injured during Israel’s two-year war on Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education said on Tuesday.

During the same period, 148 students were killed and 1,045 injured as a result of Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, and 846 people were arrested.

It means the combined toll in the territories now stands at 20,080 students killed and 31,147 wounded. In addition, 1,037 teachers and administrators have been killed, 4,757 injured, and more than 228 arrested in Gaza and the West Bank, the ministry said.

In Gaza, 179 government schools and 63 university buildings have been destroyed, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, and 18 government schools and more than 100 UN Relief and Works Agency schools were damaged by bombs or vandals.

In the West Bank, Israeli authorities demolished Amira Elementary School in the city of Yatta, south of Hebron, and Aqaba Elementary School in Tubas. Eight universities and colleges have been targeted by repeated raids and vandalism, Wafa said.

Several countries and international organizations, including a UN commission of inquiry, have accused Israeli authorities of genocide over their actions during the war in Gaza.