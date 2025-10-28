Unilever blocked pro-Palestine ice cream flavor: Ben & Jerry’s co-founder

You are here

War on Gaza

Jerry Greenfield, right, and Ben Cohen, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, attend a protest in Washington, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
  • Ben Cohen accuses owner of ‘corporate attack on free speech’
  • He and co-founder Jerry Greenfield have clashed with Unilever over Israel
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
LONDON: A Ben & Jerry’s co-founder has said plans for the ice cream brand to produce a special flavor to support the Palestinian people have been blocked by its owner.

Ben Cohen accused Unilever of a “corporate attack on free speech” after its ice cream wing Magnum did not pursue the move despite it being approved by Ben & Jerry’s independent board.

Cohen told The Guardian that “companies and anyone who believes in justice, freedom and peace” need to stand up, and that it is “the moment when it is most needed for Ben & Jerry’s to be able to raise its voice.”

He said a group of investors who prioritize social causes have been sounded out to buy Ben & Jerry’s from Unilever, after he started a “Free Ben & Jerry’s” campaign to force the group to sell up.

Ben & Jerry’s, founded in the US state of Vermont in 1978 with an ambition to “advance human rights and dignity,” has a history of social activism.

It has launched special flavors in the past to champion various causes, including “Save Our Swirled” ahead of the 2015 Paris climate meetings, and “Home Sweet Honeycomb” to support refugees seeking asylum in Europe.

Unilever bought Ben & Jerry’s in 2000 in a deal worth $326 million, and agreed to let the brand preserve an independent board to continue supporting social justice issues.

However, Cohen and co-founder Jerry Greenfield have had a fractious relationship with Unilever over the Gaza war.

Greenfield resigned as an employee in September, saying Ben & Jerry’s was no longer able to operate independently.

Ben & Jerry’s previously refused to allow its products to be sold in Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, took legal action against Unilever selling its Israel operation to a local company, and denounced the Gaza war as genocide.

Cohen told The Guardian that the company can no longer make “ice cream with purpose,” and that he will instead make a flavor in solidarity with Palestine from his own kitchen under his personal Ben’s Best brand.

He invited the public to contribute their ideas, and said it will be based on watermelon to bring attention to “rebuilding, and peace and dignity for the people of the region.” 

Magnum said Ben & Jerry’s is “not for sale,” adding: “The independent members of Ben & Jerry’s board are not, and have never been, responsible for the Ben & Jerry’s commercial strategy and execution.”

Regarding a pro-Palestine flavor, a Magnum spokesperson said: “Recommendations are considered by Ben & Jerry’s leadership, and management has determined it is not the right time to invest in developing this product.”

Magnum said: “We remain committed to Ben & Jerry’s unique three-part mission — product, economic and social — and look forward to building on its success as an iconic, much-loved brand.”

A Unilever spokesperson told The Guardian: “We have always sought to work constructively with the Ben & Jerry’s teams to make sure we stayed true to the original agreement around the progressive, non-partisan social mission.”

Topics: War on Gaza Ben & Jerry’s Unilever

