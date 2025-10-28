Pakistan, Sri Lanka ponder linking coastal destinations to promote marine tourism

You are here

The photograph released on October 28, 2025, Pakistan’s Maritime Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry (right) speaks during a meeting with Sri Lankan Transport, Highways and Urban Development Minister Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake (left) in Islamabad. (PID)
Updated 28 October 2025
  • The move is part of Pakistan’s efforts to capitalize on its geostrategic location to boost trade, investment and tourism
  • In Aug., Islamabad granted its first-ever ferry service license to Sea Keepers for routes connecting Pakistan with Gulf
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka are considering linking their coastal destinations in a bid to boost marine tourism, Pakistani state broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Pakistan’s Maritime Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Sri Lankan Transport, Highways and Urban Development Minister Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake in Islamabad.

Rathnayake said cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka could increase tourism, regional visitor traffic and promote shared marine resources, the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“Chaudhry highlighted that marine industries, including fisheries and tourism, play a crucial role in supporting livelihoods, especially in developing countries,” the report read.

“He proposed initiatives such as joint marine tourism routes or packages linking key coastal destinations in both countries, along with enhanced ferry services, cultural exchanges and coordinated marketing campaigns.”

During the meeting, Rathnayake highlighted that Sri Lanka’s well-developed marine tourism infrastructure could support the growth of Pakistan’s emerging coastal tourism market, according to Radio Pakistan.

The development comes months after Islamabad granted its first-ever ferry service license to an international operator, Sea Keepers, for routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Pakistani maritime affairs ministry said.

Chaudhry had hailed the move as a “historic step,” aligned with Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy, and emphasized the opportunity this license creates for boosting regional connectivity, tourism and economic activity via sea routes.

In recent years, Pakistan has been making efforts to capitalize on its geostrategic location to boost trade and investment alongside tourism as it slowly recovers from a macroeconomic crisis under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

The country also plans to cut container dwell time at its seaports by up to 70 percent to improve trade competitiveness and ease congestion, while Pakistan reduced in July port charges for exporters by 50 percent at the second largest Port Qasim.

Topics: Pakistan Sri Lanka Ties

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Updated 7 sec ago
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

Topics: Pakistan OIC Ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan COMCEC

