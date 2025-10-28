You are here

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez involved in car accident that kills an 81-year-old man

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez involved in car accident that kills an 81-year-old man
Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Josep Martinez in action during their Italian Cup quarter final match against Lazio at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
AP
Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez involved in car accident that kills an 81-year-old man

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez involved in car accident that kills an 81-year-old man
  • The incident happened near Inter’s training center in Appiano Gentile
  • The man was pronounced dead at the scene
Updated 28 October 2025
AP
MILAN: An 81-year-old man using an electric wheelchair died after being hit by a car driven by Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez on Tuesday, according to Italian media reports.
Police investigating the accident said the man may have suffered a sudden illness and veered from the cycle path into the lane in which Martínez was driving, the reports said.
The incident happened near Inter’s training center in Appiano Gentile, just outside Milan.
The Spanish goalkeeper and other motorists immediately stopped to help.
Emergency vehicles including an air ambulance arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Martínez was in shock but uninjured. Inter canceled coach Cristian Chivu’s press conference as a sign of respect.

Topics: Inter Milan Josep Martínez accident

'Battle of the Sexes' pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

