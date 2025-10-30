You are here

AI shoppers are coming:Are Saudi merchants ready?

Rob Cameron, Global Head of Visa Acceptance Solutions
Rob Cameron, Global Head of Visa Acceptance Solutions
Updated 30 October 2025
E-commerce in Saudi Arabia is booming. According to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, online spending via mada cards surged to SR29.86 billion ($7.96 billion) in July — a 79.45 percent% increase year -on -year. This growth is driven by a young, tech- savvy population and near ubiquitous Internet access. In recent years, the retail experience has been transformed by the move from cash to digital payments. Now, the way Saudi residents shop is set to change again.

Progress in generative AI is bringing an era of hyper-personalized, automated shopping —agentic commerce. Soon, AI agents will anticipate needs, show the best choices, restock essentials and manage purchases in real time. They will also handle back office chores for merchants, from invoicing to settling disputes.

Agentic commerce could be highly rewarding for retailers ready to seize its opportunities and efficiencies. Merchants that act now will put themselves in a strong position to prosper.

How merchants can prepare 
Shops should start by putting their digital shelves in order. AI buyers work best when product information is complete and consistent. Every item should have details that a machine can read, such as size, material, price, tax, shipping, and stock. Promises should be exact. “Ships within one business day” is better than “ships fast.” Verified reviews, certifications, and sustainability claims should be stored in formats that AI can check instantly.  

A smooth checkout matters just as much. Shoppers, whether human or AI, are more likely to buy when the total cost is clear from the start, prices and stock match what was promised, and the process takes as few steps as possible.  

Reward programs will also need to adapt. AI agents will compare offers with the same care as a skilled shopper. Rewards that work across supermarkets, airlines, and fashion brands could all influence agents’ buying decisions.

Payment infrastructure is part of this readiness. The Visa Acceptance Platform, now hosted on a local Saudi cloud, offers merchants a single integration for faster, more secure transactions. It is designed to meet the latest specifications for agent‑driven payments, so businesses can connect once and remain ready as standards evolve.

Building trust in AI- driven payments  
Commerce depends on the systems that let buyers pay and merchants take and manage transactions. Those systems must also be trusted. Shoppers, sellers and banks all need confidence that AI- driven payments are safe and reliable. Agents will have to capture the buyer’s intent, process payments securely and deal with problems such as fraud or disputes.

Visa is building frameworks that consumers and merchants can trust. Visa Intelligent Commerce, for example, links AI agents to its network with credentials and controls to keep transactions secure. And the Visa Acceptance Agent Toolkit, now in pilot, can turn back- office jobs such as invoicing or sending payment links into tasks an AI agent can handle with a simple prompt.  

Embracing AI shoppers 
Saudi Arabia has embraced new ways to shop before. In 2023, the Kingdom  already reached Vision 2030’s target of 70 percent% non- cash retail transactions —ahead of its 2025  schedule. This momentum continued, with the amount of non-cash transactions climbing to 79 percent% in 2024. Saudi residents are likely to adopt agentic commerce with the same enthusiasm. For merchants, the challenge is not just to deliver the goods, but to do so in ways that keep both human and silicon shoppers coming back.

  • The writer, Rob Cameron, is the Global Head of Visa Acceptance Solutions.

 

Wesam Medical Holding, a Saudi healthcare investment company, has announced the signing of a strategic MoU with McLaren Health Care, one of the largest healthcare systems in the state of Michigan, US, and operator of the Karmanos Cancer Institute, to establish a specialized hematology and oncology hospital in Riyadh.

Under the terms of the MoU, Wesam Medical Holding will oversee all legal, regulatory, and local market operations, while McLaren Health Care will be responsible for clinical, operational, and technical components, including hospital design and construction.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, representing McLaren’s entry into the Kingdom to provide comprehensive, integrated services for hematology and oncology patients. The collaboration will extend the reach of the system’s renowned Karmanos Cancer Institute, designated by the US National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Ibrahim Al-Khalaf, chairman of Wesam Medical Holding Company, and Dr. Barton Buxton, president and chief executive of McLaren Health Management Group, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care. The partnership aims to transform oncology services in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of the Healthcare Sector Transformation Program.

The hospital represents the first standalone private comprehensive cancer center in the Kingdom, delivering fully integrated services across hematology and oncology disciplines. It provides high-quality care through Saudi consultants and a multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals.

The partnership with McLaren Health Care reflects a shared vision to advance clinical excellence, adopt state-of-the-art technologies, and apply internationally recognized best practices in cancer care and precision medicine.

Al-Khalaf said: “This partnership represents an important milestone in realizing our investment vision, which focuses on long-term strategic ventures that add sustainable value to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. Following the completion of the feasibility study for the hematology and oncology hospital, we are pleased to launch this ambitious project in collaboration with McLaren Health Care, a system recognized globally for its excellence in oncology. Together, we will integrate our local expertise with McLaren’s clinical and technical capabilities to deliver specialized healthcare services of the highest international standards.”

Dr. Buxton said: “Our collaboration with Wesam Medical Holding marks a significant step in McLaren Health Care’s global strategy. Through this partnership, we aim to extend our mission of delivering value-based healthcare through clinical excellence and cost efficiency beyond the US. Wesam Medical’s deep understanding of the Saudi healthcare landscape makes it an ideal partner. Together, we will integrate Karmanos Cancer Institute’s world-class oncology standards into the Kingdom’s healthcare system, beginning with Riyadh.”

Prior to signing this memorandum, Wesam Medical conducted a detailed feasibility study for the establishment of the hospital in collaboration with a specialized healthcare consulting firm.

The hospital’s key strategic objectives and pillars include:

  1. Meeting the rising demand for specialized oncology services: Addressing the growing need for high-quality hematology and oncology care through the private sector, reducing the burden on government-run referral hospitals, and ensuring access to world-class care within the Kingdom.
  2. Leveraging McLaren’s expertise: Bringing the clinical and operational excellence of McLaren Health Care and its subsidiary, the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of the leading oncology and research institutions in the US, to strengthen clinical research and national disease registries in Saudi Arabia.
  3. Enhancing national workforce efficiency: Providing advanced training and professional development for Saudi physicians, nurses, and administrative personnel through knowledge transfer from McLaren and Karmanos experts, thereby improving the overall quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom.
  4. Transferring American knowledge and technology: Ensuring the delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic services that meet the highest international standards and align with the Kingdom’s vision for medical innovation and sustainability.

 

