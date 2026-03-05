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Kane to miss Bayern game against Gladbach with calf knock

Kane to miss Bayern game against Gladbach with calf knock
Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Borussia Moenchengladbach with a calf injury, coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 05 March 2026
AFP
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Kane to miss Bayern game against Gladbach with calf knock

Kane to miss Bayern game against Gladbach with calf knock
  • The England striker should be fit in time for the Champions League last-16 first leg at Atalanta next Tuesday
  • “Kane is out. He got a knock on his calf and hasn’t recovered yet,” Kompany said
Updated 05 March 2026
AFP
Follow

BERLIN: Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Borussia Moenchengladbach with a calf injury, coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday.
The England striker, who has been an ever-present for Bayern this season, should be fit in time for the Champions League last-16 first leg at Atalanta next Tuesday.
“Harry Kane is out. He got a knock on his calf and hasn’t recovered yet,” Kompany said at a pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s game.
“It’s just a knock, it’s nothing serious over the long term, but we’d need maybe another a day for him to be involved.
“We’re pretty relaxed. Of course we would have liked Harry to be involved, but these things happen...
“Any time Harry isn’t there, some of the boys will be hoping they can have their moment.”
Bayern took a big step toward defending their Bundesliga title last weekend with a comeback 3-2 win at closest challengers Borussia Dortmund to open up an 11-point lead.
Kane scored twice in that match to take his tally in all competitions this season to 45 goals.

Topics: Bayern Munich Harry Kane

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