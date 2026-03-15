GCC ministers thank the UK for solidarity with Gulf countries amid Iranian attacks

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council thanked the UK for its solidarity and longstanding commitment to the security, stability, and territorial integrity of their countries.

GCC foreign ministers met with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Riyadh for an extraordinary meeting on March 12 to discuss the escalation in the Middle East and Iranian aggression against GCC countries and Jordan.

A joint statement was issued on Sunday following the meeting and stated that the ministers reiterated their commitment to regional stability and called for the protection of civilians and full respect of international law, international humanitarian law and the obligations on UN Member States to abide by the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The ministers recounted that they had consistently urged Iran to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and refrain from destabilising activities across the region, including the use of proxies and interference in the domestic affairs of states.

They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as a means to resolve the crisis, commending the constructive role of Oman in this regard, and highlighted the need to restore regional stability and security.

The ministers recalled the inherent right of the GCC countries, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, to defend themselves, individually and collectively, against armed Iranian attacks, as recognized in UN Security Council resolution 2817.

They affirmed that GCC states have the right to take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and protect their territories, citizens and residents.

The ministers recalled the responsibility of the UN Security Council in maintaining international peace and security.

The ministers agreed to undertake joint diplomatic efforts to bring about a lasting solution to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, to cease development and proliferation of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and to refrain from destabilising activities in the region and beyond.

They reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding regional air space, maritime routes, and freedom of navigation, as well as the safety and security of supply chains, shipping, mariners and the stability of global energy markets.

The ministers stressed that the security and stability of the Gulf region are fundamental pillars of the stability of the global economy, intrinsically linked to UK and global security.

They recognized significant British contributions to the security of the region, and expressed appreciation to the UK on its recent decision to enhance defensive capabilities in the region, including through the participation of RAF Typhoon jets in defensive operations.

The UK thanked GCC members for the hospitality and assistance provided to British nationals in their territory.

The ministers welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026) on Wednesday which condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s “egregious attacks” on the territories of GCC countries and Jordan, considering them a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

They noted that the resolution also condemned Iran’s targeting of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, which included oil facilities, service facilities and residential areas, and resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian buildings.