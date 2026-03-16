You are here

  • Home
  • AI fakes about Iran-US war swirl on X despite policy crackdown
War in Iran
War in Iran

AI fakes about Iran-US war swirl on X despite policy crackdown

Screenshots show the distorted cars in the footage. (AI symbol added by AFP. AFP)
Screenshots show the distorted cars in the footage. (AI symbol added by AFP. AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgg76

Updated 16 March 2026
AFP
Follow

AI fakes about Iran-US war swirl on X despite policy crackdown

Screenshots show the distorted cars in the footage. (AI symbol added by AFP. AFP)
  • Avalanche of AI-generated visuals dwarf anything seen in previous conflicts, researchers say
Updated 16 March 2026
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: AI-created videos circulating on Elon Musk’s X depict American soldiers captured by Iran, an Israeli city in ruins, and US embassies ablaze — a surge of lifelike deepfakes despite a policy crackdown to curb wartime disinformation.

The Middle East war has unleashed an avalanche of AI-generated visuals, dwarfing anything seen in previous conflicts and often leaving social media users unable to distinguish fabrication from reality, researchers say.
In a bid to protect “authentic information” during conflicts, X announced last week that it would suspend creators from its revenue sharing program for 90 days if they post AI-generated war videos without disclosing they were artificially made.

FASTFACT

The flood of AI-fabricated visuals — mixed with authentic imagery from the Middle East — continues to grow faster than professional fact-checkers can debunk them.

Subsequent violations will result in permanent suspension, X’s head of product Nikita Bier warned in a post.
The new policy is a notable pivot for a platform heavily criticized for becoming a haven of disinformation since Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the site in October 2022.
It also won praise from senior State Department official Sarah Rogers, who called it a “great complement” to X’s Community Notes — a crowd-sourced verification system — that results in “less reach (thus monetization)” for inaccurate content. But disinformation researchers remain skeptical.
“The feeds I monitor are still flooded with AI-generated content about the war,” Joe Bodnar of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue said.
“It doesn’t seem like creators have been dissuaded from pushing misleading AI-generated images and videos about the conflict,” he said.
Bodnar pointed to a post from a premier “blue check” X account — which is eligible for monetization — that shared an AI clip depicting an Iranian “nuclear-capable” strike on Israel.
The post garnered more views than Bier’s message about cracking down on AI content.
X did not respond when asked how many accounts it had demonetized since Bier’s announcement.
AFP’s global network of fact-checkers — from Brazil to India — identified a stream of AI fakes about the Middle East war, many from X’s premium accounts with blue checkmarks that can be purchased.
They include AI videos depicting a tearful American soldier inside a bombed-out embassy, captured US troops on their knees beside Iranian flags, and a destroyed US navy fleet.
Grok, X’s own AI chatbot, appeared to make the problem worse, wrongly telling users seeking fact-checks that numerous AI visuals from the war were real.
Researchers have also warned that X’s model — allowing premium accounts to earn payouts based on engagement — has turbocharged the financial incentive to peddle false or sensational content.
One premium account, which posted an AI video of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper engulfed in flames, ignored a request from Bier that it label the content as AI. The post remained online, racking up more than 2 million views.
A report from the Tech Transparency Project said X appeared to be profiting from more than two dozen premium accounts belonging to Iranian officials and state-controlled news outlets pushing propaganda, potentially in violation of US sanctions.

 

Topics: War in Iran AI fake news

Related

Western media refute Trump’s claims Iran possesses Tomahawk missiles
Media

Western media refute Trump’s claims Iran possesses Tomahawk missiles

Special Lebanon’s official media scale back Hezbollah coverage after Cabinet ban
Media

Lebanon’s official media scale back Hezbollah coverage after Cabinet ban

Latest updates

Trump compares Pearl Harbor to strikes on Iran in meeting Japan’s leader

Trump compares Pearl Harbor to strikes on Iran in meeting Japan’s leader

Political tug of war over Iranian women’s soccer team prompts criticism in Australia

Political tug of war over Iranian women’s soccer team prompts criticism in Australia

Israel launches new wave of attacks on Iran as crisis deepens

Israel launches new wave of attacks on Iran as crisis deepens

Saudi Arabia shoots down multiple drones as Iranian attacks continue

Saudi Arabia shoots down multiple drones as Iranian attacks continue

Russian strikes on southern Ukraine kill woman: authorities

Russian strikes on southern Ukraine kill woman: authorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.